10 Easy Blender Cake Recipes
Using a blender or food processor makes it incredibly simple to whip up a cake in a flash. From Brazilian carrot cake to peanut butter chocolate muffins — have a look at these easy blender cake recipes that we've hand-picked for you. They might leave you wondering why you've never tried this method before!
Vegan Mug Cake with Pineapple and Mint
Pineapple, banana, coconut cream, oats, fresh mint, chia seeds, and poppy seeds are blended together until creamy and smooth. All that's left to do is cook it in the microwave for a few minutes, and you'll have a fabulous vegan dessert for two!
Brazilian Carrot Cake
This is not your typical carrot cake — a Brazilian-style carrot cake is much lighter and made by processing carrots, sugar, eggs, oil, and flour in a blender until smooth. It's typically served with a warm chocolate sauce that sinks into the cake while it is still warm, but any kind of chocolate frosting goes well with this cake.
Quick and Simple Plum Cake
It might take a bit of time to halve the plums for this recipe, but after that this classic cake it only takes a few minutes to prepare using a food processor. Cool the cake before serving; dust with powdered sugar and serve with a dollop of vanilla cream.
Gluten-Free Wacky Depression Era Chocolate Cake
Your guests will never guess that there are garbanzo beans in this vegan cake that you can whip up in minutes using a blender. This five-star review by Syd says it all: "Moist, not too sweet, very chocolatey and no discernible garbanzo flavor. My co-worker brought this into work and it disappeared in minutes."
Autumn Apple Blender Cake
The apples, cinnamon, allspice, and nutmeg in this blender cake will make the whole house smell like autumn while it's baking. Try decorating the top of the cake with apple slices and a dusting of cinnamon sugar for a pretty presentation.
Bolo de Leite Condensado (Brazilian Condensed Milk Cake)
This is a slightly richer and creamier version of a pound cake. It's very easy to make since all the ingredients are simply mixed together in a blender. Serve plain with a strong cup of coffee, or with fresh berries and cream for dessert.
Flourless Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Blender Muffins
It takes just 20 minutes from start to finish to make these peanut butter and banana chocolate muffins when you mix everything in a blender. Any kind of nut butter works in place of the peanut butter.
Amazing Chocolate Quinoa Cake!
Don't be perturbed by the quinoa, reviewers say this rivals any chocolate cake: "This is one of the tastiest chocolate cakes I've ever eaten," says reviewer Janice Heald Appel. Plus, quinoa is naturally gluten-free!
Nina's Brazilian Carrot Cake
"Mixing the batter in a blender makes this cake super easy to pull off," says recipe creator Nina. This simple Brazilian cake doesn't compromise on flavor.
Fabulously Sweet Pear Cake
Looking for a way to use up overripe pears? In this recipe pears are pureed along with sugar and pecans to create a delicious sweet pear cake.