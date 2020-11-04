17 Blended Soups You Can Make Tonight

By Corey Williams Updated September 12, 2022
Credit: bd.weld

Use your countertop or immersion blender to make these smooth, velvety soups. Whether you're in the mood for traditional comfort food or you're looking for an easy and delicious way to use up fresh produce such as this Cream of Fresh Asparagus Soup, we've got you covered with this collection of easy blended soups. 

Simple Tomato Soup

Credit: Barbara
Everyone needs a good simple tomato soup recipe in their arsenal. You can make this quick dinner vegan-friendly by subbing olive oil or margarine for butter. 

Carrot and Ginger Soup

Credit: Hannah Culbertson
"A recipe a friend gave me that I've used a couple of times with great success," says recipe creator RICHARDMADGIN. "Butternut squash, carrots, and ginger each bring a unique quality to this delicious pureed vegetable soup. Absolutely lovely."

Easy Zucchini Soup

Credit: Julia L
This creamy, fresh-tasting soup only requires five ingredients. It comes together in less than half an hour, so it's perfect to prepare for last-minute dinner plans. 

Best Cream Of Broccoli Soup

This thick, flavorful, and creamy broccoli soup is top-rated for a reason: It's easy, quick, and absolutely delicious. 

Vegan Black Bean Soup

Credit: Michelle V
Looking for a hearty, protein-filled soup to warm you up on a chilly night? Your search ends here. This vegan recipe is surprisingly easy to make. 

Butternut Squash Soup II

Credit: Ernestina Sanchez
This fall soup makes good use of seasonal produce like butternut squash and carrots. Serve with homemade French bread for maximum comfort. 

Chef John's Creamy Mushroom Soup

Credit: lutzflcat
Skip the canned stuff — this homemade Creamy Mushroom Soup is the real deal. What's the secret? Long, slow caramelization, which brings out the mushroom's flavor. 

Cream of Fresh Asparagus Soup II

Credit: naples34102
"This soup is out of this world in flavor!" says reviewer Molly K. Proulx-Hoisington "Fast and easy, very yummy on a cold rainy night! I served it with little cheese toasts." 

Green Velvet Soup

Credit: jennypie
Get your daily dose of vitamins with this smooth soup, which utilizes fresh green veggies like broccoli, spinach, zucchini, basil, split peas, and celery. 

Pumpkin Soup

"This is an excellent recipe for pumpkin soup," raves reviewer JeffandAnne. "I have been using it for about two years and my whole family loves it! Even kids will eat this soup!"

Black Bean and Salsa Soup

Credit: bd.weld
This top-rated soup has thousands of five-star reviews. You only need six ingredients to throw it together on a busy weeknight. 

Vegetarian Potato-Leek Soup

Credit: Karla
"The perfect soup: Simple, straight-to-the-point and genuine," according to reviewer Buckwheat Queen. "The proportions of potato, leek and liquid are right on. The consistency is not too thick and not too thin; enough to coat the back of a spoon."

Fabulous Roasted Cauliflower Soup

Credit: SunnyByrd
Here's a low-carb potato soup alternative that even the pickiest eaters will enjoy. For a lactose-free option, try substituting pureed potatoes for heavy cream

Roasted Carrot and Tahini Soup

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
"A little sweet, a little creamy, a little nutty. Combine that with a variety of spices and you have a flavorful carrot soup," says recipe developer France C. "Garnish with shelled pumpkin seeds if desired."

Chef John's Gazpacho

Credit: Jennifer Baker
There's nothing quite like a refreshing summer soup. This recipe is the perfect way to use up end-of-season tomatoes. 

Simple Sweet Potato Soup

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
Blend up this six-ingredient soup to simplify your next busy weeknight. This recipe is easily adaptable, so make it as thick or as creamy as you want. 

Butternut and Acorn Squash Soup

"This is a rich and sweet yet surprisingly simple soup that is wonderful served hot with crusty bread or cold with a dollop of sour cream," according to recipe creator LEAH977.

By Corey Williams