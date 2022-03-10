30 Birthday Dinner Ideas for a Delicious Celebration
Looking for delicious birthday dinner inspiration that the guest of honor will love? You've come to the right place. We've rounded up our most celebration-worthy birthday dinner ideas, from impressive main dishes to crowd-pleasing finger foods. No matter what you're looking for, you're going to want to bookmark this collection of our best birthday dinner ideas — you'll come back to it year after year.
Grandma's Beef and Noodle Casserole
"This ground beef casserole with noodles was Grandma's best creation - this was my one request for my birthday every year," according to recipe creator Marcia Reinhardt.
Cousin Cosmo's Greek Chicken
"This is a favorite chicken recipe, my son requests it every year for his birthday," recipe creator OAKLEY says of this 40-minute dinner recipe.
Buffalo Chicken Taquitos
Cooking for a crowd? Try this Buffalo chicken-stuffed taquitos. They come together quickly and easily in the slow cooker with just a few ingredients.
Seared Scallops with Spicy Papaya Sauce
"I made this for my husbands birthday, and it was a hit," according to recipe creator CSHORES. "We both ooohed and aaahed throughout dinner."
Slider-Style Mini Burgers
Make this party-perfect finger food with just six ingredients: ground beef, an envelope of onion soup mix, mayonnaise, Cheddar cheese, dinner rolls, and pickles.
Beef Bourguignon
Julia Child would be proud of this impressive French dinner that will make anyone feel special. "Sensational every time," says reviewer EMMASUTHERLAND. "Worth the time and effort. My husband loves this one. I make it a couple of times a month now."
Cissy's Shrimp Penne
"Created for my daughter's 30th birthday and now the birthday special in the family," says recipe creator EMMYJAY1. "An intensely flavored reduction sauce with fresh parsley and lots of Parmesan."
Filet Mignon with Rich Balsamic Glaze
This elegant dinner is the perfect choice for even the fanciest birthday celebrations. Plus, the steak and red wine glaze comes together in just 20 minutes!
Coconut Shrimptastrophy
"This is a great crowd-pleaser at a birthday party or similar event," says recipe creator Idlewire. "It usually takes about 10 batches in a 2-quart fryer to complete."
Pizza Rolls
Kids will love these fried pepperoni pizza rolls. The secret ingredient? Egg roll wrappers. "What a fun idea," says reviewer MomOfAlyKat. "I left out the pizza sauce and used it to dip the pizza rolls in instead. Very easy and will make often!"
Blue Cheese and Grilled Pear Crostini
This is a "very simple appetizer you can serve at birthday parties or any other occasion," according to recipe creator babyshowerideas4u.
Julia's Korean-Fried Chicken
"This recipe that I developed quickly became a favorite in the test kitchen," Allrecipes test kitchen pro TheOtherJuliaGulia says of this sweet and spicy fried chicken. "One coworker has me make it for him for his birthday every year."
Baked Ziti
The Allrecipes community can't get enough of this top-rated recipe — it has almost 6,000 rave reviews. "Delicious," according to reviewer Eileenvmh. "My family loves it. I make sure I always have the ingredients on hand."
Juicy Roasted Chicken
Throw a classy birthday dinner with a simple roasted chicken. This recipe is juicy and delicious, but surprisingly simple to make with just a few ingredients.
Baked Spaghetti Casserole
"My family requests this recipe every year for birthday parties and other events," says recipe creator Lovely333. "It's crowd- and family-friendly, as well as easy to make ahead and then refrigerate!"
Grandma's Best Ever Sour Cream Lasagna
"This is my grandma's famous recipe, except that I use sour cream instead of the traditional cheeses (a trick I picked up from my mother-in-law)," according to recipe creator eoliver365. "She always made it for birthday dinners and special occasions."
Restaurant-Style Buffalo Chicken Wings
Believe it or not, you can make restaurant-worthy chicken wings in the comfort of your own kitchen. "These were terrific," raves reviewer th70. "There should be 50 stars!"
Slow Cooker Carnitas
"This is so delicious and it fills your house with the most tempting aroma," reviewer SUMBUM says of this big-batch recipe. "I love this."
Awesome Slow Cooker Pot Roast
Everyone loves a juicy, tender, flavorful pot roast. This ultra-comforting recipe is incredibly easy to make with a can of cream of mushroom soup and a package of dry onion soup mix.
Jan's Pretzel Dogs
If you're looking for the perfect finger food for your next birthday party, your search ends here. These homemade pretzel-wrapped hot dogs will please everyone at your celebration.
Spicy Party Pretzels
Who needs all the distractions offered by typical party mixes? It's the toasted, seasoned pretzels you really want," says recipe creator K. Tansey "This recipe is simple, and particularly tasty when straight from the oven.
White Bean Soup for a Crowd
"This hearty, easy soup is a filling and economical solution to feeding a crowd for supper," says Zonya Gingrich, who suggests serving with a salad and cornbread or crusty whole grain bread.
Chicken Tetrazzini for a Crowd
If you're hosting a birthday dinner for 20 people or more, try this filling chicken tetrazzini with just seven easy-to-find ingredients.
Quick and Easy Pizza Crust
Skip delivery and serve a homemade pizza at your next birthday dinner. With this quick and easy crust, it'll be way easier than you think.
Anniversary Chicken
"I made this chicken for 100 people at my in-laws' 50th wedding anniversary party," says recipe creator VICKI117. "Boy, was it a hit!"
Blue Cheese Crusted Filet Mignon with Port Wine Sauce
"Worth the effort," says recipe creator HEBEGEBE. "Tender and flavorful, great for a dinner party. Make the sauce a day ahead to cut down on the prep time."
Beef Tenderloin With Roasted Shallots
"The shallot sauce takes some time, but is well worth the trouble," according to recipe creator Christine L. "This is definitely a company dish, and the recipe doubles well for a larger party. Serve with a green salad and roasted vegetables."
Baked Ham and Cheese Sliders
"These baked ham and cheese sliders are the most delicious sandwiches and perfect for any party," according to recipe creator LisaT. "They are so good that even the pickiest of eaters will eat these."
Shrimp Linguine
"Quick and easy to make, this is a hit for a dinner party or just a quick family dinner," says recipe creator KRIS GERRETSEN. "Already cooked salad shrimp works great! I also occasionally substitute chicken for the shrimp for another great flavored dish!"
Lobster-Bacon Macaroni and Cheese
"I've tried several variations of this recipe and this is by far my favorite," says recipe creator Kit0331. "The creaminess of the cheese soup, the pungent flavor of the lobster, and smokiness of the bacon blend together in a lovely dish you can serve on a busy weeknight or at your next dinner party."
