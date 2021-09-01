Our 20 Favorite World Cuisine Recipes for the Slow Cooker
Cooks around the world know that low and slow builds flavor and tenderize tough cuts of meat. For centuries, slow cooking has been a reliable, delicious, and economical way to feed the family. It's even easier now, of course, thanks to the slow cooker. Just plug it in, add ingredients, and let it work its magic! These recipes take time-tested old-world recipes and recreate them in the slow cooker with 5-star results! Give them a try.
1. Slow Cooker Chicken Mole
"I generally shred the chicken so it will soak up the mole sauce and I serve it with warmed tortillas" says ELAINE05. "It is always a hit with those who like spicy foods. This recipe can be played with and is easily tailored to your own level of hotness and/or cocoa/peanut flavor."
2. Slow Cooker Thai Peanut Chicken
This easy, Thai-inspired peanut chicken recipe is easy to prepare in the slow cooker. "A super-creamy peanut sauce, full of tender chicken and tasty veggies, coats your favorite long noodles for a hearty and cozy meal," says Rebekah Rose Hills.
3. Cuban-Style Slow Cooker Mojo Chicken
"Tangy and bright citrus flavors light up the taste of this Cuban-style mojo chicken, prepared in the slow cooker," says Bibi. "Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are slow-cooked in a mixture of citrus juices and seasonings. You can shred the chicken breasts for an ingredient in other dishes, with a little liquid from the cooker, or you can serve the chicken breasts whole, as a main dish, with the yummy sauce. We like these whole, with Cuban Black Beans and steamed white rice."
4. Indian Spiced Chicken
Chicken and cauliflower combine with curry spices in this simple slow cooker recipe. Garnish with a dollop of yogurt and lemon wedges.
5. Slow Cooker Red Curry Beef Pot Roast
Red curry, coconut milk, fresh ginger, fish sauce, and spices add bold flavors to this recipe inspired by Southeast Asian cooking.
6. Indian Chicken Korma in the Slow Cooker
"This mild, delicately fragrant chicken curry has a rich creamy sauce that is sure to be a winner," says Smars. "Serve with plain boiled rice or warm naan bread. This chicken korma tastes even better reheated on the next day."
7. Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon
The secret to beef bourguignon is slow cooking, which makes it a perfect choice for the Crockpot. "This is a slow cooker beef bourguignon that tastes delicious after a long, slow simmer," says stella. "It is even better if you make it ahead and let the flavors meld overnight."
8. Slow Cooker Enchiladas
These easy enchiladas are perfect for busy weeknights. You'll simply layer seasoned ground beef, salsa, cream of mushroom and cream of chicken soups, cheese, and tortillas in the slow cooker. "An old Mexican classic with a new twist," says AIMS312. "Anytime we have a potluck, I am asked to bring these. Can be made with chicken or beef."
9. Slow Cooker Mongolian Beef
Strips of flank steak cook until very tender along with onions, garlic, soy sauce, and hoisin sauce. "It tastes like you got it at a Chinese restaurant and the slow cooker does most of the work!" says leith123. "Serve over steamed rice."
10. Slow Cooker Bulgogi
Here's an easy recipe for Korean Bulgogi. Thin slices of beef are marinated in soy sauce, sesame oil, sugar, and garlic, and then slow-cooked until melt-in-the-mouth tender. Some reviewers have skipped the marinating portion of the recipe: "I doubled the marinade, but didn't marinate the meat prior to cooking," says Michelle Diana. "I used sirloin and cooked on low for 8 hours. It came out great. I served it over garlic mashed potatoes."
11. Sesame Chicken for Slow Cooker
"On busy crazy days, it is soooo nice to come home to this," says Boadecea. "Serve over rice."
12. Slow Cooker Filipino Chicken Adobo
This Filipino favorite is quick and easy to prepare in the slow cooker. And all you need are a few simple ingredients — chicken thighs, peppercorns, garlic, bay leaves, soy sauce, and vinegar — to create a super-flavorful, family-pleasing chicken dish.
13. Slow Cooker Mediterranean Beef with Artichokes
"Yum, this is a delicious dinner," says Buckwheat Queen. "The meat was so tender and the sauce in this recipe is fantastic. Leftovers made an excellent sauce for pasta."
14. Easy Slow Cooker Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken cooks until perfectly tender in a creamy tomato sauce. If you prefer, swap in coconut milk for the heavy cream.
15. Slow Cooker Chicken Marrakesh
Well-seasoned strips of chicken breast simmer slowly with garbanzo beans, sweet potatoes, carrots, and canned diced tomatoes. "A delicious, easy, healthy, and budget-friendly one-dish meal," says the Occasional Cooker. "The flavors blended nicely and it smelled wonderful while it was cooking."
16. Slow Cooker Spanish Beef Stew
Beef, olives, potatoes, garlic, onions, and sofrito develop deep, rich flavors in the slow cooker. "Very easy to make," says Caroline. "It reminded me of cacciatore. Added carrots for that real beef stew feel."
17. Slow Cooker Chicken Tinga
In this simple slow cooker recipe, chicken, chorizo, garlic, jalapeno and chipotle peppers, Mexican spices, and tomato sauce simmer together low and slow. "A good friend of mine from Guadalajara inspired me to make my own version in the slow cooker," says angelosmommy. "Serve on tostada shells and garnish with chopped cilantro and onions."
18. Easy Indian Curried Lamb
As written, this Indian-inspired curry recipe is made on the stove. But you can easily convert it to the slow cooker. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours. "Great recipe!" says reviewer Fabian&Don. "The lamb was VERY tender and the spices were a perfect blend."
19. Simple Slow-Cooked Korean Beef Soft Tacos
"This recipe was handed down to me by a Korean friend," says jasminsheree. "So full of flavor! I wanted to share it with you all. I did tweak it a little to add more spice. Feel free to tweak it yourself!"
20. Slow Cooker Thai Pork with Peppers
"Pork, peppers, and spices are cooked in a Thai peanut sauce until aromatic and tender," says fullerla. "Served over brown or jasmine rice with steamed carrots on the side, this dish makes a satisfying meal."