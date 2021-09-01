Our 20 Favorite World Cuisine Recipes for the Slow Cooker

<p>"Tangy and bright citrus flavors light up the taste of this Cuban-style mojo chicken, prepared in the slow cooker," says Bibi. "Boneless, skinless chicken breasts are slow-cooked in a mixture of citrus juices and seasonings. You can shred the chicken breasts for an ingredient in other dishes, with a little liquid from the cooker, or you can serve the chicken breasts whole, as a main dish, with the yummy sauce. We like these whole, with Cuban Black Beans and steamed white rice."</p>