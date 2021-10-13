This tasty cocktail will warm your soul — no matter how chilly it is outside or how you take it. Just steep, stir, and pour it into your favorite thermos for cozy sips to go with any fall adventure. Don't like it hot? It can be served chilled, too.

Tip: Warm a thermos by filling it with boiling water. Drain when ready to add the cocktail. For cold drinks, do the same, but fill with ice instead of hot water.