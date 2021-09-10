Our 20 Best Vintage Dessert Recipes of All Time
Dessert trends like surprise cakes and unicorn bars come and go, but classic treats like like buckeyes, banana pudding, and shoofly pie are forever. These vintage desserts have stood the test of time, so there's no doubt that they're delicious. Scroll through to connect with the past or try something new-to-you and explore our best vintage recipes of all time.
Wacky Cake VIII
Wacky cake isn't the only dessert that was created during the Great Depression, but it is one of the most memorable. These treats were made with minimal ingredients and omitted milk, eggs, butter, or even all three.
Lemon Chiffon Pie
Chiffon pie was created in 1926 and is still beloved almost a century later — its name perfectly describing the texture of this melt-in-your-mouth dessert. What's the secret to making this pie feel lighter than air? Unflavored gelatin. The cloud-like consistency makes a perfect vehicle for the citrusy lemon zest and juice.
Cherry Angel Food Cake
Although versions of this airy cake can be traced back to as early at 1871, the recipe was first called angel cake in the 1884 edition of "Boston Cooking-School Cook Book," and angel food cake in the 1896 version of the book. This enduringly popular cake gets its lift from cream of tartar and whipped egg whites, so if you ever need a reason to use up extra egg whites left over from another recipe, we just found your perfect solution.
Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake I
Another Depression-era innovation, chocolate mayonnaise cake was born out of necessity but is still going strong today. Mayonnaise contains eggs and fat, which were hard to come by during the Great Depression. Just add flour, sugar, chocolate or cocoa powder, and leavening, and you have a rich, moist cake.
Broken Window Glass
Once refrigeration hit nearly every household, a dessert just wasn't complete without Jell-O. This eye-catching dessert comes together super easily — the only hard part is waiting for the gelatin to chill. The recipe also adapts well to sugar-free gelatin if you'd like to make a healthier or diabetes-friendly version.
The Palmer House Brownie
Legend has it that the brownie was created at Chicago's Palmer House Hotel in 1893. These melt-in-your-mouth brownies may just become your new favorite recipe. Community member Lisa D also recommends using the frosting for other desserts, such as a filling or topper for cakes.
Grama's Corn Flake Peanut Butter Cookies
If you flip through a vintage cookbook, you'll see plenty of desserts made with cereal. That's because many cereals were new and exciting at the time — Corn Flakes, for example, debuted in 1906. These corn flake peanut butter cookies have a fudgy consistency and come together easily since they're no-bake.
Country Apple Dumplings
Boiled apple dumplings have been around for centuries, but baked apple dumplings, which more closely resemble what we think of today, first appeared in the mid-19th century. Apple dumplings are especially popular in the northeastern United States, and a classic Pennsylvania Dutch dish.
Whoopie Pies I
Pennsylvania claims the Lancaster County Amish community created whoopie pies, also known as gob cakes or black moons, by using leftover cake batter. Bakeries around the northeast started selling whoopie pies in the 1920s.
Chocolate Eclair Cake
Eclairs were created in the early 1900s in France and were popular in the U.S. by the end of the century. This classic icebox treat works well with low-fat and low-sugar ingredients, so you've pretty much got no excuse not to make it. Waiting for it to settle overnight is tough, but you'll end up with a much better and softer result.
Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Possible through the magic of gelatin, strawberry pretzel salad appeared in the 1960 cookbook "The Joys of Jell-O." This pretzel salad hits all the notes you want in a dessert: sweetness from the fruit, smoothness and tartness from the cream cheese, and crunch and salty notes from the pretzel crust. If you can get your hands on fresh strawberries or butter gold pretzels, you'll end up with an even better pie.
Banana Pudding IV
Wafer cookies, a key ingredient in refrigerator desserts like banana pudding, were invented on Staten Island in 1898. "I have been making this recipe for over two years for family and large parties and have NEVER had any leftovers," says community member DazzlinDarlene. "People get upset if I don't bring this with me!"
Old Fashioned Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Fluffy, buttery, and sweet but not too sweet, this pineapple upside-down cake is one of the more popular dessert recipes on our site. Pineapple desserts were especially popular in the 1950s and 1960s, with the advent of canned pineapple. If you want to up the moisture, try adding sour cream, evaporated milk, and pineapple juice to the batter.
Baked Alaska
Back in the day, if you wanted to wow your dinner party guests, you made baked Alaska. Baked Alaska was created in 1867, but experienced a renaissance after Alaska was granted statehood in 1959. All this time later, baked Alaska is still a wow-worthy dessert. Try it with a brownie bottom for extra decadence.
Strawberry Lemonade Poke Cake
Poke cake recipes first appeared in Jell-O ads around 1970. There's a reason poke cake has been around for so long: the technique is simple but still delivers big flavor. If you want more moisture, try poking with something thicker than a fork, like a wooden chopstick.
Seven-Layer Gelatin Salad
During World War II, Jell-O became a popular substitute for sugar, which was rationed. For the next few decades, gelatin and dessert-like salads seemed inseparable.
Buckeye Balls II
Buckeye balls get their name from their place of origin (Ohio) and were created by Gail Tabor in the 1960s, according to legend. Anyone who's fond of peanut butter will love these chocolate-covered treats. Carefully measure your ingredients and slowly mix in the powdered sugar to prevent dryness.
My Grandma's Shoo-Fly Pie
Shoofly pie's origins lie in Pennsylvania Dutch country, and its name comes from a popular brand of molasses in the late 19th century. Originally, it appeared as a crustless molasses cake in 1876 and was made to commemorate the centennial of Pennsylvania signing the Declaration of Independence.
Tiramisu II
Tiramisu's history is debatable: Some say it was created in the 1960s of 1970s, while others tie it to the late 17th century. Homemade tiramisu is a challenge, but this recipe's wealth of five-star reviews proves it's worth the effort. Giving the tiramisu 24 hours in the refrigerator is crucial — otherwise the flavors won't meld and you won't have a true tiramisu.
Lemon Lush
Cool Whip was invented in 1966, and printed lemon lush recipes appeared around the same time. This cool, creamy icebox treat seems destined for summer, but truthfully it's great any time of year. For a more natural-tasting lemon pudding, add fresh lemon juice and zest.