Although versions of this airy cake can be traced back to as early at 1871, the recipe was first called angel cake in the 1884 edition of "Boston Cooking-School Cook Book," and angel food cake in the 1896 version of the book. This enduringly popular cake gets its lift from cream of tartar and whipped egg whites, so if you ever need a reason to use up extra egg whites left over from another recipe, we just found your perfect solution.