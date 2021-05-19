17 Favorite Vegan Mexican Recipes
These vegan Mexican food recipes do it deliciously without meat or dairy. We're talking tacos, tostadas, enchiladas, fajitas, and burritos filled with seasoned chickpeas, or beans and quinoa, spicy tofu or sweet potatoes — plus Mexican-inspired bean burgers, veggie stews, and more. These vegan dinner recipes are Mexican meals with a healthy twist.
Vegetarian Chickpea Tacos
Here's a super-simple vegan taco recipe. Seasoned chickpeas make a fabulous, quick-and-easy filling. "Use this mixture as you would taco meat in taco shells or tortillas," says Dana D. "Quick healthy tacos that the kids will go crazy for."
Mexican Bean Burgers
Mash up kidney beans and steamed carrots and combine with green peppers, onion, salsa, bread crumbs, and spices. "Very easy recipe," says Laura. "This was delicious with guacamole, fresh tomato and sour cream on a whole wheat bun. They were gobbled up very fast!"
Vegan Black Bean Quesadillas
Instead of a cheese filling, these vegan black bean quesadillas call for pureed great Northern beans, nutritional yeast, and lots of spices for a tasty Mexican-inspired meal. "Delicious and cheap," says Joe. "The nutritional yeast really gives it a earthy yet cheese-like flavor, infinitely better than 'Vegan Cheese'."
Easy Weeknight Vegetarian Tostadas
"Have extra tortillas on hand in case someone is extra hungry," says Ailea Clarkson. My family likes to first spoon a dollop of beans onto the tortilla and spread it out, then top with shredded cheese, chopped tomatoes, green onions, black olives, avocado, lettuce, sour cream, taco sauce, and chunky salsa."
Jackfruit Vegan Tacos
Jackfruit is a terrific vegan alternative to shredded meats in tacos. "Choose your favorite taco toppings," says says Cassidy, "lettuce, tomato, cilantro, avocado, vegan cheese, and vegan sour cream."
Vegan Air Fryer Taquitos
These delicious vegan taquitos are made with mashed potatoes! "Serve with sides of non-dairy yogurt, Mexican tomato sauce, guacamole, or your choice of sides," says Yoly.
Fajita-Style Vegan Tofu Burrito
These vegan burritos are simple and very flavorful, featuring a fajita-style mix of seasoned veggies -- squash, bell pepper, onion, and jalapenos -- and cubed tofu. "This is a very simple vegan burrito that has a very good fajita flavor," says JustinWingo.
Vegan Mexican Menudo
Yes, you really can make vegan menudo. Here, shiitake mushrooms get it done, stewing in a vegetable broth with tomatoes and ancho chiles.
Vegan Fajitas
Got Tex-Mex? "This is a wonderful meatless version of traditional fajitas," says TYGSD. You'll soak zucchini, yellow squash, onion, and green and red peppers in a marinade of olive oil, vinegar, and spices.
Vegan Tacos al Pastor
These vegan tacos al pastor are made with TVP (textured vegetable protein, simmered in a spicy lime juice and guajillo chile sauce and served with homemade tomato salsa.
Vegan Sweet Potato Enchiladas
Vegan enchiladas feature steamed sweet potato, black beans, green bell pepper, spinach, and enchilada sauce. "This vegan enchiladas dish is one of our favorites and finds its way onto our dinner table every week," says rtyoumans. "Try serving them with guacamole on top along with rice."
Vegan Mexican Quinoa Bowl with Green Chile Cilantro Sauce
Quinoa, lettuce, avocados, and black beans are layered in these easy vegan bowls topped with a Mexican-inspired green chile cilantro sauce starring cashews.
Quinoa Black Bean Tacos (Vegan)
Quinoa and black beans simmer in a tomato broth seasoned with taco seasoning. "A hearty vegan main dish for carnivores and herbivores alike (and everyone between)," says Ruthie.
Plant-Based Black Bean Taco Soup
In this tasty vegan soup, canned black and pinto beans combine with vegetable broth, corn, diced tomatoes, taco seasoning, and sautéed vegetables. "This meatless, taco-flavored soup is loaded with bean protein and robust flavor from the combination of spices and fire-roasted tomatoes," says CookingWithShelia.
Vegan Mexican Stew
Classic Mexican seasonings flavor this hearty potato and hominy stew simmered with diced tomatoes with green chiles. Some happy cooks add pinto beans to the mix, too.
Vegan Sweet Potato and Bean Burritos
"These flavorful and filling burritos are satisfying and vegan, too!" says SunnyDaysNora. "Perfect as-is or topped with guacamole or your favorite sauce. Try switching out the refried beans for black beans and corn for a fun twist!"
Plant-Based Taco
These plant-based tacos feature seasoned cauliflower, black beans, and corn, wrapped in whole wheat tortillas, and topped with taco sauce, flaxseed meal, nutritional yeast, diced tomato, and dark leafy greens. "Get as creative as you want! Add as many veggies as you like," says Julie Weigand. "Experiment with Mexican seasonings or make this into a taco salad instead of using it as a tortilla shell . Have fun with it and know you are eating healthy!"