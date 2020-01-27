10 Tempting Valentine's Day Cupcakes to Make Your Sweetie Swoon
Cupcakes are undeniable proof that the best things come in small packages. Not only are cupcakes individual works of edible art that you don't have to ruin by slicing, they also deliver a more generous frosting-to-cake ratio for those who are all about the icing. Here are our top 10 picks for homemade Valentine's Day cupcakes (and cupcake frostings) so you can treat your sweeties to adorable homemade sweets.
Sweetheart Cupcakes
Cupcakes with a surprise inside! "Instead of just plain white cupcakes, I took it a step further and made them special," says recipe creator Celeste. CookinBug adds, "Awesome! I just finished making these as a trial run for Valentine's Day and they are *so* cute."
REALLY Real Strawberry Cupcakes
How do you get real strawberry flavor without the soggy results from fresh or frozen strawberries? This recipe solves the problem with freeze-dried strawberries. Top with Real Strawberry Frosting (made with fresh strawberries) for the ultimate strawberry experience.
Easy Valentine's Day Cake
You can convert this easy made-from-scratch cake recipe into a cupcake recipe by reducing the baking time from 30 to 40 minutes to only 15 to 18 minutes. Start checking for doneness at about 15 minutes by sliding a toothpick into the center of a cupcake. If it comes out cleanly without wet batter clinging to it, the cupcakes are done.
Special Buttercream Frosting
"This recipe makes an ideal buttercream for frosting cakes and decorating them with borders," says recipe creator Rick Mazzuca. Many reviewers opted to use a combination of butter and shortening instead of making it with shortening only to get an ideal combo of structure and flavor.
Flourless Chocolate Cupcakes
Need a gluten-free Valentine's Day cupcake recipe? "These are flourless cupcakes that use honey and maple syrup instead of sugar," says recipe creator KKH3.
Cherry Cheesecake Cupcakes
Can't decide between cheesecake and cupcakes? Here's a recipe that gives you the best of both worlds. "Made as written except I used Nabisco wafers instead of the graham cracker crust," says reviewer Berta. "Was perfect that way to avoid sogginess. Great recipe and will continue to make."
Black Forest Cheesecakes
Get the cherry + chocolate combo of classic Black Forest Cake, but in a much easier-to-serve cupcake/cheesecake form. That just a whole lot of Valentine's Day goodness going on right there. "Made for Valentine's Day and made exactly to recipe," says reviewer Sandy Burrell. "It was so easy and everyone loved them."
Chocolate Cupcakes
Why reach for a box mix when these classic made-from-scratch chocolate cupcakes are ready in about 30 minutes? You'll want to let them cool completely before frosting, of course. "AMAZING!" raves vancouver baker. "I have been baking for a long time. it a passion of mine... let me tell you these cupcakes are deadly. I could not get enough."
Smooth Buttercream Frosting
"There aren't too many buttercream frostings I like well enough to eat directly from the decorating bag (once finished with it of course) like this one!" says reviewer naples34102. Recipe creator morabam2011 says this recipe can be made up to a week ahead and chilled in an airtight container. You'll want to re-whip it before using.
Moist Red Velvet Cupcakes
We adore the ruby red color of these red velvet beauties. "This Southern gal loved this recipe, indeed a smaller bite size version from the Red Velvet Cake," says reviewer FleurSweetLoves. "One thing you need to make sure is to room temp the buttermilk and eggs. Other than that top these babies off with cream cheese [frosting] and they are sure to be a hit."