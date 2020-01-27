10 Tempting Valentine's Day Cupcakes to Make Your Sweetie Swoon

Most years, Valentine's Day falls on a weekday. And when you've had a long day on the job, going out for a dinner reservation or even cooking a romantic meal at home can feel more like an obligation than a celebration. The solution: make your Valentine's Day dinner and dessert in advance for an easier, more enjoyable night come February 14. We've compiled a list of date night-approved recipes you can make a day or two before the holiday or make to freeze. And whether you take on the cooking and cleaning to give your beloved a break or prepare the meal together, you're both in for a treat with these recipes.