Valentine's Day Breakfast Ideas That Will Wow the Ones You Love
Valentine's Day is known for a romantic dinner, some red wine, and a killer dessert. Yet, morning is also a great way to feature some Valentine's Day-themed recipes and dishes, as it will start the day off on a cute, romantic note with your S.O. that will carry on over into the next couple of hours.
Whether you're still hurrying to get to work and the kids to school or you've decided to take V-Day off and relax, these Valentine's Day breakfast ideas offer a bit of something for every menu — fast, overnight recipes and leisurely casseroles and French toast. In other words, there's a lot to love.
Easy Ideas for a Fun Valentine's Day Breakfasts
There are several ways to create a fun twist on breakfast foods with romantic aspects, says Cedric Harden, executive chef at River Roast in Chicago. "Try making a heart shaped toad in a hole, an assortment of pink/red berries, cut watermelon and strawberries into heart shapes or make heart shaped cinnamon rolls, red velvet pancakes with cream cheese icing, homemade chocolate waffles with strawberries and whipped cream, and even heart shaped bacon," says Harden.
"Wash it down with raspberry/strawberry puree mimosa," he says. Plus, if you have kids, let them help in the kitchen to surprise mom or dad in bed, since many of these are easy for them to prepare themselves and it gets the whole family involved, he adds.
Keep reading for some of our best Valentine's Day breakfast recipes.
Fluffy French Toast
French toast screams, "I love you, so I made an extravagant breakfast for you" since it can take some time. Plus, it looks super fancy on the plate, along with that fresh fruit and dusted powdered sugar and syrup. Yet, for V-Day, you should take it up a notch by taking a cooker cutter to cut out hearts from the brioche toast. This will make cute mini heart portions.
Blueberry and Raspberry Pancake Topping
This gooey, warm blueberry and raspberry topping is fruity and delicious, and it seems awfully romantic for the special morning. Use it on pancakes, French toast, and crepes to spruce them up (with some whipped cream, too!), and even save the mixture to pair with other things, like chilling and tossing in Prosecco later at night or to spread over ice cream or chocolate cake for dessert. If you have a busy morning, make the pancakes the night before and toast them while this mixture simmers.
Savory Bacon and Crab Bread Pudding Eggs Benedict
If your significant other prefers savory things to the sweet ones, surprise and delight them on Valentine's Day morning with this savory bread pudding. "My husband loves Eggs Benedict and he rates this as a keeper," Dawn says.
Related: Romantic Breakfast Recipes
Heart-Shaped Pancakes with Chocolate
Your mom may have made smiley faces and people as shapes for your weekend pancakes when you were growing up, but now that you're the cook, you may be sticking to plain old rounds more than you'd like to admit. But V-Day is reason to turn those rounds in heart, and stuff them with chocolate chips or lather on chocolate sauce for sweetness. You can top with powdered sugar and fresh fruit, too. (Or bacon!)
Valentine's Day Strawberry Muffins
Muffins and a cup of java are a typical American breakfast, and this cute one with a bright red heart and delicious fruity, strawberry flavors inside is perfect for Valentine's Day without straying too far from what you might crave in the morning. You can also make a big batch the night before if you don't think you'll have time for a sit-down meal to celebrate your love.
Baked Omelet
Omelets are decadent and fun on a leisurely weekend morning, but if you're looking to create an equally elegant breakfast for several people, this baked version fits the bill. "So easy and wonderful! Light & fluffy," THEBACCHUS wrote, adding, "I would put it on the higher rack in your oven to keep the bottom from browning so drastically."
Egg-White Crepes
Stuff these crepes with red berries and whipped cream to turn up the romance on Valentine's Day morning. Don't forget a mimosa or glass of Prosecco! Plus, these crepes are lighter than pancakes or waffles, so you can save up room for that big dinner and dessert later.
Romantic Lemon Cheesecake Pancakes
These pancakes are shaped as hearts, and they have a delicious lemon curd and cheesecake filling that makes them super sweet and indulgent. They really set the mood for romance this Valentine's Day morning. Plus they are done in 20 minutes, so they are easy to make even when you have a busy day ahead of you.
Berry Overnight Oats
A yogurt parfait made with plain Greek yogurt and some fresh fruit (like red berries) and granola is easy to make the night before in preparation and to store in cute mason jar for on the go. That way, if you cannot take the day off or be late, you can still nosh on something cute and festive that's fancy looking and easy to eat on the go. The red berries are great for Valentine's Day signature color!
Red Velvet Pancakes with Cream Cheese Glaze
Red is the color of love, and these pancakes certainly exude affection — and the cream cheese glaze certainly doesn't hurt. Make a short stack for your family and loved ones with a side of bacon, fruit, and a glass of OJ for a truly lovely Valentine's Day breakfast.
Chef John's Cheese Blintzes
Light up their faces when you put a place of cheese blintzes with berry sauce on the table. It looks quite complicated, but recipe creator Chef John says, "While there are several steps, they're fairly simple, and so totally worth the effort."
Chef John's Asparagus Souffle
"Contrary to popular belief, souffles are not very difficult, as long as you respect the laws of physics," writes recipe creator Chef John. "I hope you give this recipe a try, and also experiment with other vegetables. Broccoli, artichokes, leeks, spinach, or any other edible plant you can puree should work with the same basic procedure." Serve with a side of bacon (or crumble pieces on top) and fruit.
Chef John's Croissants
Valentine's Day is a day to show out, to express your love in tangible ways, and the work it takes to create homemade croissants is quite a tangible expression of adoration. If you and your love are taking V-Day easy, keep the menu simple with buttery, crispy croissants and an assortment of spreadable butter and jams and jellies.
Get More Valentine's Day Breakfast Ideas
Looking for more Valentine's Day breakfast and brunches recipes. We've got you covered, with recipes for French Toast Waffles, omelets, eggs Benedict, and more.