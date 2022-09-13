10 Irresistible Desserts for Tiramisu Lovers
Let our tiramisu recipes take you away on a creamy, coffee-infused cloud of flavor. From an authentic liqueur-soaked sponge to tiramisu-inspired truffles and cheesecake, this classic Italian dessert is delicious in any form. Try one of these decadent treats today and put your tiramisu craving to rest.
Tiramisu Cheesecake
Cream cheese, semisweet chocolate, and coffee liqueur combine for a perfectly swirled bite of tiramisu cheesecake. Refrigerate at least 3 hours before serving to allow the luscious flavors to reach their full potential.
Tiramisu
"This tiramisu recipe shows you how to make the classic Italian layered dessert at home with rum-flavored, coffee-soaked ladyfingers, a creamy mascarpone custard, and whipped cream," says recipe creator Christine. "The top of this tiramisu is dusted with cocoa powder for an impressive no-bake dessert."
Tiramisu Truffles
Try these 6-ingredient truffles for bite-sized goodness any time the mood strikes. Simply roll each ladyfinger and mascarpone ball in cocoa powder, chill for at least two hours, and enjoy.
Tiramisu Layer Cake
Enjoy a slice of the sweet life with this mouthwatering tiramisu cake recipe that uses boxed mix to save time. Coffee syrup is poured over each layer to ensure a moist texture, while semisweet chocolate shavings add decadent flair.
Tiramisu Toast
Take your tiramisu on the go with this dessert toast recipe. Soak day-old Italian bread in a sweetened espresso mixture before baking it to crisp perfection and adding a Marsala-infused cream topping.
Classic Tiramisu
This top-rated tiramisu showcases homemade custard and a generous dose of coffee liqueur. Our community of home cooks loves serving this classic at family gatherings and holiday parties.
Coffee and Donuts Tiramisu
Turn breakfast into a tiramisu-inspired treat with Nicolemcmom's fun, flavorful recipe. Powdered donuts are used in place of ladyfingers and layered along with frozen whipped topping and pudding mix for a sweet crowd-pleaser.
Tiramisu Toffee Dessert
Craving a bit of sweet-salty crunch with your tiramisu? This incredibly easy recipe uses frozen prepared pound cake, whipped cream, and chopped toffee to create a no-bake dessert with a uniquely delicious texture.
Authentic Tiramisu
Brandy, brewed espresso, and mascarpone cheese come together for a wonderfully sweet (and boozy) Italian dessert. Storebought ladyfingers are layered with custard and cocoa powder, then chilled to creamy perfection.
Tiramisu Chocolate Mousse
"Tiramisu translates to pick-me-up," says Chef John. "Considering that this popular Italian dessert is spiked with proven mood-elevators such as coffee, cocoa, sugar, and alcohol, the name seems to fit perfectly."