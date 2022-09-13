10 Irresistible Desserts for Tiramisu Lovers

By Rai Mincey Updated September 13, 2022
Credit: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios

Let our tiramisu recipes take you away on a creamy, coffee-infused cloud of flavor. From an authentic liqueur-soaked sponge to tiramisu-inspired truffles and cheesecake, this classic Italian dessert is delicious in any form. Try one of these decadent treats today and put your tiramisu craving to rest. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Tiramisu Cheesecake

Credit: chibi chef
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cream cheese, semisweet chocolate, and coffee liqueur combine for a perfectly swirled bite of tiramisu cheesecake. Refrigerate at least 3 hours before serving to allow the luscious flavors to reach their full potential. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Tiramisu

Credit: Dotdash Meredith Food Studios
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"This tiramisu recipe shows you how to make the classic Italian layered dessert at home with rum-flavored, coffee-soaked ladyfingers, a creamy mascarpone custard, and whipped cream," says recipe creator Christine. "The top of this tiramisu is dusted with cocoa powder for an impressive no-bake dessert."

3 of 11

Tiramisu Truffles

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try these 6-ingredient truffles for bite-sized goodness any time the mood strikes. Simply roll each ladyfinger and mascarpone ball in cocoa powder, chill for at least two hours, and enjoy. 

Advertisement

4 of 11

Tiramisu Layer Cake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Enjoy a slice of the sweet life with this mouthwatering tiramisu cake recipe that uses boxed mix to save time. Coffee syrup is poured over each layer to ensure a moist texture, while semisweet chocolate shavings add decadent flair. 

5 of 11

Tiramisu Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Take your tiramisu on the go with this dessert toast recipe. Soak day-old Italian bread in a sweetened espresso mixture before baking it to crisp perfection and adding a Marsala-infused cream topping. 

6 of 11

Classic Tiramisu

Credit: manson.yan
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This top-rated tiramisu showcases homemade custard and a generous dose of coffee liqueur. Our community of home cooks loves serving this classic at family gatherings and holiday parties. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Coffee and Donuts Tiramisu

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Turn breakfast into a tiramisu-inspired treat with Nicolemcmom's fun, flavorful recipe. Powdered donuts are used in place of ladyfingers and layered along with frozen whipped topping and pudding mix for a sweet crowd-pleaser.

8 of 11

Tiramisu Toffee Dessert

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Craving a bit of sweet-salty crunch with your tiramisu? This incredibly easy recipe uses frozen prepared pound cake, whipped cream, and chopped toffee to create a no-bake dessert with a uniquely delicious texture.

9 of 11

Authentic Tiramisu

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Brandy, brewed espresso, and mascarpone cheese come together for a wonderfully sweet (and boozy) Italian dessert. Storebought ladyfingers are layered with custard and cocoa powder, then chilled to creamy perfection. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Tiramisu Chocolate Mousse

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"Tiramisu translates to pick-me-up," says Chef John. "Considering that this popular Italian dessert is spiked with proven mood-elevators such as coffee, cocoa, sugar, and alcohol, the name seems to fit perfectly."

11 of 11

More Inspiration

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Rai Mincey