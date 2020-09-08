Our 30 Best Thanksgiving Appetizer Recipes
Thanksgiving appetizers get the meal off to a delicious start. We've dug deep into our treasure trove of appetizer recipes. These top-rated snacks and apps are the best of the best, including seasonal sensations like stuffed mushrooms and cranberry meatballs. Plus, Thanksgiving-friendly dips, cheesy puffs, and assorted bite-size delights.
Feta Cheese Foldovers
These golden puffed pastries are filled with a simple feta cheese mixture. "I made these for Thanksgiving and my family requested more for Christmas dinner," says SHARARW. Very, very easy. Plus, I assembled them the day before and baked them when everyone arrived. Tasty, elegant and EASY!"
Stuffed Mushrooms
A savory ground beef and bread-crumb mixture is seasoned with garlic and chili powder and baked inside buttered button mushroom caps. "An 18th Century recipe that I have altered slightly," says Jennifer. "Better make a double batch because these go fast. Sausage can be substituted for ground beef if you'd like."
Savory Pumpkin Hummus
Pumpkin puree puts a colorful and delicious twist on traditional hummus. Serve with cut veggies and pita bread! "I think I like my results. I stirred in a small handful of tamari-flavored pumpkin seeds just before serving and sprinkled a bit of paprika on top to make it look nice," says Georgia J Llewellyn.
Cape Cod Cocktail Meatballs
Sweet and tangy cocktail meatballs are baked in a fruity and colorful cranberry-sauce glaze in this recipe that originated on Cape Cod. "These cocktail meatballs are perfect for any party where you want to impress," says Robin Myshrall Ulery. "They are the first appetizer to go, and everyone wants the recipe. The recipe originated in Cape Cod (cranberry country)."
Baked Crab and Artichoke Dip
Here's a creamy crab and artichoke dip that's baked in a bread bowl. Cream cheese, sour cream, and mayonnaise mix it up with Cheddar, herbs, and seasonings. The best part of baking this dip in a bread bowl? You can eat the bowl! The second best part? No serving dish to clean! Serve it hot with crackers.
Balsamic Roasted Grapes
"A surprisingly delicious treat," recipe creator Olivia says of this Thanksgiving-perfect appetizer. "Easy to make, and a hit with everyone who has tried them! Pairs well with wine and cheese."
Cranberry Salsa
This sweet-tangy cranberry salsa gets a little fire from jalapeno pepper. "I spread cream cheese on a platter and spread the salsa over the top of the cream cheese with whole cranberries for garnish," says CarolynWG, "a great balance of flavors and pretty, too. This will be a regular for future holidays."
Cranberry Brie Bites
"Tangy cranberry, creamy Brie, and crunchy walnuts come together in a buttery shell for an appetizer that will wow your guests," says Julie Hubert. "Bonus: These can be made up to three days ahead; wrap them in plastic wrap before the baking step and store in the refrigerator. Serve warm or at room temperature."
Cheese Ball
Cheddar cheese, olives, onion, and a twist of lemon make this cheese ball an all-time favorite. "This cheese ball is one our family has had and used for 20 years," says Cindy Carnes. "We love it. It's simple, and most of the ingredients are kept on hand. Roll it in nuts or parsley, if desired. Serve with an assortment of crackers."
Baked Stuffed Brie with Cranberries and Walnuts
Chef John's version of baked brie is wrapped in puff pastry dough, chilled, and then baked until the pastry is perfectly browned and the brie is warm and melty. Let it come to room temperature first so all the flavors can be fully realized. "Was a big hit at our family's Thanksgiving gathering," says tharrisa."
Best Spinach Dip Ever
No matter how many creamy veggies you serve at Thanksgiving, you can always make room for this sour cream- and mayo-based dip. "I made this for Thanksgiving, and my mom called and asked me to bring it for Christmas," Cassy Gartman says.
Sugar Coated Pecans
"I kept a batch for myself and took the rest to Mom's house for Thanksgiving dinner. Two pounds of these pecans were GONE in a matter of hours!" — PTHOMPS2
Classic Savory Deviled Eggs
You can't go wrong with a classic, especially one that's best made in advance. "I made these for Thanksgiving," Holiday Baker says. "The dill taste and garlic powder were a little stronger than I cared for when I first made them. However, the next day they tasted very good for some reason."
Sweet Potato Rolls
We can't think of a better holiday to serve these festive, fall-flavored rolls. "We loved these rolls and will make them every Thanksgiving from now on. My one year old could not get enough. Very moist and great flavor," says reviewer ATHENE, who added an extra 1/2 cup of pureed sweet potato.
Pine Cone Cheese Ball
This festive appetizer tastes as good as it looks! "Savory yet tangy and a different twist on the traditional Cheddar-based cheese ball," Roxanne Ingold Thomas says. "Everyone really liked the taste of the cream cheese and goat cheese blend."
Jalapeno Cheese Puffs
Store-bought wonton wrappers are stuffed with a cheesy cream cheese-jalapeno mixture, then fried to golden perfection in this fun twist on traditional jalapeno poppers.
Antipasto on a Stick
Salami, olives, cheese, and artichoke hearts are skewered together for a make-ahead appetizer everyone will love.
Best Ever Party Appetizer
Goat cheese is topped with sun-dried tomatoes, olives, basil, rosemary, and garlic in this crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving appetizer.
Mouth Watering Stuffed Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms are stuffed with a flavorful mixture of garlic, cream cheese, Parmesan, black pepper, onion powder, and cayenne pepper.
Festive Olive and Cheese Appetizer
Thanksgiving is the official start of the Christmas season, so kick it off in style with this elegant wreath-shaped appetizer.
Sweet Orange and Cranberry Baked Brie
Make this elegant Thanksgiving appetizer with just four ingredients: Brie, dried cranberries, orange marmalade, and walnuts. Add some fresh mint for a burst of flavor and color.
Easy Pumpkin Dip
This pumpkin-cream cheese dip will be the star of your Thanksgiving appetizer spread. Recipe creator Lisa Griffin suggests serving with sliced apples.
Chef John's Apple Butter
"Though cooking time is long, it's super easy and pretty hands-free," Chef John says of his apple butter recipe. Pair it with some sharp Cheddar on a cheese plate, or slather it onto cheesy biscuits."
Scallops One - Two - Three
You need just three ingredients (scallops, bacon, and lemon juice) to make this restaurant-worthy Thanksgiving appetizer.
Spicy Cranberry Sausage Balls
These spicy sausage balls are infused with sweet and savory fall flavor, so this irresistible recipe makes the perfect Thanksgiving appetizer.
Bacon Wrapped Dates Stuffed with Blue Cheese
"Dates are stuffed with blue cheese, wrapped in bacon and baked until crisp," according to recipe creator WINEANDCHEESE. "These are delicious and very easy to make for a party."
Creamy Goat Cheese and Honey
"Creamy goat cheese is lightly dusted with pecans, honey, and rosemary," according to recipe creator Raelee's recipes, who suggests serving with crostini or bagel chips.
Holiday Hot Spinach Dip
"This recipe is easy to make and delicious," says KMF0519. "Every time I've made it I've had to pass along the recipe."
Blue Cheese and Pear Tartlets
A mixture of blue cheese and chopped ripe pear is baked in store-bought phyllo tart shells.
King Crab Appetizers
"These crab tartlets have long since been a family favorite and are requested often at holiday get togethers," according to recipe creator 102183.
More Inspiration
Hungry for more? Explore our entire collection of Thanksgiving Appetizer Ideas.