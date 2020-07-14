15 Best Sugar-Free Desserts That Taste Like the Real Thing
Whether you're looking for diabetic-friendly recipes or just looking to cut back on those refined sugars, it can be hard to find sugar-free desserts that don't taste like they're sugar-free. But before you give up on dessert altogether (never give up on dessert!), check out some of these top-rated sugar-free recipes. Enjoy cookies, cake, pie, and even creme brulee without any of the guilt. Discover our best sugar-free dessert recipes.
No Bake Sugar Free Strawberry Cheesecake
This creamy cheesecake uses sugar-free instant pudding mix to give you all of the flavor without the added sugar. Recipe creator RLCLARK93654 says, "I have a grandmother who is diabetic, and I wanted to create a cheesecake with no added sugar. My whole family loved it, it's now the only one I make."
Sugar-Free Peanut Butter Cookies
It doesn't get any easier than this top-rated recipe. Natural peanut butter, a sucralose sweetener, and eggs are all the ingredients you need. Reviewer Roxy says, "This cookie is crumbly/crunchy on the ends, but soft and chewy in the center...the best of both worlds! Even better, the cookies are virtually carb-free, as well, which is a plus for diabetics!"
Keto Creme Brulee
Recipe creator Fioa says, "This creme brulee is an elegant low-carb dessert made with only four ingredients and is also keto, gluten-free, and sugar-free diet friendly." This recipe proves that dessert doesn't have to be boring just because it's sugar-free.
No Sugar Apple Pie
This sugar-free approach to a classic dessert contains no artificial sweeteners. Reviewer Lisa says, "I was leery of making this pie since there was no sugar, but the taste was great. I used golden delicious apples and added a little more cinnamon and threw in some nutmeg too. Turned out great, we all loved it!"
Pumpkin Parfait
This fall treat makes a great pumpkin pie replacement for anyone looking to cut back on sugar over the holidays. "Dieters, those who need to watch carbs (sugar) or fat intake, or those who just want to eat a little healthier, rejoice! This is excellent! Tastes like a lighter, less sweet, pudding version of pumpkin pie," says reviewer naples34102.
Low-Carb Almond Cinnamon Butter Cookies
Low in carbs and sugar-free, these elegant almond cinnamon cookies are ready in under 30 minutes. Reviewer catsinthekitchen recommends refrigerating them overnight to allow the flavors to come through.
Chocolate Chip Cookies for Special Diets
Everyone's favorite cookie can be enjoyed guilt-free! Reviewer PromQueen says, "I have diabetes and I've tried lots of sugar-free friendly foods, but this is one of my favorites. The cookies stayed soft, despite being well-cooked. The semi-sweet chocolate chips add extra carbs, but not significantly compared to the carbs straight sugar would add."
Berry Burst Sorbet
This homemade berry sorbet uses frozen blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries for a frozen for an irresistible summer treat with no added sugar! Some reviewers recommend reducing the amount of sweetener for the right balance of sweet and tart.
Sugar Free Blueberry Coffee Cake
Recipe creator IBSERVICE says, "A fabulous blueberry coffee cake with a crumb topping. This recipe is one from a local B&B where I replaced all the sugar with substitutes because I have diabetes. I have received all praise and 'I can't believe it is sugar-free.' The sugar can be put back in if you want. Either way, it is wonderful."
Instant Millionaire Pie for Diabetics
This sugar-free pie has a creamy, pudding filling with pineapple and pecans. "My husband is a diabetic and he loves this pie. There are times when he really craves a dessert and this fits the bill," says reviewer Jeanie.
Keto Berry-Pecan Cheesecake Bars
These cheesecake bars have a pecan crust and are drizzled with a rich, mixed berry sauce. Reviewer Barbara Cumberland says, "I made this for my Book Club friends because there are so many who are counting carbs, gluten-free, vegetarian, and on keto diets. Everyone loved this dessert and some asked for the recipe. I broke up the bars and put them in a dessert dish and then added the fruit on top. Very pretty!"
Sugarless Pumpkin Pie II
This classic holiday pie is made sugar-free without any bad aftertaste you sometimes get with artificial sweetener. Reviewer Heather says, "I made two of these pies for Thanksgiving. Everyone loved them. You never would have guessed they were made without sugar!"
Pam's Sugar Free Chocolate Pie
"I was diagnosed with gestational diabetes right before Thanksgiving and was looking for ways to cut back on carbs but still enjoy the holidays. This was so delicious! Someone mentioned putting in peanut butter, so I added a layer of peanut butter to the bottom of my graham cracker crust pie shell, made the pudding, and then folded in some whipped cream to make it more 'mousse-y.' This was incredibly good, and I didn't miss my sugar at all!" — VCHARLIE
Keto Chocolate Mousse
"Delicious! I use whipping cream and cocoa powder all the time as my quick go-to dessert but adding the almond flavor just takes it to the next level of decadence," Lyn says.
Gingerbread Cake - Vegan and Gluten-Free
Recipe creator Mandi_in_Toronto calls this dessert "new-fashioned" gingerbread. "It's moist, spicy, and really delicious. Perfect for the holidays or a cozy treat any time of the year. Your family and friends will never know it's free of animal products, gluten, and sugar!"