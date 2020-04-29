Our 15 Best Strawberry Pies to Celebrate Strawberry Season
If you and a tempting basket of fresh, ripe, sweetly juicy strawberries happen to be in the same place at the same time, go on and snap them right up and enjoy the heck out of strawberry season. Need some ideas for using fresh strawberries besides shoveling them down? How about making strawberry pies? They're among the most popular desserts on Allrecipes, and there are many different ways to make them. Here are 15 top-rated strawberry pie recipes to get you started on your journey to strawberry bliss.
Strawberry Pie II
Half of the berries get arranged in a baked pie shell and half get mashed up to make the thickened strawberry sauce you'll pour over everything. Chill to let the sauce set and serve with frothy whipped cream. Some home cooks left more berries unmashed, and some "painted" the inside of the baked pie shell with melted chocolate to keep it from getting soggy.
Fresh Strawberry Tart
Chef John piles fresh strawberries atop a baked tart shell spread with sweetened cream cheese, and glazes them with warmed apricot jam. So easy and elegant. Watch the video to see how it's made.
Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie
Strawberries and rhubarb have been best flavor friends since forever, and this simple pie lets the sweet/tart combo shine. Be sure to cut your rhubarb small enough so it can cook down as it bakes. Like many fruit pies, the filling will firm up as the pie cools, so resist the temptation to dig in right away and you'll find the pleasure is worth waiting for.
The Old Boy's Strawberry Pie
Scatterflake, who shared this recipe, explains that "The Old Boy" is her dad, but that her mom remembers her grandmother making a version of this crumb-topped pie. Some reviewers recommend letting it sit overnight before slicing into it.
Strawberry Rhubarb Custard Pie
"One of the most delicious and easiest pie recipes I know,: says Chef John. "I got this wonderful recipe from my mother Pauline, who I believe got it from my Aunt Angela. I love all their pies, but this might be my favorite." Now you've got to try it, right?
No Crust Strawberry Pie
This crustless strawberry pie is made with gelatin and vanilla pudding. Cookin Sue added a touch of vanilla extract to bump up the flavor, and said the result was "simply wonderful."
Crumb-Topped Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
"This pie was incredible and very easy to make," says Kimberly. "I found that I had extra topping so didn't use it all. I also used more strawberries and rhubarb than the recipe called for because I love a very full pie. I will make this again and again!"
Fresh Strawberry Pie III
Honestly, it just doesn't get more simple than this. Fresh strawberries heaped in a baked pie shell, then glazed with thickened strawberry gelatin and chilled before serving with whipped cream. Some reviewers used a graham cracker crust, and some spread a layer of sweetened cream cheese on the crust before arranging the berries. That's the great thing about a simple dessert like this — it's easy to customize.
Strawberry Cream Pie To Die For
"I have been baking this pie since my daughters were very small," says recipe creator paniece. "They are now 40 and 42. So as you can see, I have been making this pie for a long time. It is always the one they request when we have BBQs in the summertime. I even make it for them in the winter when and if I can find fresh strawberries."
Mini Strawberry Tarts
These individual strawberry tarts have portion control built right in, and are much easier to serve than slicing pie. Home cook kew kew said, "My girls are 3 years old and 20 months old and they enjoy rolling [the dough] into balls and pressing them into the muffin tins."
Old Fashioned Strawberry Pie
If you're looking for a classic double crust baked strawberry pie, this is the recipe for you. You can decorate the top crust with pastry cutouts, or make a traditional lattice crust.
Fluffy Strawberry Pie
Strawberry gelatin and whipped topping go into this version of a strawberry chiffon pie. "Made exactly as the recipe stated," says Jeanne Mae. "It was very good. I've put this recipe in the family cookbook. I'll be making it again. I am going to try adding cream cheese next time."
Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake Pie
"This turned out so delicious! My boyfriend was raving about how good it was. The only change I made was that I used a graham cracker crust instead of a regular pie crust. Cheesecake always needs a graham cracker crust!" —tamarita
Summery Strawberry Pie
A quick 20-minute prep is all you'll need to make this gorgeous pie. Of course, that means you'll be using shortcut ingredients like a prepared graham cracker pie crust and store-bought strawberry glaze. But we won't tell if you don't.
Deep Dish Strawberry Pie
Recipe creator jenni says, "A chocolate-painted baked pie crust prevents this pie from getting soggy and adds a wonderful flavor complementing the strawberries! Serve with whipped cream. I am adding blueberries just around the inner edge of the pie crust after the filling has been added to create a nice red, white, and blue theme for our 4th of July celebration!"