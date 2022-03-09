Our 15 Best Strawberry Dessert Recipes of All Time Are the Perfect Use for Your Strawberry Bounty
Whether you have a pint of fresh strawberries or a freezer stocked with frozen strawberries, the delicious red fruit is a must-have for lending its juicy and sweet flavor to an endless array of recipes — especially desserts. No matter if you're craving strawberry pies, strawberry shortcakes, strawberry ice cream, or a simple chocolate-covered strawberry, you'll be able to satisfy your sweet tooth with one of our recipes. Scroll through to find our best strawberry desserts that will become a fast favorite in your house.
Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad
This classic dessert is the perfect mixture of sweet and salty flavors. It starts with a layer of crushed pretzels, followed by a layer of cream cheese, whipped topping, and sugar, and is finished with a layer of strawberry Jell-O and strawberries. Make this recipe in a 9x13-inch baking dish for the perfect potluck dessert.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Chocolate-covered strawberries are simple but oh-so-delicious. You can easily heat your chocolate and shortening in the microwave, then dunk your strawberries in the decadent mixture. Finish the strawberries off with a little white chocolate drizzle for a fancy touch.
Rhubarb Strawberry Crunch
Strawberry and rhubarb make a great flavor team, especially in this crisp. "I made this for a family reunion and it went fast! It was the only dessert to be eaten all up! Don't expect leftovers if you make this, it's delicious! To make it even better, while it is still warm, top with some vanilla ice cream," says reviewer Ashley.
Strawberry Angel Food Dessert
This layered dessert starts with a crumbled angel food cake — you can use one from scratch, from the box, or simply store-bought. After that, it's topped with a layer of cream cheese and whipped topping and finished off with a layer of fresh strawberries in strawberry glaze.
Chef John's Strawberry Ice Cream
No eggs are required to make Chef John's Strawberry Ice Cream — and it's so much better than store-bought. With the help of your blender, there's only 10 minutes of prep time, but just make sure you have your ice cream machine handy.
Strawberry Cheesecake
"One of the best cheesecakes I have ever had—and I have had MANY over the past 40 years! The recipe is as simple as it is delicious—not as heavy as many cheesecakes and so creamy. Everyone raved about it. The only thing I did differently was I used vanilla wafers rather than graham crackers," says home cook Chess.
Buttermilk Strawberry Shortcake
Start off by making fresh buttermilk biscuits then top them with a big helping of strawberries and whipped cream for a fun take on strawberry shortcake. These biscuits shortcakes are delicious and are ready in half the time as traditional strawberry shortcake.
Strawberry Torte
This dessert may look fancy, but it's actually quite simple to make with just a handful of ingredients. All you'll need are store-bought ladyfinger cookies to act as the base, middle layer, and outer rim of this dessert, plus strawberries and a cream cheese mixture for the additional layers.
Renee's Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
"I followed the recipe to the letter and the end result was wonderful. I really like that there wasn't too much sugar. Love the tartness. The next time I will add some flour to the filling to tighten it up a bit. This one is a keeper," says reviewer SherAlexander.
Strawberry Chocolate Mousse Cake
This cake takes the delicious chocolate and strawberry flavor to the next level. It has a chocolatey cookie base topped with homemade chocolate mousse, homemade whipped cream, and strawberries. You can be as creative as you like for the strawberry design on top.
Strawberry Trifle
Who doesn't love a sweet, fruit-packed trifle? This dish contains layers of vanilla pudding, angel food cake, bananas, strawberries (fresh or frozen), and whipped topping.
Strawberry Glazed Pie
Keep it simple with this strawberry pie. It's simply a graham cracker pie crust topped with Jell-O glazed strawberries, but sometimes simplicity is the key to tasty desserts.
Chef John's Pavlova with Strawberries
If you're looking for a light and sweet dessert, look no further than this pavlova. "Yet another amazing recipe by Chef John! Delicious and perfect for summertime. My kids were surprised and excited to discover the marshmallow texture inside. I highly recommend this rice, so simple and pretty," says Allrecipes Allstar RainbowJewels.
Balsamic Strawberries
Warm your strawberries in balsamic vinegar and sweetener and then spoon them over vanilla ice cream for an easy, tasty treat that everyone will love. The balsamic vinegar may sound strange, but the flavors mix nicely and won't taste vinegary.
Strawberry Napoleons
This six-ingredient dessert is made incredibly easy thanks to the frozen puff pastry that does most of the heavy lifting. This recipe uses instant vanilla pudding mix, but reviewers also like to use chocolate or pistachio pudding to mix up the flavors.