20 Beautiful Cakes to Make with Fresh Strawberries
When the season gives you beautiful fresh strawberries, turn them into delicious cakes. Here are 20 stunning strawberry cake recipes to try when strawberries are at their peak. If strawberries aren't in season, you'll be glad to know many of these recipes work with frozen strawberries, too.
Strawberry Cream Cheese Pound Cake
"The perfect textured pound cake," says Ashley Steele, with a bonus: "It uses less sugar than traditional recipes because it features sweet fresh strawberries."
Strawberry Cream Roll
Fill homemade sponge cake with a whipped cream and strawberry filling and then roll it up into a gorgeous cake.
Strawberry Sheet Cake
"A cake box mix is taken to the next level with the addition of strawberry purée," says recipe creator Yoly. Top with fresh strawberries, whipped cream, or ice cream."
Aunt Kate's Strawberry Cake
"Using fresh, sweet strawberries is the key," says Drea217, the recipe submitter. "The cake itself is not very sweet, although the icing is. The balance is perfect."
Cornmeal Strawberry Cake
"I think most of the other reviewers have summed it up pretty well...this cake is great! My only additional comment would be that it makes a great tasting gluten-free cake as well. I used a gluten-free flour mix instead of AP flour and the results were excellent." —Jessica Paige
Basil Cake with Balsamic Strawberries
Fresh herbs may not be the first thing you'd think to add to white cake mix, but if you're looking for a unique dessert it's worth trying. Here, the basil adds a lemony flavor that perfectly complements the fresh strawberries and balsamic vinegar syrup.
Strawberry Dream Cake I
A pudding-like strawberry cake with a decadent white-chocolate frosting. "This creamy white chocolate frosting is not too sweet," says Francine. "Just right with the moist strawberry cake. Great combo."
Fresh Strawberry Upside Down Cake
A light, delicious yellow cake gets the upside-down treatment, with fresh strawberries and mini-marshmallows creating the sweet topping — or is it the bottoming?
Fresh Strawberry Coffee Cake
This made-from-scratch coffee cake gets a nice degree of sweetness from fresh strawberries, which are layered underneath a coconut crumb topping. It's simple, moist, and light, and a nice change from standard drier coffee cakes.
Strawberry Dump Cake
This easy cake is made with a combination of fresh strawberries and strawberry pie filling, plus white cake mix and cream cheese. You'll macerate the fresh strawberries in a little sugar to bring out their juiciness for about 10 minutes, but you can use that time to stir the cake mix with melted butter until it's crumbly, and whip the cream cheese until it's light and fluffy. Everything goes into a 9x13 baking dish for a speedy 30-minute bake.
Strawberry Torte
Line a springform pan with ladyfinger cookies and fill it with a delectable mixture of whipped cream cheese and strawberries. Be sure to chill thoroughly before removing the cake from the pan.
Strawberry Cheesecake
"This is a wonderful cheesecake recipe! Extremely easy to make and simple ingredients! Pretty much fool proof and it comes out looking like a restaurant worthy cheesecake! Just beautiful! I made it as is, but with fresh strawberries instead of frozen and it was perfect." —Mrs. Lalli
Strawberry Shortcake
"We loved it! I made this just as the recipe directed. No changes needed. This was so much like my grandmas. It will be used as my shortcake from now on!" —Charline
Strawberry Chocolate Mousse Cake
Strawberries and chocolate are a match made in romance heaven. "Wonderful dessert! I flipped my strawberries so they looked like hearts for my parents anniversary." —mkiick
Strawberry Buttermilk Cake
This easy cake is made entirely from scratch and has fresh strawberries in the mix to make it fresh and fruity. "I made this as a breakfast cake but it is so good that my family eats it for dessert," says recipe creator Yoly. "I baked mine in a cast iron skillet but a springform pan will also work."
Mock Lemon Chiffon Cake
"this cake is simply amazing. I made it for a memorial day bbq. I originally thought it may have been too much since there were only 6 people there but everyone had seconds and there was only one piece left for me to take home," says community member ASmith. "I am debating on making it again today...just because! its so tasty...i loved it!!"
French Strawberry Cake
"I'm not a fan of super sweet, and usually cut back on the sugar in any recipe," says community member delilah820. "This I've made twice, just as written and it's perfect! The first time I served, I had some freshly whipped cream to accompany but discovered I actually like it best without. The sprinkling of sugar makes a nice crispy 'crust' and the inside is moist and just a bit custard-like."
Chef John's Strawberry Crepe Cake
Chef John says, "Using this simple 'crepe cake' technique, you can turn any of your favorite cake fillings into visually stunning, multi-layered masterpieces. By the way, I say this is simple, not fast, as it does take some time to make and stack all those crepes, but once you get rolling, it goes pretty quickly. Use the ingredient amounts only as a guide, as crepe sizes and filling amounts will vary. Dust with powdered sugar and garnish with fresh strawberries."
Strawberry Cake from Scratch
"It is hard to find scratch strawberry cakes, so this one is worth its weight in gold to me as a caterer," says GothicGirl, the recipe submitter. "Frost with cream cheese or vanilla frosting -- or for a treat, use a chocolate glaze!"
Skillet Strawberry Shortcake
If you love strawberry shortcake but don't exactly love the fuss assembling biscuit stacks involves, then this is the twist on strawberry shortcake you need to try. Baking one giant skillet cake eliminates a great deal of the hassle and mess, and the finished product is a show-stopping dessert.