Our 15 Best Stew Recipes of All Time Are the Perfect Comfort Food

If your idea of getting cozy involves curling up with a hearty bowl of stew, you've come to the right place. At its very best, a stew is a complete one-dish meal packed with protein and vegetables, cooked together slowly to let the ingredients permeate every bite with comforting flavor and fork-tender texture. Allrecipes has an extensive collection of stew recipes from many cultures and cuisines, and we've rounded up 15 of our very best—from classic American beef stew to traditional Irish lamb stew, Italian cioppino, and Southern gumbo and jambalaya. Scroll through and you'll also find top-rated recipes for chicken stew, black bean stew, oyster stew, and more. Your next bowl of stew is waiting for you now.