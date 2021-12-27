20 Best New Side Dishes of 2021
We published a lot of new side dish recipes this year (more than 250, if you're curious). Our readers loved some more than others, though. That's why we rounded up 20 of our most popular new side dishes of 2021. From comfort food staples (like macaroni and cheese, classic casseroles, and potatoes) to lighter options to pair with healthy meals (we've got tons of delicious veggie ideas that even picky eaters will love), you'll find fresh new favorites in this must-bookmark collection.
Schupfnudeln (German Fried Potato Dumplings)
"These fried potato dumplings, called Schupfnudeln in German, are irresistible," according to recipe creator nch, who recommends cooking the potatoes the day before so the dumplings are easier to shape.
Southern Stir-Fry
Black-eyed peas, red onions, corn, spinach, and white rice blend beautifully with Southern seasonings in this fun and flavorful side dish.
One-Pan Oven Mac and Cheese
This gooey baked macaroni utilizes four types of cheese (Fontina, sharp Cheddar, white Cheddar, and mozzarella) for maximum creaminess.
Balsamic-Thyme Roasted Mushrooms
Mushrooms are drizzled with a thyme-spiked balsamic vinegar mixture, then roasted to juicy perfection. Green onions add a burst of flavor and color.
Easy Smashed Brussels Sprouts
Even the pickiest eaters will love these cheesy Brussels sprouts. Red pepper flakes add a hint of spiciness, while lemon juice lends subtle brightness.
Baked Zucchini Curly Fries
Spiralized zucchini is breaded with a seasoned mixture of cayenne pepper and garlic powder, then baked to crispy perfection in this healthy alternative to traditional French fries.
Bacon and Parmesan Brussels Sprouts with Black Garlic
Use your trusty cast iron skillet to make these Brussels sprouts (with bacon, Parmesan cheese, and black garlic) in just 30 minutes.
Panko-Parmesan Roasted Broccoli
"This roasted broccoli side dish is crunchy, salty, earthy, and super addicting," according to culinary producer NicoleMcmom, who says this recipe will pair well with steak, chicken, or fish.
Easy Make-Ahead Green Bean Casserole
This make-ahead green bean casserole is slightly lighter than other versions, as it contains no cream of mushroom soup or French fried onions.
Mediterranean Roasted Cauliflower with Olives
Cauliflower florets, red onion, and red bell pepper are tossed in a Mediterranean dressing, roasted in the oven, then topped with black olives and parsley.
Spicy Garlic Broccoli
It couldn't be easier to make this simple side dish with just five ingredients: broccoli, olive oil, garlic, red pepper flakes, and salt and pepper.
Skillet Mexican Street Corn
If you like elote, you'll love this colorful summer side dish. "This was PHENOMENAL," raves reviewer drprentice. "I took it to a dinner party where they were serving fajitas, and everyone raved about it!"
Roasted Potatoes with Green Beans and Mushrooms
A package of dry onion soup mix is the secret ingredient in this simple side dish of roasted potatoes, green beans, mushrooms, and carrots.
Lemon-Roasted Broccoli and Asparagus
Broccoli florets and asparagus spears are seasoned with lemon pepper and roasted with fresh lemon slices. This side dish is great served over rice, says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole.
Seasoned Roasted Cauliflower
Here's a healthy cauliflower side dish that's full of flavor. Paprika and cumin add smokiness, while cayenne pepper turns up the heat.
Roasted Thousand Island Potatoes
It couldn't be easier to make this satisfying side dish. Just toss diced golden potatoes in Thousand Island dressing, roast, and enjoy.
Easy Coconut Jasmine Rice
Make this 3-ingredient side dish with just jasmine rice, salt, and a can of coconut milk. Serve it with any of your favorite Asian dishes.
Sous Vide Maple-Glazed Carrots
"The sous vide method will yield more aromatic, sweeter, and perfectly tender carrots in their own juice," says recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat. "You can expect a somewhat crisp texture that's soft without being mushy."
My Sicilian Ex-Mother-in-Law's Peperonata
"I think it's the simplicity of this dish that makes it so good," says reviewer fruitdog. "The large pieces assure you get a unique bite each time you dig in, which is nice."
Caprese Hasselback Potatoes
This is the flavor mash-up you never knew you needed. Tomatoes, basil, and mozzarella balls are stuffed between crispy potato slices.
