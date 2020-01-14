Best Non-Bagel Recipes for Everything Bagel Seasoning

By Carl Hanson Updated July 09, 2021

Everything bagel seasoning just could not be contained. We'll always love it on bagels, of course, but this heady mix of poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried onion flakes, and kosher salt was always destined for more. We've collected some of our favorite non-bagel recipes that benefit big time from a liberal sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning, including deviled eggs, dips, salmon bakes, pastas, flatbreads, and even chicken stir-fry. 

Everything Challah

Everything Challah

"This is not your average challah recipe," says twkitchen. "It is a twist on my trusty old water challah recipe (which even water-challah-phobics have loved), and has some of the taste of an everything bagel. It's really something else. Enjoy! This challah freezes extremely well after baking, just defrost in a ziplock bag with the zipper open. I always freeze it, even what I bake on Thursday nights for use on Friday! It preserves the freshness so well. Challah is traditionally eaten on the Jewish Sabbath (Shabbos). "

Everything Deviled Eggs

Credit: lutzflcat
Everything Deviled Eggs

These deviled eggs feature a creamy filling flavored with Greek yogurt and mustard, topped with a savory sprinkling of everything bagel seasoning. "Everything seasoning is trending all over the United States," says lutzflcat. "Although it may have made its debut on bagels, it's such a flavorful, multi-purpose blend and tastes so good on just about "everything," including deviled eggs."

Crispy "Everything" Flatbreads

Crispy "Everything" Flatbreads

"The reason I call these crispy 'everything' flatbread crackers is not only that they're inspired by the 'everything bagel,' but also because they're everything you'd want in a flatbread," says Chef John. "You can work all kinds of seeds and flavorings into this easy technique and end up with something much tastier and cheaper than any store-bought cracker. They pair perfectly with countless dips and cheese plates, not to mention smoked salmon dip, capers, and red onions."

Everything Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner

Everything Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner

"Delicate salmon with a crunchy topping is paired with tender potatoes and broccoli drizzled with a sweet and spicy mustard glaze in this simple, 30-minute sheet pan dinner," says NicoleMcmom. "The whole family will love the indulgent taste of this nutritious meal!"

"Everything" Seasoning Air Fryer Asparagus

Credit: France C
"Everything" Seasoning Air Fryer Asparagus

Here's a simple side dish that's ready in just 10 minutes. "Everything bagel seasoning isn't just for bagels," says France C. "It's also delicious on asparagus! Certain bagel seasoning brands are saltier than others, so hold off on adding salt until the end, if needed."

Sarah's Everything Caulipower Crackers

Sarah's Everything Caulipower Crackers

"These crackers come together with less than 5 ingredients and are tasty as can be," says thedailygourmet. "You wouldn't know they're even cauliflower because they have so much flavor! The combinations are endless!"

Spicy Miso Chow Mein Noodles

Credit: thedailygourmet
Spicy Miso Chow Mein Noodles

This recipe is full of the unexpected! In a way, the sauce is kind of like a creamy Alfredo. But then, there's miso paste, and Thai chile peppers, and Sriracha, and, of course, everything bagel seasoning, which really puts this recipe in class all its own. "Miso is a fabulous ingredient to impact flavor depth and create umami," says thedailygourmet. 

Fiery Chicken Thigh Stir-Fry

Fiery Chicken Thigh Stir-Fry

"This stir-fry comes together with chicken, and fire-roasted vegetables and is a keto-friendly Chinese dish," says the dailygourmet. "I love fire-roasting my vegetables, but it's completely optional. Use any assorted vegetables you like, e.g. red bell pepper, onions, tomatoes, green beans, mushrooms, or carrots, but be careful if using carrots as they have more carbs than most other vegetables."

Everything Bagel Dip

Everything Bagel Dip

"If you're a fan of 'everything but the bagel' seasoning, you'll love this low-carb dip made with only 4 ingredients," says France C. "Bagel seasoning can be found at most major retailers or you can easily make your own using one of the many recipes available online. Serve with bagel chips or your favorite crackers."

Air Fryer Butternut Squash Home Fries

Air Fryer Butternut Squash Home Fries

Butternut squash bites are seasoned with bagel seasoning and air fried.  "A great substitute for home fries that fits into any fall-themed brunch," says Bibi.

"Everything" Seasoning Phyllo Crackers

"Everything" Seasoning Phyllo Crackers

These phyllo crackers are everything! "They have a delicate, flaky texture with a buttery flavor," says France C. "Bagel seasoning can be found at most major retailers or you can make your own. These can be a little finicky to make at first, but once you get the hang of it, you will be hooked!"

Everything Bagel Seasoning

Everything Bagel Seasoning

Make your own everything bagel seasoning! It's so simple! Just combine poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried onion flakes, and kosher salt.  Keep it in a jar for sprinkling on, well, everything! 

