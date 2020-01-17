The Best Recipes to Cook in a Cast Iron Skillet

<p>"It's the perfect quick and easy comfort food on a cool evening!" says SunnyDaysNora. Seasoned ground beef, kidney beans, black beans, and tomato sauce go from stovetop to oven in this comforting one-skillet meal. While the chili warms up in the skillet, whisk up the simple cornbread topping, drop dollops of the batter over the top of the chili, and slide the skillet in the oven for about 20 minutes. Dinner's ready in about 45 minutes.</p>