Our 10 Best Quick & Easy Cabbage Side Dishes Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
Whether you have leftover cabbage from last night's dinner or are looking to use up your entire head of fresh cabbage, probably the easiest thing you can make is a side dish. All these side dishes are super simple and come together in just 30 minutes — the longest part will be chopping the cabbage (so use pre-cut if you're looking to save some time). If you want a basic coleslaw recipe, a buttery, fried cabbage recipe, or need a recipe for your red cabbage, these 10 side dishes are our most highly rated and tastiest options. Scroll through to find our best quick and easy cabbage side dishes of all time.
Southern Fried Cabbage
Even people who don't like cabbage won't be able to resist this fried cabbage. It's made with bacon (because everything's better with bacon), onion, seasonings, and just a pinch of white sugar for the perfect Southern comfort food.
Barbequed Cabbage
Fire up the grill for this cabbage recipe! Adding soy sauce to cabbage and then grilling it may seem strange, but reviewers say the flavors come together deliciously and it's the perfect side dish — even for people who don't like cabbage.
Chef John's Braised Red Cabbage
"This was a fantastic side dish to make & I highly recommend it. My family & friends raved over this side. It's a definite keeper for family meals & it has been added to our regular recipe rotation. This was served as a side to go with fish," says home cook Dorothy Williams.
Cole Porter Slaw
This coleslaw recipe is so easy to throw together because it starts with a bag of pre-cut cabbage — so it saves you the chopping time. "This coleslaw is amazing. The dressing is tangy and has a bit of a pop from the Dijon. My husband took a taste before dinner and asked me why we ever buy coleslaw from the store. We won't anymore," says reviewer anne13.
Super Easy Stir-Fried Cabbage
This easy stir fry dish is simply cabbage, garlic, soy sauce, and Chinese cooking wine. You can use it as a base for your larger stir fry dish with meat and veggies or as a side to any Asian-inspired meals.
Red Cabbage With Apricots And Balsamic Vinegar
This side is the perfect mixture of sweet from the apricots and tart from the balsamic vinegar. "I made this and took it to a large party. Everyone raved about it. It smelled and tasted delicious. They ate two bowls full of it!! Everyone wanted the recipe," says reviewer pat.
Spicy Cajun Cabbage
"This was delicious! My husband even said that it was the first time he'd ever had cabbage that he hadn't hated! Two of my three kids really liked it too. I found the spice mix to be a little spicy and next time would not put in as much cayenne and chili," says reviewer Mrs Mac. If you like foods spicy, though, reviewers love the spice mix!
Savoy Cabbage and Mushrooms
"I really enjoyed this--it was super easy to make, and tasted great as a side dish to some potato sausage. I had a regular cabbage that needed used up, so I used that in place of the savoy. Overall, a really nice, easy, and quick side dish that I'll definitely be making again," says Allrecipes Allstar Kim.
Steamed Cabbage
If you like a little heat, then this is the recipe for you. This cabbage is spiced with a scotch bonnet chile pepper, but you can replace it with a milder pepper, like a jalapeño, if you can't find a scotch bonnet or if it's just too spicy.
Grilled Cabbage Wedges
The charred taste of the grill marks, plus the flavor from the seasoned salt and pepper makes this cabbage dish the perfect addition to your summer barbecue. Don't be afraid to let the cabbage get a little brown or black because it'll enhance the flavor, according to recipe creator BaillysMom.