Our 25 Best Quick & Easy Dessert Recipes Ready in 30 Minutes or Less
Everyone loves a sweet, delicious dessert, but sometimes you just don't have time to make an elaborate cake or time-consuming pie — and that's all right! That's why quick and easy desserts were invented. These desserts, like banana pudding, trifle, drop cookies, and Rice Krispies treats, are all ready in 30 minutes or less for a treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth in no time at all. Whether they're no-bake, require just a few ingredients, or are easy enough for the kids to help make, these recipes are perfect for when you want a quick sugar fix. Scroll through to find our best quick and easy dessert recipes of all time.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
Chocolate-covered strawberries are a classic, and this recipe is so easy to dress up when you want something a little fancier. You can melt the shortening and chocolate in a double boiler or simply the microwave — whichever you prefer. Then drizzle the finished strawberries with white chocolate or add a frosting design.
Bananas Foster II
This bananas foster is the perfect dessert enjoyed by itself with ice cream or served over pancakes for the best brunch treat. "OMG!!! Who knew bananas could taste so yummy?!?! What an easy, impressive, and delicious dessert," says reviewer Joy Dauterman.
The Best Banana Pudding
Banana pudding is a classic no-bake dessert that everyone always loves. It's simply layers of vanilla pudding, whipped topping, vanilla wafers, and bananas then you have the perfect Southern dessert just like grandma used to make.
Old Fashioned Creamy Rice Pudding
This is the perfect recipe for using up your leftover rice — or you can make up a fresh batch, if you want. You can use golden or regular raisins, though some reviewers like to use other fresh fruit, like peaches. They also suggest topping the pudding with a big helping of cinnamon.
Strawberry Angel Food Dessert
This easy trifle-style dessert can be made even easier by using a store-bought angel food cake. Simply crumble the cake then layer it with cream cheese, whipped topping, strawberries, and strawberry glaze in a trifle dish or a 9x13-inch baking pan.
Green Grape Salad
"I have been making this for a few years & it never fails to get RAVES!! I use whatever seedless grapes are on sale...a mix of black, red & green is wonderful!! After grapes are dry, I mix all of the ingredients together, stir in grapes & you are done," says home cook Pattidon.
Chocolate Pretzels
These Chocolate Pretzels are the ultimate versatile treat. You can top them with any flavor of Hershey's Kisses — try the seasonal ones for special holidays — or mix it up and top them with Rolos or Snickers.
Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
If you're guilty of eating the cookie dough right off the spoon, try this edible cookie dough that is raw egg-free. You seriously won't be able to get enough of it.
Fruit Pizza
This "pizza" starts with a giant sugar cookie for the crust and is topped with a marshmallow crème and cream cheese sauce. After that, you can use any fruit that you like for the topping, try strawberries, blueberries, kiwi, peaches, and pineapple.
Cookie Salad I
"This is a great recipe that we use for potlucks, family gatherings, and the like. It is always a hit! The cookies don't get soggy at all, in fact I like it best the next day," says reviewer MNISCOLD. You can also use different cookies, like Oreos or sugar cookies, if you like.
Muz's Drop Sugar Cookies
"These cookies are quick, easy, and delicious. I rolled the dough, which was very easy to handle and not sticky, into balls and flattened half of them with the bottom of a glass dipped into green-colored sugar. I did the same with the second half but used crushed peppermints mixed with sugar. The cookies were round and looked like bakery cookies," says home cook theodosia.
Joy's Prizewinning Trifle
This trifle is packed with fruits, like kiwi, strawberries, bananas, and pineapple, plus some extra sweetness from the angel food cake and whipped cream. Feel free to make a fun design with the fruit on the inside of the trifle bowl for a dessert that is truly wow-worthy.
Bananas Foster Chimichangas
These chimichangas are a fun take on traditional bananas foster. You'll use flour tortillas and stuff them with the bananas foster mixture (bananas, brown sugar, rum, and butter) and then deep fry the entire chimichanga. After that, you can serve them topped with ice cream, drizzled with syrup, or just by themselves.
Summer Berry Parfait with Yogurt and Granola
If you're looking for a lighter dessert, this parfait is the way to go. It's simply yogurt, fruit, and granola for a sweet treat without the guilt.
Lemon Pound Cake Cookies
These cake-like cookies are fluffy and soft with a good amount of lemon flavor. If you like them extra lemony, you can top them with a lemon glaze or add fresh lemon zest to the dough.
Chia Coconut Pudding with Coconut Milk
"Chia seeds make great desserts and are high in omega-3s. It uses agave (or stevia if you prefer) as a sweetener instead of sugar. Stir again before serving and top with fresh fruit and another dash of cinnamon or spices," says recipe creator Donna Kim.
Mud and Worms
Whether you call it mud or dirt, both kiddos and adults will love this dessert. It's simply a chocolate pudding topped with crushed Oreos (to look like dirt) and you can add some sour gummy creepy crawlies to make it look like bugs in the dirt.
Caramel Popcorn with Marshmallow
"This was so delicious and easy to make. It makes a ton of the caramel topping I actually had enough for at least 3 bags of popcorn. I saved some and a few days later slowly heated up in the microwave and it tasted just as wonderful and it was a quick treat that day for my family. I also added chocolate chips to one batch and a little extra salt and it was simply divine," says home cook boniklick.
A Peanutty S'more
Kids and adults alike will be begging for these s'mores again and again. They're incredibly easy to make over the campfire — but the secret ingredient is the peanut butter cup instead of a traditional piece of plain chocolate.
Caramel Heavenlies
These cookie bars start with a layer of graham crackers and are topped with marshmallows, brown sugar and butter, coconut, and almonds. They are the perfect rich dessert, so watch out, they won't last long in your house!
Chocolate Sugar Drop Cookies
These double chocolate cookies are sweetened with both cocoa powder and chocolate chips for a chocolate lover's dream. The best part is, you don't even need to roll them, just plop them on your baking sheet and throw them in the oven.
Puff Balls
If you like donuts, you have to try this recipe that simply starts with a package of refrigerated biscuit dough. Fry your dough then top it with powdered sugar, chocolate sauce, jam, or anything else you're craving.
Glazed Doughnut Strawberry Shortcake
Two desserts collide in this recipe. All you need is glazed doughnuts plus strawberries, and whipped cream (either homemade or store-bought). After that, just cut your doughnuts in half and assemble your tasty strawberry shortcakes.
Funfetti® Cake Batter Rice Krispies® Treats
Switch up your traditional Rice Krispies treats and fill them with Funfetti cake mix and Fruity Pebbles cereal. The result is an extra-sweet treat that is so good everyone will be asking for the recipe.
Pumpkin Cannoli
Sure, traditional cannolis are good, but pumpkin cannolis take the Italian dessert to a whole new level. These cannolis have a pumpkin, mascarpone, ricotta, and vanilla pudding filling and are garnished with chocolate chips or chocolate sprinkles at both ends.