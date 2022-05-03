Our 10 Best Quesadilla Recipes Prove That Simple Can Still Mean Delicious
Quesadillas are the perfect quick and easy dish for weeknight dinners or after-hours snacks. They're toasty, cheesy, and can be stuffed with all your favorite ingredients — making them a family favorite. Whether you're craving chicken, veggies, fish, or even mashed potatoes, we've got the right quesadilla recipe for you. The Allrecipes community has continuously given these quesadilla recipes 5-star ratings, so you know they're going to be good! Scroll through to find our top-rated quesadilla recipes.
Chicken Quesadillas
These chicken quesadillas are baked on a sheet pan, so you can conveniently prepare more than one at a time. You can start by broiling raw chicken breasts for the quesadilla filling (using a packet of fajita seasoning for an easy flavor punch!) or use leftover cooked chicken to make these tasty quesadillas in a flash.
Black Bean and Corn Quesadillas
This veggie-only quesadilla is loaded with corn, black beans, salsa, and cheese for an easy, comforting meal that even devout meat-eaters will love. The real key to these quesadillas is the blend of red pepper flakes and brown sugar used to season the filling mixture — it provides a perfect sweet and spicy balance.
Pico de Gallo Chicken Quesadillas
Everyone will love the homemade pico de gallo featured in this quesadilla recipe. In fact, you'll probably want to make extra pico de gallo because you know you'll want some of the heavenly salsa to spoon over top. And don't forget the sour cream!
Spinach and Mushroom Quesadillas
"These quesadillas were great! I was surprised at how much flavor these had since there aren't very many ingredients. My whole family loved it, including my two-year-old, which was a shock since there wasn't any meat in it. The only thing I might change for next time is to add more mushrooms," says reviewer Kristen B.
Shrimp Quesadillas
If you like a little heat in your quesadilla, then this is the recipe for you. Season the shrimp and veggies with cumin and chili powder for a fajita-style filling that packs a spicy punch.
Fajita Quesadillas
Put your leftover steak to good use with these toasty Fajita Quesadillas. This recipe calls for bell peppers, onions, steak, and cheese, but reviewers say the recipe will work with just about any meat or veggies, so feel free to get creative using whatever ingredients you have on hand.
Jalapeno Popper Quesadillas
Try a new way to enjoy the cheesy, peppery goodness of jalapeño poppers with these flavor-packed quesadillas. They're stuffed with a creamy mixture of fresh jalapeños, butter, cream cheese, and shredded Mexican cheese. The recipe additionally suggests layering in some tortilla chips to the for a little crunch.
Asparagus and Goat Cheese Quesadillas
No, this certainly isn't your typical quesadilla. For this fancy-feeling twist, the tortillas are loaded with asparagus, goat cheese, and cilantro for a fresh tasting quesadilla that's impressive enough to serve at a dinner party.
Mashed Potato Quesadilla
Talk about comfort food! These quesadillas are exploding with cozy vibes thanks to the mashed potatoes, bacon, green onions, cheese, salsa, and sour cream. That's right, you serve these mashed potato quesadillas with sour cream and salsa — don't knock it 'til you try it!
Quesadillas I
These simple, five-ingredient quesadillas are made with cheese, black olives, avocado, and a dash of hot pepper sauce. "This was a perfect quesadilla. My first with avocado but certainly not my last. Delicious with fresh pico de gallo," says home cook gapch1026.