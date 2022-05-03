Our 10 Best Quesadilla Recipes Prove That Simple Can Still Mean Delicious

By Bailey Fink May 03, 2022
Credit: mommyluvs2cook

Quesadillas are the perfect quick and easy dish for weeknight dinners or after-hours snacks. They're toasty, cheesy, and can be stuffed with all your favorite ingredients — making them a family favorite. Whether you're craving chicken, veggies, fish, or even mashed potatoes, we've got the right quesadilla recipe for you. The Allrecipes community has continuously given these quesadilla recipes 5-star ratings, so you know they're going to be good! Scroll through to find our top-rated quesadilla recipes.

Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Chicken Quesadillas

Credit: Gigi
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These chicken quesadillas are baked on a sheet pan, so you can conveniently prepare more than one at a time. You can start by broiling raw chicken breasts for the quesadilla filling (using a packet of fajita seasoning for an easy flavor punch!) or use leftover cooked chicken to make these tasty quesadillas in a flash.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Black Bean and Corn Quesadillas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This veggie-only quesadilla is loaded with corn, black beans, salsa, and cheese for an easy, comforting meal that even devout meat-eaters will love. The real key to these quesadillas is the blend of red pepper flakes and brown sugar used  to season the filling mixture — it provides a perfect sweet and spicy balance.

3 of 11

Pico de Gallo Chicken Quesadillas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Everyone will love the homemade pico de gallo featured in this quesadilla recipe. In fact, you'll probably want to make extra pico de gallo because you know you'll want some of the heavenly salsa to spoon over top. And don't forget the sour cream!

Advertisement

4 of 11

Spinach and Mushroom Quesadillas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"These quesadillas were great! I was surprised at how much flavor these had since there aren't very many ingredients. My whole family loved it, including my two-year-old, which was a shock since there wasn't any meat in it. The only thing I might change for next time is to add more mushrooms," says reviewer Kristen B.

5 of 11

Shrimp Quesadillas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

If you like a little heat in your quesadilla, then this is the recipe for you. Season the shrimp and veggies with cumin and chili powder for a fajita-style filling that packs a spicy punch.

6 of 11

Fajita Quesadillas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Put your leftover steak to good use with these toasty Fajita Quesadillas. This recipe calls for bell peppers, onions, steak, and cheese, but reviewers say the recipe will work with just about any meat or veggies, so feel free to get creative using whatever ingredients you have on hand. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Jalapeno Popper Quesadillas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Try a new way to enjoy the cheesy, peppery goodness of jalapeño poppers with these flavor-packed quesadillas. They're stuffed with a creamy mixture of fresh jalapeños, butter, cream cheese, and shredded Mexican cheese. The recipe additionally suggests layering in some tortilla chips to the for a little crunch.

8 of 11

Asparagus and Goat Cheese Quesadillas

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

No, this certainly isn't your typical quesadilla. For this fancy-feeling twist, the tortillas are loaded with asparagus, goat cheese, and cilantro for a fresh tasting quesadilla that's impressive enough to serve at a dinner party.

9 of 11

Mashed Potato Quesadilla

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Talk about comfort food! These quesadillas are exploding with cozy vibes thanks to the mashed potatoes, bacon, green onions, cheese, salsa, and sour cream. That's right, you serve these mashed potato quesadillas with sour cream and salsa — don't knock it 'til you try it!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Quesadillas I

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These simple, five-ingredient quesadillas are made with cheese, black olives, avocado, and a dash of hot pepper sauce. "This was a perfect quesadilla. My first with avocado but certainly not my last. Delicious with fresh pico de gallo," says home cook gapch1026.

11 of 11

More Inspiration

Credit: Diana71
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Bailey Fink