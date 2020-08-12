Our 15 Most Pumpkin-y Pumpkin Spice Homemade Treats
I'm not saying that everything you eat this fall needs to be loaded up with pumpkin spice. But when the warm and cozy flavor and fragrance of cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg are exactly what you crave, it's time to set aside any PSL love/hate partisanship and enjoy these best-of-the-best pumpkin spice treats for the comfort foods they are.
Super Moist Pumpkin Bread
"I am sitting here, actually PROUD of myself for having made the best-tasting thing I have ever made in my life." —jessica wang
Pumpkin Pancakes
"Made these this morning and they are to die for! Everyone loved them. I made exactly as written and wouldn't change a thing." —CNM CATERING
Pumpkin Waffles with Apple Cider Syrup
"Spiced perfectly, and the texture of the waffles were fluffy and light with a light crunch on the outside. The syrup is delicious." —abapplez
Pumpkin Pie Bread Pudding
"This was so easy to make and was so delicious. Try serving it with vanilla or caramel ice cream. YUM!" —Cookie
Crunchy Pumpkin Pie Granola
"It made my apartment smell sooooo good! Smell aside, this is a terrific granola recipe." —Elizabeth
Pumpkin Cake III
"I followed the recipe exactly, but I wanted my cake to look like the lovely cake in the photo so if you do too, remember a Bundt cake form is going to take longer than 30 minutes to bake! Everybody raved about this cake after dinner, I'll make this again!" —Cathy
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins
"These are the prettiest muffins ever. When I opened the oven to check them, I said, 'Wow!'" —Carol S. Margerum
Kelsandra's Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls
"My husband claims these are the best cinnamon rolls I have ever made." —mominml
Pumpkin Oatmeal
"Fabulous! The kitchen smelled so good! My teenage daughter and elderly mother loved it as well." —KimandRae
Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate
"Thank you very much for posting this recipe. I can't believe the pumpkin/chocolate combination is so good." —DiamondGirl amanecer
Iced Pumpkin Cookies
"Wonderful. Excellent texture & body. Made exactly as written, great results." —Cindypray
Paul's Pumpkin Bars
"Heavenly! These yummy bars make a great end to any meal." —CHARITYBOO
Pumpkin Fudge
"Awesome fudge! You have to be patient as it takes a while to get to temperature." —Grumpy's Honeybunch
Pumpkin Spice Syrup
"Very good on French toast this morning. A little on the thin side (I thickened a bit), but the spices are spot on." —lutzflcat
Pumpkin Pie Spice
"What can I say about this but super easy to make, great aroma and a wonderful way to make any dish really homemade." —sweetiesmj