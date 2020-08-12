Our 15 Most Pumpkin-y Pumpkin Spice Homemade Treats

By Vanessa Greaves Updated October 29, 2020
Credit: Alberta Rose

I'm not saying that everything you eat this fall needs to be loaded up with pumpkin spice. But when the warm and cozy flavor and fragrance of cinnamon, ginger, clove, and nutmeg are exactly what you crave, it's time to set aside any PSL love/hate partisanship and enjoy these best-of-the-best pumpkin spice treats for the comfort foods they are.

Super Moist Pumpkin Bread

Credit: codebeans
"I am sitting here, actually PROUD of myself for having made the best-tasting thing I have ever made in my life." —jessica wang

Pumpkin Pancakes

Credit: LYNNINMA
"Made these this morning and they are to die for! Everyone loved them. I made exactly as written and wouldn't change a thing." —CNM CATERING

Pumpkin Waffles with Apple Cider Syrup

Credit: abbaplez
"Spiced perfectly, and the texture of the waffles were fluffy and light with a light crunch on the outside. The syrup is delicious." —abapplez

Pumpkin Pie Bread Pudding

Credit: Allrecipes
"This was so easy to make and was so delicious. Try serving it with vanilla or caramel ice cream. YUM!" —Cookie

Crunchy Pumpkin Pie Granola

Credit: tahoegirl
"It made my apartment smell sooooo good! Smell aside, this is a terrific granola recipe." —Elizabeth

Pumpkin Cake III

Credit: momlovestocook
"I followed the recipe exactly, but I wanted my cake to look like the lovely cake in the photo so if you do too, remember a Bundt cake form is going to take longer than 30 minutes to bake! Everybody raved about this cake after dinner, I'll make this again!" —Cathy

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffins

Credit: CC
"These are the prettiest muffins ever. When I opened the oven to check them, I said, 'Wow!'" —Carol S. Margerum

Kelsandra's Pumpkin Cinnamon Rolls

Credit: Alberta Rose
"My husband claims these are the best cinnamon rolls I have ever made." —mominml

Pumpkin Oatmeal

Credit: Alberta Rose
"Fabulous! The kitchen smelled so good! My teenage daughter and elderly mother loved it as well." —KimandRae

Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate

Credit: House of Aqua
"Thank you very much for posting this recipe. I can't believe the pumpkin/chocolate combination is so good." —DiamondGirl amanecer

Iced Pumpkin Cookies

Credit: Annie
"Wonderful. Excellent texture & body. Made exactly as written, great results." —Cindypray

Paul's Pumpkin Bars

Credit: SMClanton
"Heavenly! These yummy bars make a great end to any meal." —CHARITYBOO

Pumpkin Fudge

Credit: Nenah B
"Awesome fudge! You have to be patient as it takes a while to get to temperature." —Grumpy's Honeybunch

Pumpkin Spice Syrup

Credit: lutzflcat
"Very good on French toast this morning. A little on the thin side (I thickened a bit), but the spices are spot on." —lutzflcat

Pumpkin Pie Spice

Credit: dianne
"What can I say about this but super easy to make, great aroma and a wonderful way to make any dish really homemade." —sweetiesmj

By Vanessa Greaves