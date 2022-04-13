Our 15 Best Potluck Side Dishes Are So Good Everyone Will Be Begging You for the Recipes
If you're looking for a crowd-pleasing side dish to bring to the next potluck, do we have some ideas for you! We've rounded up 15 top-rated side dishes that are so good people will be asking you for the recipe all day long. Scroll through to find your new go-to potluck side dish, from pasta salad to potato salad (and every salad in between), plus some non-salad options like mac and cheese, baked beans, and cheesy side dish casseroles. Allrecipes home cooks rate these potluck side dishes the best of the best, and we think you will, too.
Chuck's Favorite Mac and Cheese
From the perfectly crunchy baked topping down to the creamy, cheesy center, this mac and cheese is decadence in every bite. You will never go back to the boxed stuff again (and your loved ones won't let you).
Boston Baked Beans
These baked beans are the perfect mix of sweet and savory. Even though this recipe is made from scratch, there are only 30 minutes of hands-on time — the rest is allowing the beans to cook low and slow.
Authentic German Potato Salad
Good news for the mayo haters out there, this potato salad recipe has no mayo in sight! Instead, the diced potatoes are coated in white vinegar, water, and sugar.
Zesty Quinoa Salad
This quinoa, tomato, and black bean salad has a nice, bright kick from lime juice and cilantro — as well as a little heat kick from red pepper flakes. You can serve this salad warm or cold.
Sweet Restaurant Slaw
This slaw is great as a side dish — or as a topping for your potluck hamburgers, pulled pork, or fried chicken dishes too. The best part is, this recipe starts with a bag of coleslaw mix so you won't have to do that much chopping!
Broccoli Potato Bake
This casserole has everything: hearty broccoli, comforting hash browns, creamy cheese sauce, and a crunchy bread crumb topping. It's so good that even the picky eaters will be scarfing down their veggies.
Classic Macaroni Salad
No potluck is complete without macaroni salad. Be sure to let the macaroni salad chill for a few hours before serving so the flavors can really meld together.
Perfect Summer Fruit Salad
Yes, you do actually need a recipe for fruit salad. And this is the perfect one! Your favorite fruits are served in an orange juice, lemon juice, brown sugar, lemon zest, and orange zest juice, which makes for a better salad the longer the juice infuses with the fruit.
Broccoli Salad
Twenty-five minutes and a few simple ingredients are all you'll need to whip up this broccoli salad. This salad is packed with flavor, but some reviewers also like to add cheese, seeds, and other dried fruits.
Man-Lovin' Potatoes
This cheesy, meat-filled casserole isn't your typical scalloped potatoes dish. These potatoes have a creamy and cheesy base and are loaded with bacon, red onion, and seasonings.
Squash Casserole
A Southern summer classic, this squash casserole is sure to be a hit. Load up your yellow squash with onions, cheese, butter, and top it with buttery round crackers for a popular side dish goes with everything.
Cheesy Ranch Potato Bake
Ranch lovers won't be able to get enough of this cheesy potato casserole. It's made with seven ingredients — one of which is an entire bottle of your favorite ranch dressing, so this recipe really is perfect for people who put ranch on everything.
Seven Layer Salad
This layered is incredibly easy to make and it'll look gorgeous on the potluck table. Add or subtract any ingredients you like to customize this tasty creation.
Sarah's Ambrosia Fruit Salad
Some may say this fruit salad is more of a dessert — but who doesn't love a sweet side dish? In any case, this old-fashioned ambrosia salad is ridiculously easy to make with five simple ingredients, and it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad
This hearty pasta salad is packed with ranch flavor along with bacon, tomatoes, olives, and cheese, and could double as a main dish as well.