Our 20 Best Potluck Dessert Recipes of All Time Will Make You a Potluck Legend
If you want to go home with an empty serving dish, get lots of recipe requests, and generally be praised for your desserting skills, you've landed in the right spot. We've gathered up only the best of the crowd-pleasing best in this recipe line-up, including classic potluck desserts like sheet cake, brownies, cookies, bars, and more. Perfect for BBQs, showers, birthdays, and holidays throughout the year, these top-rated potluck dessert recipes are surefire hits that guests will insist you bring for the crew time and again. And maybe double the batch next time.
Best Brownies
With more than 10 thousand reviews and 13 thousand ratings, this made-from-scratch brownie recipe is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Reviewer JDOWNING says, "MMmmmm is all I can say. I just took my first bite. They taste more like fudge than brownies. The frosting is the key. At first the frosting was crumbly, but using a fork for 3 minutes made it come up to a nice creamy consistency. Also, frosting the brownies when they are warm made for a nice finish!"
Judy's Strawberry Pretzel Salad
"I've made this several times for work potlucks. I would make it the night before and it always turned out beautifully (it's a big hit!). Once I made it during an afternoon for dinner that night and the pretzel crust was much too hard. I think the trick is letting it sit overnight long enough for the crust to soften. It's definitely my favorite," says Allrecipes home cook JILL ENABNIT. Reviewers recommend baking the pretzle crust for no more than 10 minutes so it doesn't get too hard, but letting it sit overnight in the fridge will definitely soften up the crust.
Blueberry Crumb Bars
"Made these bars several times, most recently for a bridal shower and they were a big hit. I made a few changes in the recipe. I used real butter instead of the shortening and it made a HUGE difference in the taste. Delicious! Since fresh blueberries are not in season now, I used frozen Maine blueberries. I didn't thaw them, just used them directly from the bag and the bars came out fantastic." —Barbara M
Seven Layer Bars
"Always a crowd-pleaser; guys especially love this! My husband's friends always request this one and it's funny because they think it is a really complicated and magical recipe! We call them magic bars." —Holly Goodfellow
White Texas Sheet Cake
Where's there's a potluck, there's a sheet cake. Especially if you show up with a favorite like this one. Allrecipes home cook chellebelle says, "When I found this recipe I was so excited! I love the chocolate version of Texas sheet cake and this one is just as great! I like to make one chocolate and one white for summer outdoor barbecues."
Sopapilla Cheesecake Dessert
"Followed the recipe exactly — delicious," says home cook Melodie. "Made for a party and it was a hit. People asked to take the leftovers home. Just a couple tips: 1.Assembled the dessert the night before 2.Baked the dessert while everyone was eating dinner. Served it freshly baked and warm. Perfect."
Bake Sale Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Brownies
Recipe creator SVILLEN says, "The recipe for these moist, delicious brownies has been in my family for as long as I can remember. It is a winner with everyone and is a great bake sale item. At a recent sale, one man came back twice and then sent his son for more!"
Banana Trifle
"MARVELOUS! I made this recipe exactly as stated. It gave such a nice presentation. I crushed the vanilla wafers by putting them in a plastic resealable bag and using a rolling pin. When I dished the dessert out, I sprinkled the top with extra crushed vanilla wafers I had set aside. It was the hit of the night." —SHORECOOK
Ginger Rhubarb Crisp
"A tangy crisp with a hint of ginger and a nice crunch to the topping," says recipe creator Mary Margaret Briggs. "The custard filling is soft and creamy, yet holds together beautifully. This makes a large crisp — great to take to a potluck or party."
The Best Lemon Bars
"This is a repeater on my menu; if I didn't make it for ten days I start to get complaints. This should say enough — delicious lemon bars and a crowd-pleaser. Very few people that do not like it. I add 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract to the bottom and substitute 1/2 cup bottled lemon juice and 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract for the fresh lemons for convenience." —Caljane
Delicious Raspberry Oatmeal Cookie Bars
"These were fantastic," raves Allrecipes home cook TTESSA21. "The only thing I added, not that it needed it, was melted white chocolate on top. I took these to a potluck and everyone raved about them. This is definitely a keeper." Reviewers also mention that you can substitute any flavor jam you prefer for these easy cookie bars.
Frosty Strawberry Squares
"I brought this dessert to work and it was a hit all around, everyone loved it! I did modify the recipe a little based on my preferences and other reviews: increased 1 1/2 times the crust amount, mashed the strawberries and replaced walnuts with pecans. This will be my 'go-to' recipe for summer. Delicious!" —Tanya S
Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie
When you need a dessert recipe that makes a lot of easy-to-serve portions, you can't go wrong with cookies, and this 5-star recipe is a potluck classic. "Pinnacle of perfection is an understatement," says home cook TARA1972. "They look and taste just like a bakery cookie! I have tried *so* many recipes...this is the one I will use from now on."
Best Carrot Cake Ever
"Great cake! I have gotten so many compliments on this cake. Very dense and stays moist for days after cutting (Providing I ever have any left) Try this variation: Add 1cup drained mandarin oranges in place of pineapple and 1cup grated coconut in place of walnuts. Yum Yum. My family loves it either way. It's always requested at every carry-in dinner for work, church, or family reunions." —Jayne Olivieri
Million Monster Cookies
"I've been using this recipe for over a year now and just now got around to writing a review. This is HANDS DOWN the ABSOLUTE BEST cookie recipe I've ever come across. The kids LOVE IT, my husband can't stop eating them—ALWAYS a hit. Family and friends always want to know when I'll be making more!" —Amanda
Cherry Dump Pudding Cake
"An easy recipe that's often requested of me when I'm to bring a dessert. I use canned tart cherries and their juice, as I generally can't get fresh. I can't think of any other substitutions to make, which is a rarity. A definite keeper!" —LBERGMAN
Coconut Poke Cake
"I love this cake," says reviewer Jewel's Jo. "It always goes over great at family gatherings. For people who can't find the cream of coconut, IT IS IN THE LIQUOR or mixed drink supply section at the market. I add crushed pineapple to the top of mine with the Cool Whip and coconut. Great recipe is all I can say!"
Chocolate Trifle
"I needed a quick, easy dessert that would please a large group of people, each with their own picky tastes. Who wouldn't love this? They all did. :) This is a safe and pretty dessert. Pleases just about everybody, and is foolproof to make. I topped this with Heath Bars." —naples34102
Funfetti® Cake Batter Rice Krispies® Treats
The party's over here! No one's going to be able to resist reaching for one of these crispy, chewy, colorful crispy rice bars. "These are so good," says Sandra. "The only thing I wouldn't do next time and for now on when I make these, is not line the pan with parchment paper. The krispies stick to it otherwise. The old fashion way just calls for buttering the pan anyway so that's what I'll do for now on."
Ice Cream Sandwich Cake
"My daughter renamed this recipe 'The Best Dessert I've Ever Eaten' this summer when I prepared it for Memorial Day. I had made it before, but my husband had probably eaten all of it before she had a chance to get a taste! My husband doesn't like me to take this dessert to a large gathering because it means he won't have any leftovers!" —DAYMOMMY
