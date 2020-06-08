13 Pork Tenderloin Recipes That Are Tender, Tasty, and Top-Rated
It's extra-lean, it's super-tender, it's pork tenderloin! This boneless cut of pork takes wonderfully to countless preparations and flavor combinations — slow cook it, stir-fry it, roast it, braise it. But because the meat is so lean, be sure not to overcook it. Here's more on cooking pork tenderloin. Now let's get to the top-rated pork tenderloin recipes!
Burgundy Pork Tenderloin
Pork tenderloin, lightly seasoned and roasted, pairs with a very simple red wine sauce. So easy to prepare, the wine sauce cooks right along with the roasting meat. "This was very impressive to serve company," says MaryAnn. "It was quick to prepare, didn't take long to cook and tasted great."
Pork Stir Fry
This simple and quick pork stir-fry calls for ingredients you probably already have on-hand. "Restaurant quality," raves Cris R. "Delish!"
Stuffed and Rolled Pork Tenderloin
Stuff pork tenderloin with fresh parsley, rosemary, garlic, plain breadcrumbs, and currants. "This is one of my many recipes that looks very impressive to your dinner guests but is, in fact, quite simple and easy to prepare," says Chef John.
Italian Pork Tenderloin
"Fresh sage, sun-dried tomatoes, prosciutto, and cream give this pork tenderloin dish its rich flavor," says ANNACOYNE. "It's absolutely wonderful and simple! Use chopped ham if prosciutto is unavailable."
Jerre's Black Bean and Pork Tenderloin Slow Cooker Chili
This is so simple. Add pork tenderloin, onion, red pepper, black beans, salsa, chicken broth, and seasonings to the slow cooker. "Fabulous!" raves pooshoneypot. "Great fall/winter meal. I used black & red beans to mix it up. I cooked the tenderloin whole in the crock all day then an hour before serving pulled it all apart, like pulled pork, it was awesome."
Thai Quivering Tenderloins
"This Thai-inspired dish is simple enough to cook for a weeknight, yet elegant enough to serve for a dinner party," says Adrienne Lane.
Folded Pork Cutlets
"I thought I'd seen all there was to see when it came to pan-fried pork cutlets, but then I saw something called Katsu 'Mille-Feuille,' and I realized I hadn't seen anything yet," says Chef John. "I really loved the flavoring opportunities the multi-layer technique provides. Served with a salad and a squeeze of lemon on top."
Chef John's Yucatan-Style Grilled Pork
The three-citrus marinade features lots of minced garlic, annatto, brown chipotle, cumin, cayenne, and oregano. Enjoy on a salad with pickled onions, in a sandwich, or any way you like to eat flavorful, juicy pork tenderloin. "This recipe has vibrant citrus/chile flavors and a beautiful orange hue from ground annatto," says Chef John.
Dijon Pork with Apples and Cabbage
"A honey-mustard marinade gives pork a tangy-sweet punch," says Molly Gilbert. "Charred cabbage and apple make a crunchy side dish."
Bacon-Wrapped Pork Tenderloin with Apple Stuffing
A pork tenderloin roast is stuffed with an apple and onion stuffing and rolled up in bacon for even more flavor. "Perfect for a weeknight dinner because it bakes in about 20 minutes with a short resting time," says Bibi. "We liked this with steamed broccoli and home fries."
Crispy Pork Cutlets
What do you get when you cross German schnitzel technology with Southern country cooking? These delicious crispy pork cutlets with a creamy jalapeno and green onion gravy. "This was fantastic!" raves Roksan. "The pork was still crispy the next day, and the gravy was delicious."
Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Balsamic Honey Glaze
Ready within the hour, this tender, juicy pork tenderloin features a smoky spice rub and sweet balsamic glaze.
Spicy Pork Tenderloin with Apples and Sweet Potatoes
A sweet-and-spicy combo of apples, cider, sweet potatoes, and chipotle chili powder jazzes up pork tenderloin. "This easy oven dish only needs one other pot to reduce the sauce on top of the stove," says Bibi. "It is large enough for a crowd or for leftovers later in the week. Add a green veggie or a salad, and some crusty dinner bread, and you are good to go!"