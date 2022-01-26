Our 15 Best Pizza Recipes of All Time Might Make You Rethink Takeout
There are few things in life as great as a hot slice of pizza. Crispy crust, warm melty cheese, and your favorite toppings — it doesn't get much better than that. While you probably have your favorite pizza restaurant on speed dial, skip the takeout pie and try one of these recipes instead — you won't be disappointed. Whether you're team deep-dish, brick-oven, Detroit-style, or like to mix it up with different pizza flavors, we have a recipe that you and your family are sure to love. Scroll through to find our best pizza recipes of all time that just might take down your takeout.
Four Cheese Margherita Pizza
There's no red sauce on this four cheese pizza, instead, it has a garlic and olive oil based sauce. It's topped with mozzarella, fontina, Parmesan, and feta cheeses, plus tomatoes and fresh basil leaves. You can use store-bought pre-baked pizza crust, or make your own if you prefer — just make sure you bake it beforehand, so the recipe timings match up.
Chicago-Style Pan Pizza
This deep-dish pizza is made in a 9x13-inch baking pan and loaded with sausage, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onion, homemade tomato sauce, and Parmesan cheese. Some reviewers like to pre-bake the crust so it's cooked through before adding all the toppings.
Brick-Oven Pizza (Brooklyn Style)
The key to this Brooklyn-style pizza is letting the dough rest for 16 hours in the refrigerator. After that, top it with crushed tomatoes, dried oregano, mozzarella, olive oil, and basil leaves, then bake it on a pizza stone for the best results.
Detroit-Style Pizza
Chef John's Detroit-Style Pizza should be made in a 10x14-inch pan so you get the crispiest crust possible. This pizza is basically a deep-dish pizza, but the crust is thin and crispy with an airy texture. Chef John tops his pizza with Monterey Jack, Cheddar cheese, and pepperoni, but you can add any other toppings you like — that's the beauty of pizza!
BBQ Chicken Pizza
This barbeque chicken pizza has a tangy kick from the spicy barbeque sauce and pepperoncini peppers. It's also topped with chicken, red onions, cilantro, and Colby-Monterey Jack cheese for an extra flavorful pizza. Reviewers say you can measure with your heart when it comes to the barbeque sauce.
Authentic Pizza Margherita
This Margherita pizza is topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, basil leaves, olive oil, and a little bit of sea salt, then baked on a pizza stone. Sometimes simple is best. Reviewers recommend making your own pizza sauce, or using high-quality store-bought, for the best results. Note: Watch the recipe video to discover where the name comes from!
Buffalo Style Chicken Pizza
If you usually order pizza and wings, combine them to make this Buffalo chicken pizza. The pizza's sauce is blue cheese dressing, then it's topped with Buffalo chicken and mozzarella cheese. Many reviewers use less blue cheese dressing for the sauce and add blue cheese crumbles to the top.
Veggie Pizza
Need an easy pizza appetizer? Try this veggie-packed pizza made with crescent roll dough and topped with a sour cream, cream cheese, and ranch sauce. Load up this pizza with your favorite veggies, like carrots, celery, broccoli, bell pepper, and radish, and serve chilled for a dish that even the picky eaters will love.
Pizza On The Grill I
Making pizza on the grill will result in the crispiest crust with a little bit of the tasty grilled flavor. Load up your grilled pizza with your favorite toppings, or use this recipe's suggestions and top with basil, black olives, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese.
Jimmy's Mexican Pizza
Jimmy's Mexican Pizza will be your new Taco Tuesday go-to. This deep-dish "pizza" is made with layers of tortilla, refried beans, and ground beef. It's then topped with salsa, Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, tomatoes, green onions, and jalapeños.
Chicken Pesto Pizza
In just 20 minutes you'll have this Chicken Pesto Pizza ready to serve. This pie is topped with pesto basil sauce, chicken, artichoke hearts, and Fontina cheese, but reviewers also like using Roma tomatoes, olives, and other cheeses to mix it up.
Hummus Pizza
Unlike a traditional pizza, this one uses hummus instead of red sauce and is then topped with veggies and Monterey Jack cheese. While this recipe only uses bell peppers and broccoli as toppings, reviewers like using tomatoes, red onions, mushrooms, spinach, and artichoke hearts.
Gourmet Chicken Pizza
If you're a ranch fan, you need to try this chicken pizza. It's sauced with ranch dressing and topped with chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, Cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and green onions. Even the pickiest eaters will love this easy-to-make pizza.
Pizza Without the Red Sauce
As the name suggests, this pizza does not have red sauce. Instead, it uses a sauce made with butter, olive oil, garlic, pesto, basil, oregano, and Parmesan cheese. After that, it's topped with tomato, spinach, onion, jalapeños, and feta cheese.
Reuben Pizza
Everything you love about a Reuben sandwich, but in pizza form. You can use your own pizza crust recipe or frozen bread dough, then top it with Thousand Island dressing, Swiss cheese, corned beef, sauerkraut, caraway seeds, and dill pickles.