7 Low and Slow Oxtail Recipes That You're Sure to Love
Oxtail is a wonderfully succulent cut of meat that has long been treasured in Caribbean and Asian cuisines. It's best when cooked low and slow, and these recipes celebrate the rich flavor that rewards the patient home cook. From a hearty stew equipped with sweet potatoes to a fragrant ragu that is garnished with fresh herbs, we have the best oxtail recipes for experts and beginners alike.
Oxtails With Gravy
Enjoy an old-school recipe that features fork-tender oxtail in a rich, garlicky brown gravy. Each flavorful bite is loaded with finely chopped onions and vibrant Greek seasonings for a deeply savory dish.
Slow Cooker Smoked Oxtail and Sweet Potato Stew
"Combining smoked oxtail and sweet potatoes in the slow cooker makes for a delicious and surprisingly easy meal," says recipe creator Kim. A velvety, smoky stew full of fragrant flavor awaits.
African-Style Oxtail Stew
Celery, garlic, bouillon, and bay leaves create the base of this enticing oxtail stew. Kidney beans help to add add heft to this delicious, slow cooker-friendly recipe.
Filipino Oxtail Stew
Enjoy an incredibly delicious Filipino offering that combines oxtail with bok choy, green beans, and peanut butter. The richly unique flavor of this dish is guaranteed to keep you coming back for more.
Oxtail Ragu
Chef John's recipe combines tender oxtail with a rich tomato sauce that only gets better with time. Perfect as a make-ahead meal, oxtail ragu is incredibly delicious ladled over pasta.
Jamaican Oxtail with Broad Beans
Ginger, chile pepper, and fresh thyme make this Caribbean recipe a real standout. "This is a traditional Jamaican dish I was taught to cook by my grandmother," says creator sunflowerBirmingham. The authentically rich flavor shines through in every bite.
Braised Oxtails in Red Wine Sauce
"I had never eaten oxtail before this, and wasn't even sure what they were," says home cook Brian. "It reminded me of a beef bourgignon that I love — take your time and don't rush this one."