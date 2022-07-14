14 Omelet Recipes That'll Definitely Make Your Morning
Begin the day with a fluffy omelet filled with your favorite things. From soft French-inspired eggs to a classic Denver omelet loaded with meat and cheese, our collection of easy omelet recipes covers it all. Pull out your pan and serve up delightfully savory omelets that will make your morning (or any time of day) more delicious.
The Denver Omelet
A classic Denver omelet is the perfect way to start the day. Loaded with diced ham, bell peppers, and cheese, this easy egg dish comes together in just 20 minutes for a wonderfully hearty bite.
Crispy Bacon and Sweet Onion Omelet
What's better than crispy bacon and eggs for breakfast? Combine the two in this irresistible omelet that adds sweet onion, sharp cheddar, and crushed red pepper to the mix. You'll love every bite of this top-notch egg recipe.
Baked Omelet
"Excellent recipe," says Jay Gray. "I added goat cheese instead of mozzarella and threw in some fresh chopped tomatoes. The taste is fantastic — I just didn't make enough because people were coming back for more!"
Greek Omelet with Asparagus and Feta Cheese
Fresh asparagus, cherry tomatoes, and spinach join sharp, creamy feta cheese in this elegant breakfast offering. Wake up to amazing flavor courtesy of fragrant Greek-inspired spices and a perfectly fluffy texture.
Chef John's French Omelette
This French rolled omelet is made with just four ingredients but produces an impressively tender result. Finish the dish off by brushing your omelet with melted butter and a sprinkle of cayenne pepper.
Baby Spinach Omelet
Our silky spinach omelet recipe gets top marks from busy home cooks. Create a cozy and filling meal in no time with pantry-friendly ingredients like Parmesan cheese, onion, powder, and nutmeg.
The Farmer's Frittata (Italian-Style Omelet)
Have a hodpepodge of produce sitting in your fridge? Enjoy a garden-fresh breakfast equipped with summer squash, sweet peppers, and smoky bacon. Chef John's 5-star recipe is irresistibly creamy and delicious any time of day.
Tamagoyaki (Japanese Sweet Omelet)
Try this speedy version of a traditional Japanese omelet for a breakfast with wonderfully rich flavor. Simply combine water, soy sauce, sugar, and eggs and cook gently for best results.
Parmalet (Crisp Parmesan Omelet)
A thin, crisp layer of cheese and cloud-like interior makes this Parmesan omelet guaranteed to please. Expect deeply savory flavor and endless options for meat and vegetable fillings.
Buffalo Wings and Blue Cheese Omelet
"If you like wings and blue cheese, you'll love this omelet!" says recipe creator The SkinnyPig. "Also a great way to use up leftover wings or a rotisserie chicken. Drizzle with hot sauce and garnish with chopped celery, carrots, and blue cheese dressing if you like."
Yummy Veggie Omelet
Dig into an enticing blend of Swiss cheese, chopped onion, and bell pepper in this restaurant-worthy breakfast dish. A generous dose of freshly ground pepper gives each bite a flavorful edge.
Spanish Potato Omelet
Crispy, thinly sliced potatoes are layered with tomatoes and green onions in this rustic Spanish recipe. Cook your omelet on low until the eggs begin to brown for the perfect slice.
Paleo Omelet Muffins
These mini omelet cups are baked in the oven for precise portions and easy cleanup. Diced ham and a tasty vegetable medley make for a hearty, on-the-go breakfast bite.
Spinach, Tomato, and Feta Egg White Omelette
Whip up something light without sacrificing flavor. "My family loved this one," shares home cook Peeking Turtle. "So easy to make and tasty. I was a breakfast hero with minimal effort."