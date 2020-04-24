15 Best No-Bake Strawberry Desserts

With 200 five-star reviews, this no-bake strawberry dessert has been proven to be party-worthy and totally delicious. (don't just take our word for it. Mrs. Sweetie raves, "This cake was incredible. I made it for some very picky eaters and every one of them LOVED it. They even said it was better than a similar cake from a famous New York bakery!") The strawberry sauce takes a bit of time on the stove, but once you have that all simmered up to syrupy perfection, you're pretty much set to assemble this light-as-air ladyfinger-lined torte.