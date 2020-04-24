15 Best No-Bake Strawberry Desserts
Fancy layer cakes and flaky-crust pies are delicious and make beautiful centerpieces, true, but who has time to execute those extensive desserts on a weeknight? (Because we're firm believers that dessert should be enjoyed on every day that ends in "y.") When you don't have a lot of time to fuss over it yet still want to savor something sweet, consider these no-bake strawberry dessert recipes. From chocolate-dunked berries to icebox cakes to semi-homemade trifles, there's a sweet taste of summer for every craving and time limit.
Strawberry Trifle
Red, white, and oooh is this no-bake strawberry dessert easy! Starting with a few store-bought shortcuts, including angel food cake, pudding mix, and whipped topping, it takes just 15 minutes to assemble before it chills out in the fridge. While the original recipe calls for vanilla pudding mix, lemon, chocolate, cheesecake, or white chocolate would make delightful variations.
Chef John's Strawberry Semifreddo
"My lighter, no-cook adaptation of semifreddo skips the traditional egg custard and cuts down on fat, sugar, and time. It just so happens to be lighter, with a cleaner, more distinct berry flavor and a texture that's less creamy than classic semifreddo, falling somewhere between strawberry ice cream and a strawberry ice pop." —Chef John
Cheesecake in a Jar
Crush up pecan shortbread cookies (graham crackers would work well here, too!), then mix with melted butter and a pinch of sugar to make the easiest-ever crust. A strawberry-spiked cream cheese whipped cream acts as a brilliant no-bake cheesecake filling. To drive home the berry theme, top with a few more sliced fresh strawberries, then chill until you're ready to spoon these make-ahead desserts.
Chocolate Strawberry Crunch Icebox Cake
Keep that whipped topping and pudding mix handy to layer in this Instagram-worthy chocolate-covered strawberry-inspired icebox cake. Clouds of fluffy cream cheese whipped cream meet decadent chocolate pudding, fresh berries, and chocolate-coated graham crackers in this easy no-bake summer cake.
Chef John's Zabaglione
This traditional Italian dessert starts with a custard that Chef John deems is "rich but impossibly light," with egg yolks, sugar, and Marsala wine in the mix. (Note: Since there are eggs in this no-bake strawberry dessert, you will need your stove—but not your oven.) Layer that luscious mix over a bed of macerated berries and your final course is ready to devour.
Easy, Eggless Strawberry Ice Cream
Want the inside the scoop? Homemade ice cream doesn't have to be a chore or an all-day activity. So put down that store-bought pint and try your hand at this, ice-cold treat that calls for just 6 simple ingredients. One of the great things about going DIY is that you can mash the berries as little or as much as you like, depending on how chunky you prefer your ice cream.
Strawberry Torte
With 200 five-star reviews, this no-bake strawberry dessert has been proven to be party-worthy and totally delicious. (don't just take our word for it. Mrs. Sweetie raves, "This cake was incredible. I made it for some very picky eaters and every one of them LOVED it. They even said it was better than a similar cake from a famous New York bakery!") The strawberry sauce takes a bit of time on the stove, but once you have that all simmered up to syrupy perfection, you're pretty much set to assemble this light-as-air ladyfinger-lined torte.
Strawberry Pie II
For a double dose of berry goodness, this no-bake pie features fresh berries lining the bottom of the graham cracker crust. Then a quick-simmered strawberry sauce goes on top before a crown of fresh whipped cream. (Don't mind us over here with mouths watering already!)
Strawberry Cheesecake Icebox Cake
If you can hold yourself back from diving in fork-first immediately after building this beauty, it actually gets better with age. Okay, it gets better after chilling for about four hours so the graham crackers soften slightly and the berries and cream join forces just enough.
Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Stop dropping $40 per dozen for those popular delivery brand chocolate strawberries. You can totally recreate the same recipe at home with 3 ingredients and 15 minutes — plus chill time to allow the chocolate to harden. Melt chocolate with shortening (coconut oil works too), then dunk and decorate your no-bake strawberry desserts as desired.
Strawberry Tiramisu for Two
For those times you'd rather not be left with loads of leftovers and just need a small sweet tooth fix, turn to this serves-two strawberry dessert. Layers of sliced berries, coffee liqueur-infused cream, and lady fingers get even better and buzzier when you add a shot of espresso
Five Minute Ice Cream
We're not fibbing with that recipe name — you're only 5 minutes away from digging into a big bowl of strawberry ice cream. The key is using frozen berries to give the sugar and cream the consistency of ice cream once you combine that all in a high-powered blender.
Lime and Tequila Infused Strawberries
If you like margaritas, then you'll adore this spiked strawberry dessert. Enjoy the boozy berries as-is, or level-up this summer dessert by piling the berries atop pound cake, ice cream, or biscuits. Either way, the refreshing strawberry-lime combo will help you keep your cool on even the hottest days of summer.
Strawberry Cream Pie To Die For
Described as "to die for" by the recipe creator's granddaughter, there's a reason why this no-bake strawberry dessert has been a tradition in her family for nearly four decades. It takes just 20 minutes to prep but looks and tastes like something from a top-notch bakery thanks to subtle yet impactful secret ingredients including vanilla extract and cinnamon.
Strawberry Cheesecake Bites
"Wow! This is cute and creative. If you love the taste of cheesecake without all the effort (and without all the calories) then this little dessert is for you!" Jillian says of this easy, cream cheesy recipe. Simply pipe hulled berries with a sweet cream mixture, then shower with graham cracker crumbs.
Tip: To make them easy to fill, stand the strawberries tips-down in mini muffin tin cups or egg carton crevices.
Hungry for More Strawberry Desserts?
- Our 20 Best Potluck Dessert Recipes of All Time Will Make You a Potluck Legend
- Our 15 Best Carrot Cake Recipes of All Time Are So Good You'll Want to Make Them All Year Long
- This Surprising Ingredient Is the Secret to the Best Strawberry Shortcake You've Ever Had
- Our 25 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes of All Time Give You 25 Twists on a Classic