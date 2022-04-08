Our 10 Best No-Bake Easter Dishes To Give Your Oven a Break

If you're trying to plan your Easter feast, but are quickly realizing you don't have enough oven space for all your dishes, take a deep breath. Don't worry, we're here to help with easy, yet delicious Easter dishes that don't require an oven, but will still impress your guests. We have no-bake recipes for every course you need, from brunch to appetizers to dinner ideas. Scroll through to find our best no-bake Easter recipes and be prepared to save them all to your profile.