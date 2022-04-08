Our 10 Best No-Bake Easter Dishes To Give Your Oven a Break
If you're trying to plan your Easter feast, but are quickly realizing you don't have enough oven space for all your dishes, take a deep breath. Don't worry, we're here to help with easy, yet delicious Easter dishes that don't require an oven, but will still impress your guests. We have no-bake recipes for every course you need, from brunch to appetizers to dinner ideas. Scroll through to find our best no-bake Easter recipes and be prepared to save them all to your profile.
Deviled Eggs I
You can't have Easter dinner without deviled eggs! These four-ingredient eggs are easy to make in just 20 minutes and are loaded with flavor from the paprika, mayo, and mustard powder.
Simply Steamed Asparagus
Steamed asparagus makes for a great quick and easy side dish. The stalks are flavored with butter and salt, and are ready in a speedy 15 minutes from start to finish.
Cedar Planked Salmon
Take advantage of the springtime weather and head out to your grill for this recipe. The salmon is first marinated in oil, rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, ginger, and garlic and then grilled on cedar planks — which will add a new depth of flavor to the fish.
Eggs Benedict
Easter brunch isn't complete without savory Eggs Benedict. Start with an English muffin, then top it with browned Canadian bacon, a poached egg, and homemade Hollandaise sauce. The whole thing takes 30 minutes to make, but your guests will be raving about it all day long.
Ham Tetrazzini
Serve your Easter ham in a different way with this 30-minute dish. It starts with pasta combined with creamy and cheesy ingredients to create a casserole-like dish that even the picky eaters will love.
Rosemary Braised Lamb Shanks
Grab your trusty Dutch oven for these braised lamb shanks. The lamb is simmered low and slow to incorporate the delicious rosemary, garlic, tomato, and red wine flavor into the meat.
Pickled Red Beet Eggs
Whipping up a batch of pickled eggs is so easy — and it's a flavorful way to use up leftover hard-boiled eggs. Simply marinate your eggs in beet juice, sugar, and vinegar and let it works its magic to create pink, sweet, and briny eggs.
Strawberry Spinach Salad I
This strawberry and spinach salad is loaded with bright, spring flavors that everyone will enjoy — even people who normally take a pass on the salad course.
Simple Macaroni and Cheese
No baking is required for this easy stovetop mac and cheese. This dish is so creamy and cheesy that you won't even miss the baked taste. Plus you can't beat the 25-minute stove-to-table time!
Slow Cooker Ham with Pineapple
Nope, you don't need your oven to make juicy, delicious ham. All you need is a slow cooker! Add your ham, pineapple rings, and cola to the slow cooker and let it do its thing for seven hours on low. It'll be the easiest Easter ham you ever make!