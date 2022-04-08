Our 15 Best No-Bake Easter Desserts Make Holiday Treats That Much Easier
What is Easter if not a day for sugar overload? From the jelly bean-filled eggs that the Easter bunny leaves behind to the pie for dessert, Easter is all about the sweets! But when it comes time to making all the delicious Easter foods, your oven is probably working overtime cooking the ham, sides, and other menu must-haves. So, give your oven a break and try out one of these super easy no-bake Easter desserts instead. They're just as delicious as anything you could bake, but they don't require any oven time — so you can make them while everything else cooks. Scroll through to find our best no-bake Easter desserts of all time.
Strawberry Pie II
A store-bought pie crust will be your best friend for this recipe. Load up the pie with strawberries in strawberry purée then chill for a few hours before serving. This strawberry pie topped with whipped cream will look so gorgeous no one will even guess it took mere minutes to assemble.
Peanut Butter Bars I
Chocolate and peanut butter lovers rejoice! These no-bake bars have a peanut butter and confectioners' sugar base and are topped with peanut butter-spiked chocolate for double PB flavor.
Easiest Cake Pops Ever
All you need is a package of soft, frosted sugar cookies, cream cheese, white candy melts, and sprinkles to make the easiest cake pops. They're no-fuss and everyone will absolutely love them.
Green Grape Salad
Simple grape salad will always be a hit! The key to this recipe is the brown sugar on top because it gives the dessert another layer of sweet, caramel-like flavor.
Lemon Icebox Pie III
This icebox pie only requires five ingredients and is so easy to make that even the kids can help! Simply fill a store-bought graham cracker pie crust with the cream cheese, sweetened condensed milk, and lemon mixture and refrigerate for a few hours.
Peanut Butter Easter Eggs
Who doesn't love a peanut butter and chocolate egg at Easter? This year, skip the store-bought and make your own. These simple chocolate eggs only take 15 minutes to make and they will be even tastier than anything you can buy.
Coconut Cream Pie
This pie is a little more labor-intensive because you have to make the coconut custard mixture, but it's so worth it! After the coconut cream thickens, all you have to do is wait for the pie to set up in the fridge — which might just be the hardest part of the recipe.
Jelly Bean Nests
These nests are like a mixture between haystacks and Rice Krispie treats. They're made with marshmallows, butter, and chow mein noodles, and after you've shaped them into little nests, you can fill them with whatever candy you like.
Strawberry Torte
Who says a beautiful dessert needs to be baked? This torte proves that even the prettiest desserts can have just seven easy ingredients.
Butter Cream Easter Egg Candies
We can't stress this enough: making your own Easter candy is oh-so-simple. These chocolate eggs are filled with butter, cream cheese, vanilla, and confectioners' sugar for a perfectly sweet creamy egg.
The Best Banana Pudding
Banana pudding is a classic no-bake dessert, and this one comes together in just 25 minutes. Simply layer your ingredients in a trifle dish and wait for the compliments to pour in.
White Chocolate Easter Bunny Bark
Have an abundance of Easter candy lying around? Make this white chocolate bark that's packed with fun flavors — like jelly bird eggs, chocolate kisses, and cookies. Recipe creator and Allrecipes Allstar Yoly says you can use any other candies or sweets you have on hand too!
Mixed Berry Trifle
It doesn't get any easier than this trifle that starts with a store-bought pound cake. Just cut the pound cake, then cover it with berries, whipped cream, and toasted coconut. This recipe has you making your own whipped cream, but to save on prep time, you can use store-bought instead.
Easter Popcorn
Grab any candy or sweets you have on hand from your Easter basket and make this fun popcorn. Coat the popcorn and other sweets with white chocolate, butter, and almond extract for a delicious flavor.
Grown-Up Homemade Peeps®
If you don't like the taste (or lack thereof) of regular Peeps, you can make your own more flavorful version at home. These marshmallows are flavored with lemon juice and coated in granulated sugar for the crunchy, yet soft bite that you know and love from the Easter treat.