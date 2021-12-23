Our Best New Slow Cooker Recipes of 2021
Slow cooker meals are the solution to creating boldly flavored weeknight meals with minimal prep time. From sweet and tangy Buffalo meatballs to slowly simmered soups loaded with garden-fresh vegetables, these slow cooker recipes are hearty, easy, and the perfect way to feed your family without the fuss. Browse the best slow cooker recipes that our community of home cooks created in 2021.
Slow Cooker Beef Bourguignon
Craving decadent French flavor with minimal effort? Your slow cooker creates an aromatic beef bourgignon with deliciously authentic flavor. Sprigs of fresh thyme and a generous pour of red wine round out this wonderfully savory dish.
Slow Cooker Pasta Fagioli Soup
Enjoy a hearty Italian soup equipped with ground beef, kidney beans, and a slew of fresh vegetables that will satisfy everyone at the table. Finish with a dusting of Parmesan cheese for a flavorful finish.
Slow Cooker Easy Peach Cobbler
"Delightfully sweet and rich," says recipe creator Nicole. "The crust is buttery with bits of crumbly bits on the top and the peaches are super juicy and bursting with flavor. It reminds me of the dump cake-version of peach cobbler that we would enjoy after long days on the lake in the summer."
Slow Cooker Pineapple-BBQ Meatballs
Sweet, tangy meatballs paired with bell peppers and pineapple make an enticing meal that your family will love. This saucy dish shines at parties parties, potlucks, or any gathering that needs a pop of tropical flavor.
Slow Cooker Philly-Style Shredded Beef Sliders
Chuck roast, beef consomme, and Provolone cheese are sandwiched between pillowy burger buns for a winning recipe. Bite into a Philly classic made easy with the help of your slow cooker.
Slow Cooker Teriyaki Pulled Chicken
Honey, garlic, and tamari take this shredded chicken dish to the next level. Serve fork-tender meat atop a bed of rice and vegetables, or make a sandwich for finger-licking results.
Slow Cooker Pecan Pie Bread Pudding
Bite into a delightfully gooey dessert studded with spiced sugar and chopped pecans that will satisfy your sweet tooth all year long. Use day-old French bread and readily available pantry ingredients to create a luscious slow cooker confection.
Slow Cooker Thai Peanut Chicken
A creamy sauce made with peanut butter, chicken broth, and minced garlic coats perfectly al dente pasta for a rich and tangy finish. Reviewers suggest adding a bit of chili sauce to the mix for a spicy kick of flavor.
Slow Cooker Mojo Chicken
"I made this dish tonight to rave reviews!" shares home cook lindsey. "The only thing I did differently was use boneless, skinless chicken breasts in lieu of thighs. Served over rice with some of the sauce. I found the dish moist and flavorful."
French Lentil Soup
Look to a hearty lentil soup for the ultimate comfort food. Diced celery, carrots, and coriander add to the depth of this classic, making it a go-to for a cozy weeknight meal.
Irish Stout Beef Stew
Use a can of stout beer to tenderize and add rich, authentic flavor to this top-knotch slow cooker recipe. Simply brown meat, combine all ingredients, and cook on high for six hours.
Pollo en Salsa
Creamy Mexican-style chicken meets chipotle salsa and avocado to create an irresistibly delicious main dish. Perfectly steamed white rice accompanies each bite of this smoky and tangy meal for a bite you won't forget.
Slow Cooker Ground Turkey Soup with Poblanos and Corn
Dive into a Southwestern soup with all of the fixings. Garlic, poblano peppers, and chili powder create the base of this zesty concoction, while sweet corn, potatoes, and bacon add seriously bold flavor.
Sweet and Tangy Pulled Chicken Sandwiches
This uniquely sweet and tender chicken recipe is loaded with bold flavors. Raspberry vinaigrette, barbecue sauce, and cola combine to create a thick sauce that pairs perfectly with tender chicken breast and a soft sesame bun.
Mashed Potatoes with Half-and-Half and Sour Cream
A big batch of creamy garlic mashed potatoes is just a button away. Combine potatoes, half-and-half, butter, and and seasonings for a fluffy spoonful of homemade goodness every time.
Pumpkin Spice White Hot Chocolate for a Crowd
What could be cozier than a slow-simmered hot chocolate drink kissed with autumn-inspired spices? With just six ingredients, this crowd-pleasing beverage will wow with its unique flavor and delightfully creamy texture.
Slow Cooker Frittata
Breeze through breakfast prep with a recipe that practically makes itself. Fresh spinach, cherry tomatoes, and Cheddar cheese come together for a beautifully balanced morning meal.
Slow Cooker Ground Beef Chili
"My family loved this!" raves Allstar Lindsay. "I did use onion versus onion flakes per notes of recipe author. I also added a teaspoon of garlic powder. It came out thick, rich, and delicious."
Easy Buffalo Chicken Meatballs
These tender chicken meatballs are coated with a hot and sweet Buffalo sauce that your whole family will love. Nicole's recipe has all of the tantalizing flavors of your favorite wings, minus the mess.
Shredded Chicken Sandwiches with Pesto Mayonnaise
"This was wonderfully easy with delicious results," says Rebekah. "Let the crock pot do all the work, shred up the meat and the peppers and you're pretty much done!"