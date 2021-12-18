Our Best New Cookie Recipes of 2021
Sometimes, joy is as simple as a cookie recipe. If nothing else, 2021 did reinforce the importance of spending time with the people you love. Minor moments, like making a batch of cookies with the family, once taken for granted, are a simple and delicious way to appreciate those closest to your heart. Perhaps this is why so many Allrecipes community members shared cookie recipes this year, from vintage recipe card treasures to trendy (and tasty!) upgrades on chocolate chip cookies. Scroll to see the 20 best new cookie recipes we published in 2021.
Great Grandma's Sour Cream Drop Cookies
"This recipe was on a card tucked into my mom's recipe box; it's pretty similar to a number of variations that seem to be from the 1930s," says creator Jill Lightner. "A note said 'flavor with whatever you like' and of all the flavors I played around with, I thought lemon zest balanced the sweet dough the best. These bake up into tender little cakes that make a great base for whoopie pies. Once baked, they freeze well (thaw for an hour or so on the counter to eat), but start losing their tenderness after more than one day at room temperature."
Key Lime Pie Sandwich Cookies
We adore Key lime pie in its original form, but reworking the flavors into a cookie recipe is a twist any sweet tooth can appreciate. These cookies have all the tartness of Key lime pie, but are much easier to divide among a group.
Baileys Chocolate Chip Cookies
Mix a little Baileys into your batter for a fun, boozy twist on chocolate chip cookies. To make them a little more exciting (or appropriate for a St. Paddy's Day celebration), try adding mint extract and a few drops of green food coloring.
Cheesecake-Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookies
There are chocolate chip cookies, and then there are over-the-top chocolate chip cookies like these. The cheesecake layer gives classic chocolate chip cookies a super decadent twist that nobody will ever see coming.
Irish Coffee Cookies
Who says Irish coffee is just for drinking? These Irish coffee cookies have a subtle whiskey flavor and a soft, chewy texture. If you can manage, wait for these to cool down completely — they taste even better after they've sat for a while.
Brown Butter-Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Browning your butter is one of those simple steps that really takes baked goods to the next level. The addition of oats gives them a more toothsome texture that's perfect for dunking in milk.
Air Fryer Walnut-Pumpkin Pie Cookies
The taste of pie meets the convenience of cookies in this innovative recipe. These are gooey in the middle with a crispy, crusty exterior.
Lavender-Lemon Curd Thumbprint Cookies
This mixture of lemon curd and lavender brings a lively twist to traditional thumbprint cookies. Be sure to use culinary grade lavender; otherwise, the cookies will come out overly fragrant.
Chocolate-Covered Raspberry Brownies
Allrecipes senior editor and recipe creator Darcy Lenz calls these brownies decadence incarnate. These from-scratch brownies are topped with two intensely delicious layers: first, a mixture of raspberry jam and fresh raspberries, and then a blanket of chocolate ganache.
Lemon-Cranberry Cookies
These buttery lemon cookies get a nice pop of flavor from the dried cranberries interspersed throughout the dough. They get their bright hue from a combination of egg yolks and lemon zest.
Grinch Cookies with M&M's®
These festive cookies will easily add some holiday spirit to your household. To make the scooping process easier, refrigerate for 15 minutes.
Buttercream-Frosted Lemon Sugar Cookies
"Super tender and chewy lemon-infused sugar cookies with an optional sweet lemony buttercream frosting are a beautiful bright treat to enjoy (and maybe even share!)," says creator Rebekah Rose Hills. "I like to make a half recipe of the frosting, and keep about half of the cookies unfrosted, since not everyone always wants the extra sweetness!"
Cereal Cookies
These cookies incorporate three types of cereal, so they're a clever and delicious way to tidy up your pantry. The dough freezes well, so you can always prep them ahead of time and enjoy them whenever a cookie craving strikes.
Cookie Cups
Edible ice cream cups are just what you need to add a little flair to your next Sundae night. This recipe works for both store-bought and homemade cookie dough.
Brownie Cookie Whoopie Pies
You know and love cake mix cookies — now, make these whoopie pies using boxed brownie mix. The "cookies" get toasted around the edges, so every single bite tastes and feels like a chewy edge piece.
Rye Chocolate Chip Cookies
Using dark rye flour instead of all-purpose flour gives chocolate chip cookies an unexpected heartiness. Chopped dark chocolate complements the darker flour and gives these cookies a more indulgent feel.
Crisp Lemon Cake Mix Cookies
These flavorful cookies come together in 20 minutes thanks to a tried-and-true store-bought shortcut: lemon cake mix. The addition of crispy rice cereal gives these an unexpected textural twist.
Easy Oatmeal-Peanut Butter Cookies
These delectable no-bake peanut butter cookies are a quick and simple dessert you can make with the kids. You might want to make a double batch, because these won't last long.
Mom's Christmas Fruitcake Cookies
Give your Christmas tradition a fun spin by making these fruitcake-inspired cookies. If you decide not to use rum, add a few more tablespoons of orange juice.
Gluten-Free Oatmeal Cookies
"Unlike many other oatmeal cookie recipes with refined sugars and flours, you won't find any of that nonsense here," says creator Edible Times. "Just old-fashioned oats, maple syrup, and loads of fiber. Oh yeah, and dark chocolate chips, which by the way are little antioxidant powerhouses. Scrumptious and entirely guilt free! Adding brewer's yeast to this recipe makes for a great, nutrient-dense lactation cookie for new, nursing moms. Omit for a more classic oatmeal cookie. Store in an airtight container at room temperature, or freeze."