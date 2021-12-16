20 Best New Breakfast Recipes of 2021
It was a big year for breakfast! The most important meal of the day got even more innovative in 2021. Convenience worked its way into a lot of our new breakfast recipes, especially with air fryer breakfast recipes. Additionally, international breakfast foods including migas, Japanese pancakes, and shakshuka became increasingly popular. Check out our best new breakfast recipes of 2021 — you may even wake up with one tomorrow.
Fluffy Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs are an easy food that get fumbled a lot. This chef-approved method doesn't require any special ingredients — all you need is eggs, salt, and butter.
Fluffy Maple Buttermilk Pancakes
"This recipe is very very good," says community member plates4u. "I liked that the addition of the syrup to the batter does make a difference. The recipe yields exact quantities. Will make them again!"
Air Fryer Mini Breakfast Burritos
If your breakfast burritos have been lacking in the crispiness department, this recipe is here to fix that once and for all. They're easy to assemble, delicious, and incredibly portable.
Blended Baked Oats
If you've been on foodtok in the last year, you've probably encountered baked oatmeal. It's got the texture of a cake, but it's so simple to make and it's good for you. Make a batch at the beginning of the week for a healthy (but still delicious) on-the-go breakfast or snack.
Best Sausage Gravy and Biscuits
This essential breakfast recipe gets a kick of spice and vinegar thanks to the addition of hot sauce. Every single bite is creamy, salty, and ultra-savory — just the way biscuits and gravy are supposed to be.
Nashville Hot Chicken and Waffle Sandwich
Look, if the buns are waffles, then this absolutely counts as a breakfast sandwich. This insanely crunchy sandwich makes a great weekend breakfast or brunch, especially if you've got friends over that you need to impress.
Sheet Pan Mediterranean Frittata
This easy frittata is a savory breakfast that's healthy, inexpensive, and delicious. It gets tons of flavor thanks to the use of fresh herbs and veggies, chicken sausage, and feta.
Migas Breakfast Tacos
Migas were one of the most popular recipes this year, and these migas breakfast tacos by Yoly are a fun spin on the dish. The Hatch chiles give the eggs an unbeatable smoky flavor.
French Toast Bake with Cream Cheese
This easy French toast bake has one mission: to feed a hungry group. You can also try this with flavored cream cheese or even mascarpone.
Make-Ahead Blueberry-Cinnamon Muffins
Whip up this batter and sleep tight knowing you've got tomorrow morning's breakfast covered. This batter will last up to 5 days in the fridge, so you can either prep the muffins several days in advance or bake a smaller amount of muffins at a time over the course of a few days.
Ham and Cheese Overnight Breakfast Casserole
Looking to use up some leftover holiday ham? Nobody will object to repurposing it into this easy, cheesy casserole.
Strawberry, Lemon, and Almond Oatmeal-Yogurt Muffins
The batter for these muffins comes together in a snap thanks to a powerhouse appliance: your blender. These muffins are just as convenient as they are delicious, and the entire process only takes 45 minutes.
Mini Sausage Pancake Skewers with Spicy Sprup
Classic breakfast meets finger food in this clever mashup that's perfect for a brunch buffet or kid-pleasing meal. The spicy maple-syrup, red-pepper drizzle enhances the flavor of the pancakes and sausage.
Green Shakshuka
Simple, flavorful, and sharable, this shakshuka recipe is exactly what your weekend brunch needs. Scoop it onto grilled sourdough toast for a taste of perfection.
Peaches and Cream Breakfast Rice
Sweet, creamy, and comforting, this breakfast rice makes a nice winter morning meal. The pecans add some texture to complement the toothy rice, and the sliced peaches provide a dose of summery flavor.
Air Fryer Breakfast Sandwich On the Go
"Working from home during the pandemic has forced me to get creative and work around what was my normal routine," says creator and Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole. "While I enjoy that 'famous' breakfast muffin from the comfort of my own home now, I came up with this on-the-go air fryer version to send off with my husband in the mornings. The fast food chain has nothing on this."
Spinach, Fennel, and Zucchini Frittata
Sun-dried tomatoes, fennel, and goat cheese give this frittata intense savory flavor. This frittata feels fancy, but nobody will know it was created to use up extra fridge items!
Air Fryer Seasoned Breakfast Potatoes
Ditch the skillet and make your breakfast potatoes in the air fryer instead. The only maintenance required is shaking them halfway through, and you'll end up with potatoes that are perfectly soft inside with a crispy exterior.
Super Fluffy Gluten-Free Japanese Souffle Pancakes
If you like fluffy pancakes, you've got to give these Japanese souffle-style pancakes a try. The recipe creator has also written out variations for classic and low-carb, grain-free pancakes.
French Toast Mini Dutch Babies
When you combine French toast and Dutch babies, you end up with a delightfully sharable, brunch-worthy dish. Creator Kim likes to fill them with yogurt and fresh berries, but you can add any sweet or savory twist you want.