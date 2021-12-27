Our Best New 9x13 Recipes of 2021

By Sarra Sedghi
December 27, 2021
The recipes that mattered most this year weren't over-the-top or fancy enough to be on a five-star restaurant's menu. Instead, they were simple and got the job done without being overly complicated, which was a life-saving quality in a world of people experiencing cooking fatigue. And the most reliable piece of cookware, the 9x13 baking dish, played a huge role in our meals. Click through to see the best new 9x13 recipes we published in 2021.

Best Tuna Noodle Casserole

"This recipe was SO good! What an excellent version of Tuna Noodle Casserole," says community member Erica. "Traditional in theory but such a cut above the usual bland meh. My family of 5 gobbled this right up. Thanks for a 5 star winner. I will definitely be using this recipe again and again."

Best Ever Bread Pudding

Maybe bread pudding has deceived you in the past by feeling like a brick instead of a decadent treat. This bread pudding recipe has a healthy ratio of bread to custard, so it actually feels like a pudding when you take a bite. 

Bruschetta Chicken Casserole

Next time you have friends over for dinner, impress them with this appetizer-inspired casserole. It feels fancy, but it couldn't be easier to prepare. 

Peach Cobbler Coffee Cake

Keep this recipe in your back pocket until peach season, because it's a great way to use up summer fruit. The combination of sour cream coffee cake, gooey cobbler-inspired filling, and a pecan crumble topping makes for a cake that's too good not to share. 

Ham and Cheese Overnight Breakfast Casserole

Forget that tired ham sandwich, and utilize your leftover ham into this crowd-pleasing breakfast casserole instead. Doctor it up as much or as little as you like. Either way, it'll still come out perfect. 

Easy Apple Cobbler

Aside from the apples, you probably have all the ingredients for this simple dessert on hand right now. Don't skip out on the Granny Smith Apples — they're key to this cobbler's flavor. 

Cheerwine® Cake

Old-school Cheerwine cake is a Southern treasure, and this recipe is an easy way to dress up a boxed cake mix. If you've never had it before, expect an ultra-moist sheet cake with a subtle cherry-cola flavor. 

Mexican Chicken Taco Casserole

This casserole has all the flavors you love from taco night in one simple, ultra-sharable meal. There's also the benefit of only needing to use two dishes — a skillet and your trusty 9x13. 

Pumpkin Cake with Apple Crisp Topping

Next time you can't choose between pumpkin and apple, opt for both and make this super-comforting cake. Instead of competing with one another, the two fall flavors strike a delicious harmony. 

Quick and Easy Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Store-bought cinnamon roll dough can feed a crowd when it's utilized correctly. Once you try this foolproof sweet breakfast casserole, you may never want plain cinnamon rolls again. 

Chocolate-Mixed Berry Baked Custard

If you're torn between fruit and chocolate, this delightful custard is a very happy medium. You end up with the perfect blend of tart and sweet flavors, and the overall dessert isn't too intense. 

Cheesy Spaghetti Squash Casserole

Now this is how you get picky eaters to enjoy their vegetables. Baking spaghetti squash in a casserole dish makes it much easier to deal with than if you straight-up baked it on a sheet pan. 

Puff Pastry Chicken and Leek Casserole

This casserole gets its goodness from a humble ingredient: leeks. They may have a subtle flavor, but it perfectly complements the chicken and spices — and the crispy puff pastry topping doesn't hurt, either. 

Grandma's Old-Fashioned Apple Crisp

This from-scratch apple crisp is proof that sometimes simplicity is best. Make this entire apple crisp at once, or make some filling ahead of time and freeze it for the next time a hankering for apple crisp strikes. 

Sweet-Hot Baked Chicken Breast

This chicken breast recipe utilizes staple ingredients and is so simple you just throw it in the oven, wait 30 minutes, and enjoy. The chicken breasts turn out savory and spicy despite being so simple. 

Cinnamon Roll Swirl Coffee Cake

"This was a simple and delicious cake, and was a great treat with our coffee this morning," says community member Sue Ward. "My guest liked how the butter was crusty on the bottom of the cake: she said that was her favorite part! I loved how the cinnamon melted into the cake. Excellent!"

Ham and Cabbage Casserole

Leftover ham gets a hearty twist in this casserole that's bulked up with cabbage, bacon, hash browns, and shredded cheese. If you don't have any ham or don't care for it, smoked sausage works just as well. 

Ground Chicken Enchiladas

These creamy chicken enchiladas have everything you love about the weeknight staple, but with a minor tweak — ground chicken. It may seem like a subtle swap, but the textural change makes a big difference. 

Keto Spinach Squares

If you're surprised to see something low-carb amidst hearty casserole and cake recipes, we don't blame you — we didn't expect it either. But the format is pretty genius, and these make a great on-the-go breakfast or snack. 

Lemon Curd Poke Cake

Nobody can turn down a good poke cake, and fans of lemons will love this simple sweet-tart dessert. Creator Yoly used jarred lemon curd to make this, but if you have homemade lemon curd on hand, don't hesitate to use it. 

By Sarra Sedghi