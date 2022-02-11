Our 15 Best Lentil Soup Recipes Of All Time Make For Hearty And Comforting Meals
There's a lot to love about lentil soup. It's cheap, hearty, filling, and can take on many different flavors depending on the spices, vegetables, fruits, meats, and broths you use, as well as on the lentils themselves. There are green lentils, brown lentils, red lentils, yellow lentils, and black lentils — each color bringing with it it's own subtle flavor. And most lentil soups are ready in just a little over an hour. Whether you're looking for simple lentil soups, lentil soups inspired by world cuisines, or lentil soups made extra easy in your slow cooker or instant pot, our collection of top-rated lentil soups has something for every lentil-loving home cook. Scroll through to find your new favorite lentil soup.
Lentil Soup
This hearty lentil soup is loaded with vegetables and oh-so-simple to make. "I have been making this recipe for years. It's recipes like these that make life easy...great recipe but also very easy to alter the recipe to whatever flavor you are feeling like," says reviewer Marilyn Hunter.
Sweet Potato, Carrot, Apple, and Red Lentil Soup
If you like your soups silky smooth, then this is the recipe for you. The wintery blend of sweet potatoes, carrots, apples, and lentils are puréed together for a delicious soup that's even better topped with yogurt or feta cheese for a tangy finish.
Slow Cooker Lentil and Ham Soup
Dump all the ingredients in your slow cooker and let it do the work for you. If you don't have 11 hours to let the soup cook on low, you can cook it on high for three to four hours then one hour on low.
Lentil and Sausage Soup
Use your favorite sausage to make this recipe; most reviewers like using sweet Italian, hot Italian, or turkey sausage. "Holy moly! The soup isn't even out of the pot and I'm already floored at how delicious it is! A new staple in our home for sure," says home cook MrsCHPizzi.
Instant Pot® Lentil Soup
"I fell in love with lentil soup in the Middle East," says recipe creator Diana71 in describing this 5-star soup. "This lentil soup is a richly textured, warming soup with complex depths of flavor. This recipe is simple but delightfully intense, and will bring you back to starry desert nights. Serve with grated Parmesan cheese, a dollop of yogurt, and a bit of fresh parsley on top."
Lentil Soup with Lemon
Add a bright and fresh flavor to your lentil soup by including lemon juice to taste. Recipe creator Jodi likes to leave the soup a little chunky, but you can purée it so it's completely smooth if you prefer.
Greek Lentil Soup (Fakes)
Even though the red wine vinegar drizzle is optional, recipe creator Diana Moutsopoulos says it adds a whole new dimension of flavor to the soup. "Love this recipe! We have made it several times and it is very forgiving! Even my kiddos will eat it," says reviewer Jamie.
Hungarian Lentil Soup
The winner in this flavorful recipe is the wine, which reviewers say adds a great flavor. You can use white or red wine, depending on what you have on hand. Serve topped with Parmesan cheese and a baguette on the side.
Apricot Lentil Soup
Thanks to the dried apricots and lemon, this lentil soup is both sweet and tangy. If you don't want big chunks of apricot, mince them first, so the soup is smoother when puréed.
Orange and Lentil Soup
"This was perfect. The flavor was quite different from other lentil soups I've had and was a very pleasant surprise. I made this just to use up some leftover red lentils I'd used in another recipe, so I'm pleased to have accidentally found a keeper! My husband, a devout meat-eater, enjoyed this very much. My 9 month-old son ate his portion enthusiastically, too. I had to give this 5 stars for the ease of preparation, too," says home cook AllieDream.
Beef and Lentil Soup
This recipe uses cubed beef chuck, but you can use whatever beef you have on hand. The only other change reviewers like to make is to use beef broth instead of chicken broth to get a richer beef taste.
Turkish Red Lentil Soup with Mint
Spicy food lovers will devour this soup thanks to the heat kick from the cayenne pepper. "Wow. Cayenne and mint are my new favorite power couple. This soup and a loaf of bread with some soft cheese made a perfect dinner. YUM," says reviewer cowgirll.
Moroccan Lentil Soup with Veggies
This hearty soup is chock full of vegetables, like tomatoes, spinach, zucchini, carrots, and onion. Reviewers like to add their favorite vegetables too, like celery and mushrooms, or even add different meats.
Red Lentil and Yellow Split Pea Soup Made with a Pressure Cooker
Break out the pressure cooker for this quick and easy recipe. If you cook on high pressure, you should only need to cook the soup for 15 minutes and then let the pressure out slowly for another 15 minutes.
Chef John's Black Lentil Soup
"Delicious. The black lentils really do make a difference. The black belugas have more of a round shape than most other types and this seems to give it a pearl look and texture. They do tend to hold their structure while they melt in your mouth. The cumin and spices are just perfect. It freezes well too," says Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen.
More Inspiration
