Pucker Up for Our 21 Best Lemon Desserts

<p>"This is a great cake. The only adjustments I would make is to the frosting. I added yellow coloring to the icing. I would increase the frosting to allow for extra to pipe onto the cake to decorate it. A "crumb layer" is helpful when frosting this cake. Frost the cake very lightly and pay no attention to all the crumbs that will fall off the cake and mingle in the frosting. Refrigerate the cake for about a half an hour to let the icing firm up and then remove the cake and finish frosting the cake.....this way the crumbs stay in the first layer and will not ruin the look of the finished cake.</p>