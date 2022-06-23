Our 10 Best Italian Meatball Recipes for All Your Spaghetti Dinner Needs
If you aren't making your own meatballs for spaghetti, subs, or soup, you're truly missing out. So all that changes today with these 10 outrageously delicious Italian meatball recipes that you won't be able to resist trying. An Italian meatball typically contains ground meat, specifically beef, garlic, eggs, parsley, and sometimes cheese. These recipes will mostly follow that structure, sometimes with an added twist. And even though serving meatballs over spaghetti is an American invention, there's no better way to enjoy these tasty meatballs than doused in marinara over a bed of pasta. Scroll through to find your new favorite meatball recipe.
Chef John's Italian Meatballs
"I made this recipe about 3 times already and everyone loves the meatballs! I make meatball subs with them and they are a hit with my husband and kids. They can't stop asking for the meatballs. I would recommend trying for yourself. I didn't change anything in the recipe, just followed directions and you're on your way to a delicious meal," says reviewer Tina Hansen.
The Best Meatballs
These meatballs are made with ground beef, veal, and pork for a savory and hearty combination. "These really were the best meatballs I have ever had, let alone made. They were so moist, everybody kept going back for more. They have become a family favorite overnight," according to home cook mom2three.
Italian Baked Meatballs
"I really liked how quick and easy these meatballs were to make! A few ingredients, and you've got a delicious entree that you can serve as-is, with pasta, and with any sauce you want! I did use my own homemade Italian bread crumbs, and in the future, I think I'd use freshly minced garlic over garlic powder. All-in-all though, great meatballs," says Allrecipes Allstar Kim.
Rice Balls a la Tim
If you like your meatballs a little more filling — and don't want to worry about them falling apart — then this is the recipe for you. These meatballs are held together with eggs and bread crumbs, plus white rice.
Meatballs Divine
When you have the time, you need to try these meatballs. They are quite time consuming, but boy are they worth it for the flavor they produce. You'll love the pork sausage, beef chuck, ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan combination that they have to offer.
Chef John's Ricotta Meatballs
"Ricotta-spiked meatballs are so tender, so flavorful, and so delicious. There are hardly any ingredients. Of course we're going to throw this over some spaghetti, because we're Americans and that's what we do with meatballs," says recipe creator Chef John.
Easy Slow Cooker Meatballs
In need of an easy meal you can set and forget? This is the recipe for you! Simply throw your formed meatballs in a slow cooker alongside spaghetti sauce. In a few hours, you'll have a delicious meatball-packed sauce ready to go.
Three-Meat Italian Meatballs
You'll need ground turkey, Italian sausage, and beef to make these three-meat meatballs. You can use any flavor of Italian sausage — go as spicy as you want for an extra kick.
Mozzarella-Stuffed Pesto Turkey Meatballs
"When I made these, I did not change a thing. And they were perfect. Tender and juicy. While I was cooking spaghetti to go with, I couldn't stop eating them. I froze half and reheated them two weeks later and they were just as good," according to home cook Kelly.
Italian Spaghetti Sauce with Meatballs
Sure the sauce in this recipe is delicious, but the real star is the meatballs. You can either simmer them in the sauce to cook them — or for a more crispy outer shell, you can quickly pan-fry them before adding them to the sauce.