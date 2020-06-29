These 14 Incredible Ice Cream Pies Are Worth the Brain Freeze
There are two main reasons to scream for ice cream: 1) You love ice cream. 2) You get painful brain freeze when you eat ice cream in any form. Here are 14 outstanding ice cream pies worth screaming for. Read on to get the recipes.
S'more Ice Cream Pie
Everything you love about s'mores but in frozen pie form. The best part? Using a torch to toast the top, of course. Kids, don't try this at home. Watch the video for smart how-to tips.
Alaskan Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie
Five simple ingredients and one of them is ice cream. You can change up the cereal you use in the peanut butter crust, and fill the pie with any ice cream flavor you like. Oh, the possibilities!
Frozen Margarita Pie
"We loved this pie," says Christina. "Very light and refreshing and the crust was yummy. I made mine in a springform pan, and after removing, I decorated it with some more whipped cream and lime slices."
Tin Roof Sundae Pie
So good, you'd better make two if you want any leftovers after your guests get their hands on it.
Mom's Ice Cream Dessert
"This is terrific. Made for guests and they raved about it," says jimmic2. "Followed the recipe exactly, the fudge topping is great, will definitely make again."
Frozen Peanut Butter Cheesecake
"WOW! Incredible! It is very rich but it's so good! the Rice Krispy crust tastes like a Crunch chocolate bar, and it compliments the peanut butter cake so well! Absolutely incredible," Paula D. says.
Butter Brickle Frozen Delight
There's nothing shy about this pie. You might want to serve small slices in case your guests get a little overwhelmed by its layer-upon-layer flavor explosion.
Best Mud Pie
"Our family all agreed it deserved 5 stars," says Sandra C. Tucson. "A lot of work, but well worth it. All you need is a sliver because it is so sweet. Will totally make again."
Freezer Caramel Drizzle Pie
"Wow! This pie is amazing," says Angela. "It tastes like a mix of cheesecake and an ice cream cake with yummy caramel oozing out of everywhere, and the added crunch of the coconut-pecan topping is just perfection."
Toasted Coconut, Pecan, and Caramel Pie
"Having just finished eating the first slice of this pie I'm wondering if I've just sinned or died and gone to heaven. One thing I am sure of, if you like the sound of this pie you'll LOVE the flavor!" — CHEFETTE
Chocolate Mint Pie
This is an awesome ice cream pie recipe! Very cool and refreshing. Easy to prepare (in steps) and disappears quickly!" — CRAFTYCHOCOHOLIC
Peanutty Ice Cream Pie
Here's a brilliant idea from a reviewer: Put half of the ice cream in the crust and freeze for 30 minutes. Then top with diced peanut butter cup candies, and then add rest of the ice cream. Freeze it and hope you can stop yourself at just one slice.
Heath Bar Pie
"My family could not believe I made this. It was so good. I could not tell you about leftovers — there were none," Kathy Fulop Chamberlain says.
Banana Split Ice Cream Pie
"My family loved it! I used graham cracker pie crust vanilla ice cream and omitted the pineapple. I chilled for about 2 hours and it was perfect! Served with chocolate syrup butterscotch and canned whipped cream on top... I don't think they'll let me quit making this one!" —Traci-in-Cali