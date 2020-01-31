Our 25 Best Hot and Cheesy Dips Got Serious Game
Game time is prime time for fans to eat their feelings. Hey, you'll get no judgement here — just 25 of our best hot and cheesy dips to soothe the ragged edges and get you through the game. Tip: Assemble the dip (or dips) ahead of time so all you have to do on game day is heat and eat. Get top-rated recipes for sausage dip, Buffalo chicken dip, artichoke and spinach dip, crab dip, and so much more. Go Team Dips!
Baked Buffalo Chicken Dip
"You can't keep showing up at these Super Bowl parties with a bag of chips every year," says Chef John. "So, if you're ready to go from snack scrub to appetizer all-star, then give this great baked dip a try."
Evie Noel raves, "OH MY WORD. SO GOOD. I made this exactly as written and my Super Bowl party loved it. It's got the right amount of spicy and savory and ... yummy. Thanks Chef John!"
Hot Chicken Wing Dip
If you prefer your hot wings with with ranch dressing instead of blue cheese, this is the dip for you.
"This was an ABSOLUTE HIT at our Superbowl party this year," says KAnderson. "I did substitute the hot pepper sauce for Hooters Medium Heat Hot Wing Sauce and it was incredible! I will warn you if you are looking for something healthy don't try this."
Hot Artichoke and Spinach Dip II
"Absolutely the most amazing, phenomenal spinach-artichoke dip on planet earth. I'm getting ready to make it for the Super Bowl because EVERY party we go to this is the #1 request. Like others we use sour cream instead of mayo. When you make the dip, before baking, it is pretty thick. But as it bakes all the cheeses just melt together and you are left with a creamy concoction of gooey goodness." — Joy Hopkins
Insanely Amazing Jalapeño Cheese Dip
Five minutes and five ingredients. That's all it takes to prep this top-rated hot and cheesy dip before you bake it.
Shellie B says, "Insanely easy too. I mixed up the ingredients and kept it cold in a microwave bowl and took to a party. Then I just microwaved it when it was time for it with a spoon to spoon on sliced french baguettes So INSANE good for sure. And by the way, I even liked it cold."
Outrageous Warm Chicken Nacho Dip
This is as outrageously easy as tossing everything into your slow cooker and cooking on HIGH for about two hours.
"This dip is legit," says Gary Krieg. "Add some fresh cilantro and some more jalapeño if you're from way down Texas way. Kids chowed on it."
Slow Cooker Reuben Dip
Five easy ingredients go into your slow cooker and mingle and meld while you go about your business.
"This was a hit during the Super Bowl. I served it with tortilla chips and added 1 cup of milk because I wanted a thinner dip- it did great in the crockpot on low during the whole game." — OU JEN
Hot Mexican Spinach Dip
Ready in 30 minutes, this dip gets its zest from salsa, so go mild or go spicy to suit your own taste.
Aj Miller says, "This is delicious! I took the advice of one of the other reviewers and used 1 block of Monterey Jack and 1 block of pepper jack. I used a jar of hot salsa and a bag of fresh spinach. I omitted the olives and used regular milk instead of evaporated. We served this at a Christmas party we had and everyone raved about it! Really amazing dip!"
Hot Maryland Crab Dip
"I live in Maryland and crab dip is ever present...this is a classic. I prepared exactly as written with the exception of adding more Old Bay and it needed to stay in the oven a bit longer than 20 minutes to warm completely through. Served it with hot pretzel sticks we picked up from the local hot pretzel bakery." — nocandew
Vidalia Sweet Onion Dip
Jenn offers this prep tip: "Use a potato peeler to get the onion very thin." And yet Karen Spoerndle says, "I have made this dip many times and it is always a winner. I chop the onions instead of slicing and they cook just fine. No crunchies." If you can't find sweet onions, you can take a tip from other users and sauté regular yellow onions for a few minutes to soften their sharp bite.
Guinness® Beer Cheese Dip
"Made according to ingredients, heated in microwave vs slow cooker. Will cut recipe in half for the future as the batch is quite large. Served with fresh baked pretzel knots. Was a huge hit!" — TNT
Chef John's Queso Dip
Chef John says, "I used to make something very similar to this queso dip at the Mexican restaurant I worked at in college, where we called it 'chili con queso.' At first I thought it could be thicker, but later I realized the saucy texture was the key to its addictive irresistibility. Instead of too much cheese piled up on your chip, we just get a beautiful, silky coating, and as soon as you finish one, you can't wait to dip another, and another, and another, until there are no chips left."
Jeff's Chili Con Queso
You can dial up the heat on this recipe by choosing a hot salsa and going all in on the hot pepper sauce. Or, you can make it as written for a milder chile con queso experience. You do you, boo.
Chorizo Fundido
Mexican pork chorizo sausage, onions, three kinds of peppers, two kinds of cheese, cream cheese, sour cream...you get the idea.
"This is an amazing recipe and so easy to make! Made it for two parties in the last few weeks and first appetizer to completely disappear with everyone loving it. Pretty much followed recipe couldn't find poblano and just use different one jalapeño which made it spicy enough for a mixed crowd." — loretta
Mississippi Six
TABKAT shared this recipe, saying, "We're not sure how this spicy cheese-filled bread bowl recipe got its name, but we are sure it's a great way to keep your guests happy. "
FOXWORTH replied "In Mississippi we refer to a similar version as 'Mississippi Sin.'" And Laurann calls it "Tennessee Sin."
All we know is it's sinfully good. (And you might want to rinse the dried beef to reduce the salt, if you wish.)
Best Football Dip Ever
"This dip is made for 3 to 6 men, sitting together on a Sunday, enjoying football and eating every manly thing possible. Of course, my girlfriend and her friends love it too." — DICE40OUNCE
Jalapeño Chicken Dip
"Easy tasty and travels well. I took to a pot-luck. The night before I cooked everything as instructed added 1 small can Ortega chopped roasted chili and about 3/4 cup of pre-shredded Mexican cheese. Next day tossed in a crock pot about 1/2 hour before the party and it heated well." — dbray
Martha's Hot Almond Spread
"Excellent flavor but sets very quickly as it cools," says KARENKINM. "This needs to be kept over a heat source so that you can spread it. You may want to toast the almonds in the microwave before hand as I did."
Chili Dip
This quick and easy dip comes together in just ten minutes with only three ingredients. But it still earns top reviews. JAMIEINOREGON offers this review: "This is a GREAT recipe for parties. I make it in the slow cooker on low so it stays hot, if you keep it on high the dip thins out."
Spicy Kielbasa Dip
"Put this in front of the guys during the next game and watch it disappear!" says recipe creator Valerie Brunmeier. "It's easy to control the heat [from the jalapeño] by removing the seeds and ribs (the whitish membrane inside the pepper) before dicing to result in a dip that is mild, medium, or hot and spicy, to suit your taste. For a mild dip, remove all seeds and ribs. For a very spicy dip, leave all the seeds and ribs intact. Serve with sliced sourdough baguettes."
Sausage Cheese Dip
Another 5-ingredient dip that heats up in a hurry. "Made this for a football play-off party and it was a smash hit! People were just standing at the crockpot scooping away. The host demanded the recipe," says NHG40.
Hot Pizza Dip
"My guests devoured this dip in less than five minutes. Next time I'll make two. I mixed the cream cheese and herbs the night before and baked at 350 for 30 mintues. This recipes is fabulous and so easy." — schmerna
Chef John's Hot Sloppy Joe Dip
"For me this checks all the boxes for a hot party dip," says Chef John. "It's relatively cheap and easy to make, but maybe more importantly, it's great hot, warm, or room temp. And it's also incredibly versatile."
Lisa Bennett-Brexler raves, "Amazing dip recipe for the big game day. Made this last night by Chef Johns recipe...followed to the tee...DELICIOUS!"
Creamy Sausage Dip
You control the spice factor in this sausage simply by choosing mild or hot. "This was so good and too easy! I made it earlier in the day and refrigerated it until I was ready to bake it. Still only needed 30 minutes in the oven," says Steph.
Hot Spinach Red Pepper Dip
"One of the best dips I have tried. I also added red roasted peppers from the jar, really for color, but it did enhance the flavor." — diamond47
Warm Artichoke and Crab Dip
"Very good!" says Terri. "I used 2 cups real crab meat, cut the mayo back to 1/2 cup and increased the Monterey Jack cheese to 1 1/2 cups. I also added 1 - 2 tbsp of chopped jalapeño for a little kick. This has become my favorite crab dip. Thanks for sharing this recipe!"