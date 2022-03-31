Our 10 Best Ground Lamb Recipes Will Put Ground Beef to Shame
Whether you've found yourself with a package of ground lamb you're not sure what to do with or have simply been craving a tasty Mediterranean-inspired dish, you've come to the right place to find a delicious way to use ground lamb. While ground lamb makes a great ground beef or ground turkey substitute in most recipes, it absolutely shines in more traditional applications, like kebabs, gyros, and stews. Scroll through to explore our top-rated ground lamb recipes that will have you adding the versatile protein to your shopping list on a regular basis.
Little Lamb Meatballs in a Spicy Eggplant Tomato Sauce
Count on the possibility of this becoming your new, go-to meatball recipe. The homemade sauce has a pleasant, spicy kick and reviewers love the combination of cumin, cinnamon, coriander, and cayenne pepper in the lamb meatballs. Serve these tasty meatballs and sauce over rice or your favorite pasta.
Kofta Kebabs
You probably have everything you need to bring these kebabs together in your pantry right now. This recipe is as simple as forming ground lamb, garlic, onion, and spices into kebabs and grilling them. Then, serve them as a finger-friendly appetizer, on a flatbread, or alongside a salad.
Traditional Gyro Meat
Both ground lamb and ground beef are used to make this meatloaf-like gyro filling. First, bake the ground meat mixture in a 7x4-inch baking pan, then thinly slice it to top pita bread or salads. Serve your gyros with tzatziki sauce, feta cheese, and veggies.
A Scotsman's Shepherd Pie
This Scottish shepherd's pie is complete with ground lamb, mashed potatoes, veggies, and Cheddar cheese. The twist you'll find that makes it a Scottish-inspired dish is the use of Guinness (or another Irish stout) and smoked paprika. It gives the whole dish a sweet and smoky flavor, according to recipe creator Larry Short.
Goat Cheese Stuffed Lamb Burgers
"I love making these flavorful lamb burgers stuffed with creamy, delicious goat cheese. I use basil and oregano in mine, but feel free to use your favorite herbs and spices, this recipe is very forgiving. Using fresh rosemary in the goat cheese filling will give the burgers a real Greek flavor. Serve the burgers on hamburger buns or pita bread with tzatziki sauce, or on their own with a Greek salad," says recipe creator LeeleeCooks.
Lamb and Rice Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
Chef John's cabbage rolls are packed with tons of flavor thanks to the lamb and rice mixture. Reviewers love these stuffed cabbage rolls so much that they like to double the recipe and freeze the second batch for later.
Gyros Burgers
Try a new way to eat gyros: in burger form! Grill the gyro patties for that signature charred burger taste, then serve the burger on pita with tzatziki sauce and your favorite gyro toppings.
Make-Ahead Moroccan Lamb Stew
"Inspired by the wonderful spices and flavors used in Moroccan cuisine, this wonderful stew is a hearty one-dish meal. We like to double the recipe and freeze one portion for later. You can also save time, by combining all of these Moroccan spices in bulk and having the mixture on hand to use in this stew recipe, as well as others, like lamb burgers, grilled salmon, and meat rubs. We typically serve the stew with warm bread and a salad," says recipe contributor Make-Ahead Mamas.
Mediterranean Stuffed Zucchini
When you need a tasty recipe to use up your large zucchinis, try these lamb-stuffed zucchini boats. They're loaded with vibrant flavor from the lamb, tomato sauce, feta cheese, pine nuts, mint leaves, and mozzarella cheese — and they're impressive enough to serve at your next dinner party.
Lamb Borek
Chef John's Lamb Borek is a savory pastry stuffed with a spiced mixture of ground lamb, currant, pine nut, and tomato sauce. It's quite easy to make using frozen phyllo dough — and the dough will get extra-crispy in the oven thanks to the egg, butter, and yogurt wash.