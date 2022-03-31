Our 10 Best Ground Lamb Recipes Will Put Ground Beef to Shame

<p>"I love making these flavorful lamb burgers stuffed with creamy, delicious goat cheese. I use basil and oregano in mine, but feel free to use your favorite herbs and spices, this recipe is very forgiving. Using fresh rosemary in the goat cheese filling will give the burgers a real Greek flavor. Serve the burgers on hamburger buns or pita bread with tzatziki sauce, or on their own with a Greek salad," says recipe creator LeeleeCooks.</p>