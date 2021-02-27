25 Best Ground Beef Recipes

What makes a ground beef recipe from Allrecipes so good we can call it "best"? You, the home cooks and reviewers who make these recipes every week and then tell us what you think.

These 25 ground beef recipes are among Allrecipes' top-rated options. That means they have 4.75 stars or more and dozens (if not thousands) of reviews to back up the starry love. They also happen to be just delicious, and many are incredibly easy to cook. After all, ground beef is one of the most popular weeknight dinner proteins. That means you may have a pound or two in your fridge right now and need to know what to make with your ground beef. We can help.