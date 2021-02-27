25 Best Ground Beef Recipes
What makes a ground beef recipe from Allrecipes so good we can call it "best"? You, the home cooks and reviewers who make these recipes every week and then tell us what you think.
These 25 ground beef recipes are among Allrecipes' top-rated options. That means they have 4.75 stars or more and dozens (if not thousands) of reviews to back up the starry love. They also happen to be just delicious, and many are incredibly easy to cook. After all, ground beef is one of the most popular weeknight dinner proteins. That means you may have a pound or two in your fridge right now and need to know what to make with your ground beef. We can help.
Instant Pot Lasagna Soup
Have a jar of marinara sauce and a few broken lasagna noodles? Then you're just 45 minutes (and a few other ingredients) from serving up one of our best ground beef recipes. This Instant Pot soup recipe makes four servings and is praised by reviewers for being "excellent as written" and tasting "just like a fresh lasagna."
Wicked Easy Chili
The ingredient list consists of a good number of pantry staples, including spices, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes and canned black beans, which helps make this ground beef chili recipe quickly come together. If you have heat-sensitive eaters at your table, you can cut back on the jalapeno, but cutting out the white ribs in the peppers will also eliminate a great deal of the fire.
Kansas Baked Beans
"After paying $13.00 for baked beans in a cafe, I decided to make my own," writes reviewer Ann Maksymiw. "These tasted better than the cafe beans and were a fraction of the price. Great for breakfast or lunch. Also good with ribs at a BBQ."
Family Beef Salisbury Steak
Classic, family-friendly Salisbury steak is both a weeknight staple and a company-worthy treat. This recipe is for both the steaks and the unforgettable gravy, so you only need to add a few sides. May we recommend buttery mashed potatoes and fresh green beans?
Eggplant Bolognese
You can turn a favorite ground beef recipe into a veggie-heavy Bolognese the whole family will enjoy. Eggplant bulks up ground beef and ground pork. To keep it low-carb, serve this recipe over spiralized zucchini noodles.
Spicy Beef Burritos
"My boyfriend [likes] very spicy Mexican food and he was very happy with this recipe. I will be making it a part of our regular menu!" writes reviewer hellowlin. Don't like your dishes so hot? Just cut back on jalapeno peppers and save the hot sauce for each person to add.
Blue Cheese and Beef Meatballs
You only need five ingredients for this best ground beef recipe (plus salt and pepper). The short ingredient list is only the first thing you'll love about this recipe, however. You'll also adore it because everyone at your table will, too. "My wife said it was the best meatball she's ever had and even the kids like them," writes home cook pxg615.
Quick and Easy Vegetable Beef Soup
Soup's on! This favorite ground beef soup is everything you need for a comforting bowl on a cold night (or any night, for that matter). While the recipe calls for diced tomatoes and a package of frozen mixed vegetables, you can customize it with anything you have on hand or your family's favorite soup veggies.
Taco Salad Pizza
"This pizza is fantastic! The recipe really nails the taste of half taco, half pizza. We will definitely make this again," writes Allrecipes Allstar Love2CookMommy.
Air Fryer Meatballs
Meatballs form the foundation of many dishes, from spaghetti to soup, pasta bakes to stroganoff. This recipe is a great one to have in your back pocket so you're ready to turn out perfect meatballs for whatever dish you have in mind.
Grammy's Overnight Lasagna
You've likely heard of overnight casseroles, but this overnight lasagna is a great make-ahead dish to make dinner incredibly easy, whether you need it after a busy day at work or want something you can pop into the oven on Sunday evening for a family dinner.
Paleo Mini Meatloaves
Boost the flavor of a classic meatloaf with extra herbs and spices, fire-roasted tomatoes, and of course bacon. It happens to be a paleo-friendly ground beef recipe, but you don't need to be following this eating style to enjoy it. Low-carb eaters will also like this one in their weekly meal plan.
Sandie's Seven-Layer Bean Dip
Amp up your next party with this ground beef dip. Everything you love in a bean dip is here — sour cream, refried beans, salsa, queso, tomato, and more. Serve with tortilla chips, corn chips, celery, or carrots.
Debdoozie's Blue Ribbon Chili
More than 2800 Allrecipes cooks think this easy chili with ground beef deserves five stars. Home cook Brenda Knoll wrote, "So far the best chili recipe I have found. The only thing I did differently was add minced garlic and omit the beans. I didn't use pace because I don't care for it but I used a brand I like and it tastes good."
Almost White Castle Hamburgers
Got a craving for sliders? You'll recognize the style of these ground beef patties from their drive-thru inspiration. You can keep it simple with American cheese, dill pickle, and mustard, or fix it up with as many toppings as you want.
MeMe's Pasta Fagioli
If a grandmother's hug were a bowl of food, it would probably be this pasta fagioli. "I may be biased but Karyn (Meme) is my mother and this is her recipe. She was a fantastic cook and I grew up on this and other wonderful kitchen creations of hers," writes Teri Clark, daughter of recipe submitter Karyn Osborne.
Instant Pot Italian Wedding Soup
Soups are often lovingly prepared all day, or at least over several hours. But today, you can use the multi-cooker Instant Pot to speed up the soup making process without sacrificing flavor or texture. This ground beef soup combines meatballs, pasta, and cheese, all the hallmarks of a richly comforting bowl of food.
Taco Mix with Black Beans
Stretch ground beef into a few more servings with black beans so you can spend your weekly grocery budget wisely. This recipe only requires five ingredients (one of them is water) so you can use this frequently for tacos, nachos, burritos, taco salad, and more.
Venus de Milo Soup
"This my version of a popular soup served at a well-known banquet facility in southeastern Massachusetts. It is simple to prepare using common ingredients you may already have on hand in your pantry and freezer," writes recipe contributor Elizabeth Chedid.
Honey Garlic Meatballs
Honey and garlic are an always-popular combination for recipes like pork chops and meatballs. The punch of flavor from fresh garlic is blunted by the sweet kiss of honey. It's special and delicious, and it's also incredibly easy to make. These meatballs make good appetizers, but some reviewers serve with rice or pasta for a fast and fun dinner.
Onion Ranch Burgers
Two simple ingredients elevate your classic beef burger: ranch dressing mix and dry onion soup mix. Keep these on hand, and any time you have ground beef in your fridge, you can whip up great burgers or hamburger steaks.
Spicy Albondigas
Albondigas is a Mexican meatball soup, and this one gets rave reviews from home cooks. "Absolutely the best Albondigas soup. The last half hour of cooking I added 2 sliced zucchini and one half of a small head of cabbage chopped up into large pieces," writes recipe reviewer Rosemary.
Just Like Wendy's Chili
Craving the drive-thru restaurant's famous chili? You can make your own if you can't get to the store. Recipe creator MontanaChef says they tried several dupes for this popular chili and tweaked it until they found it just right. You be the judge.
Ground Beef and Vegetable Soup
"This soup is Delicious! I added an extra teaspoon of all the spices to amp up the flavor. It's perfect for any time," writes home cook Mel.
Not So Stuffed Peppers
Loved stuffed bell peppers? Loathe the work it takes to make them? This thick and hardy soup will hit all the right flavor notes while being much (much!) easier to prepare. With just 10 minutes of prep work to turn a few pantry ingredients and ground beef into dinner, you'll keep this one in your back pocket for regular meal planning.