13 Must-Make Bake Sale Treats That Are Gluten Free
These days, the best bake sales have something for everyone, including folks who want (or need) to eat foods that are gluten free. And while gluten-free recipes are increasingly common, you want to know that your offering is both GF and extra delicious. Which is why we gathered all our best gluten-free treats to make for your next bake sale. From flourless peanut butter cookies that are decadently squidgy, to cupcakes and muffins, these 13 treats are guaranteed to be bake sale hits – even for customers who don't need to watch their gluten intake!
Salted Caramel Marshmallow Crispy Treats
Rice cereal treats are a bake sale classic, and easy to make gluten-free by simply making sure that the cereal and marshmallows you use are labeled GF. We love this upgraded salted caramel version for extra oomph and something special that will make them stand out from the crowd.
Flourless Peanut Butter Cookies
A three-ingredient wonder, these cookies are crisp on the edges and chewy in the center, and pack an intense peanut butter flavor that makes them wildly delicious. They'll be your new go-to peanut butter cookie, not just for bake sales and not just when you need a gluten-free option. They're that good.
Paleo Chocolate Chip Cookies
Simple to make, these gluten-free chocolate chip cookies have the added benefit of great protein from the almond butter. They're also dairy- and grain-free, making them ideal for folks with various dietary restrictions. Note: This recipe calls for gluten-free chocolate chips specifically, but most chocolate chips already are (check the label to be sure).
Simple Gluten-Free Snickerdoodles
Snickerdoodles are an essential for bake sales, and we love that this simple cinnamon sugar cookie can easily be made gluten free without losing any of its texture, flavor, or nostalgia. A simple swap for GF all-purpose flour makes them a perfect choice. For a special upgrade, swap the ¼ cup granulated sugar for the finish with a coarse raw or sparkle sugar to make them a bit fancier.
Meringue Cookies
Meringues are naturally gluten free, and so always a go-to when looking for a worry-free treat. These cookies are studded with chocolate chips, but you can use whatever mix-ins you like, or leave them plain. Make them a bit special by adding a drop or two of food coloring to the mix.
Banana Blueberry Almond Flour Muffins
Having a good muffin at a bake sale is always a terrific idea, especially one that you know will be a perfect breakfast treat. This gluten-free banana blueberry beauty uses almond flour, which adds protein and also a wonderful texture to the crumb. Pro tip: If you want to sell as a super healthful option, add the recipe's optional chia and flax seeds.
Buckeye Cookies
Almost more of a candy than a cookie, these chocolate-dipped peanut butter balls are as easy to make as they are to eat! We love to make them on the small side for a one- or two-bite wonder that you can package in little cellophane bags for your bake sale. Since no one can eat just one, sell them by the half-dozen. Even better? They freeze beautifully, so you can make batches well in advance.
Flourless Chocolate Fudge Cookies
Almost a cookie version of a brownie, these flourless fudge cookies have a perfect balance of crisp and chew, plus a deep dark chocolate flavor. If you want to up the ante a bit, top with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt just before baking for crunchy pops of salt that intensify the chocolate flavor while balancing the sweet.
No-Bake Cookies
Need some last-minute gluten-free cookies for those times the kids have "forgotten" to tell you the bake sale is tomorrow? We see you. And we love this pantry-ingredient recipe that comes together in a flash. Who can resist instant cookies that you don't even need to bake? Keep the oven off and mix up these chocolate oat treats in no time at all.
Chocolate Chip Banana Bread
Every bake sale needs a great banana bread, and the gluten-free crowd deserves to have one of its very own. Although this version, packed with mini chocolate chips (so they won't sink to the bottom… genius!), is so moist and delicious you'll be selling it to everyone, not just the GF folks.
Dark Chocolate Cupcakes
When it comes to cupcakes at the bake sale, chocolate rules. This dark chocolate cupcake gets tender crumb from buttermilk in the batter and wonderful pops of chocolate chips throughout. Bonus: the recipe uses coconut sugar (which is associated with smaller/fewer blood sugar spikes… not a bad thing at a school bake sale!).
Chocolate Peanut Butter Bars
Two great tastes that taste great together – that phrase has to have been invented for the pairing of chocolate and peanut butter. Take advantage of everyone's favorite flavor couple with these two-layer bars that feature a no-bake peanut butter base topped with a rich chocolate frosting. Want to take it up a notch? Top with honey-roasted peanuts or GF mini peanut butter cups.
Gingersnaps
If your bake sale is in the fall or around the holiday season, go all-in on these gluten-free gingersnaps that pack a wonderful spicy punch with pops of crunchy sugar adding festive sparkle. Featuring both fresh and dried ginger plus all sorts of warming spices, these gingersnaps are the perfect pairing for coffee, tea, or nog. (If you want to leave them out for Santa, though, we hear he might prefer bourbon.)