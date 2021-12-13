8 Recipes That Will Change Your Mind About Fruitcake

By Rai Mincey
December 13, 2021
Credit: Smart Cookie

Stodgy, artificially flavored fruitcakes are officially a thing of the past with our collection of rich, festive recipes that make the season bright. Discover deliciously tender, old-fashioned fruitcake recipes brimming with tangy dried fruits, nuts, and an array of warming spices. You'll never look at this decadent holiday treat the same way again. 

Kentucky Bourbon Cake

A classic raisin and cherry-laden cake is brushed with bourbon and wrapped to retain its moist, boozy flavor for weeks in the refrigerator. Each rich, buttery bite is laced with a sweet pop of fruity flavor. 

White Fruit Cake

Credit: Darinny
"My mother has been making this fruit cake at Christmas time for as long as I can remember, " says recipe creator Brenda. "I know there are a lot of people out there that have issues with fruit cake, but this recipe has converted even the most reluctant."

Gluten-Free Fruitcake

Credit: Buckwheat Queen
This tantalizing gluten-free fruitcake recipe features almond flour, figs, cranberries, and spiced rum. Orange zest adds a citrusy lift, while hazelnuts and pecans enrich the hearty texture. 

Sharon's Jamaican Fruitcake

Red wine, rum, and allspice give this recipe a deep, luscious flavor that's truly one-of-a-kind. Additional spirits can be brushed on after baking to keep this tropical Christmas dessert moist. 

English Walnut Date Cake

Credit: Allrecipes
This sweet, sticky, and nutty confection will win over the pickiest of eaters. "Absolutely delicious!" says reviewer Chocopop. "This has become a Christmastime favourite in our family."

Brazil Nut Fruitcake

An enticing blend of Brazil nuts, candied cherries, and vanilla make this unique fruitcake recipe one to keep. Whole nuts and fruit create a colorful and deliciously chunky display to show off during the holidays. 

Apricot Fruitcake

Apricot nectar lends a lovely tartness to this fruity dessert. Our community of home cooks rave about the wonderfully rich texture and deep golden color of this 5-star fruitcake. 

Smart Cookie Fruitcake

Credit: Smart Cookie
Crystallized ginger, chai, and blueberries make an enticing trio in this confectioner's sugar-dusted cake. This Christmas classic is infused with boozy fruits and spiced flavors that you'll want to experience over and over again. 

