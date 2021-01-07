Our Best Easter Side Dishes
Spring brings the promise of lovely Easter spreads centered around various meats, but the real showstoppers are the side dishes. Keep your menu classic with creamy potatoes with fresh herbs or take a walk on the wild side by making mouthwatering deep-fried dandelion flowers. We've compiled some of our favorite supporting role dishes that will have the whole family's tastebuds hopping. Here are 26 of our best Easter side dishes.
Herbed Scalloped Potatoes and Onions
Easter isn't complete without a decadent potato side dish. Thinly sliced potatoes are smothered in butter, garlic, mayonnaise, and parsley for a filling, creamy experience.
Green Bean Casserole
This green bean casserole recipe is elite — no shortcuts and optimal flavor. The delicious blend of green beans, sour cream, Cheddar cheese, and fresh herbs is topped with the classic crunch of fried onions.
Garlic Roasted Carrots
A 5-ingredient recipe that yields unfussy, incredible taste. Carrots are tossed in melted butter and a garlic-salt mixture, then roasted until almost caramelized for a perfectly tender bite.
Simple Macaroni and Cheese
A must-have for Easter dinner. This stovetop version of everyone's favorite side dish has all of the components we love — gooey Cheddar cheese, tender macaroni noodles, and ground black pepper for a kick.
Creamy Avocado Egg Salad
Guacamole meets egg salad for a fun, vibrant side dish that can be prepared in under 20 minutes. We love the tang that a generous dose of lemon juice brings.
Tomato Cucumber Salad with Mint
"This is fantastic!" says kristinap. "A very refreshing salad I've passed on to many friends. Sometimes when I make it I sub cilantro instead of mint. Both herbs are great."
Sandy's Chickpea and Spinach Stew
A beautifully fragrant stew that is the perfect complement to lamb. Chickpeas, tomatoes, spinach, and spices are simmered together and topped with panko breadcrumbs. High marks for texture and comfort.
Ham and Split Pea Soup
A comforting, classic soup with subtle smoky flavor. Dried split peas, celery, garlic, and diced ham come together for satisfying side dish. Garnish with fresh parsley for a bright, springy accent.
Apple, Cheddar, and Rosemary Beer Bread
Yes, you can make hearty and flavorful bread at home. Use your favorite ale to create a dense, aromatic loaf that will satisfy a hungry crowd. Diced apple and sharp Cheddar take this recipe over the top.
Cheese Grits Casserole
Grits are the way to go for a celebratory meal, and this casserole is a party in a dish. This recipe is super cheesy, smooth, and shareable.
Pineapple Rocket Salad
Bring sweet, tangy, and fresh to the table with this easy salad recipe. "Simple and tasty, " says home cook Kathy Muench. "A hit at Easter gatherings."
Wheat Berry Salad with Peas, Radishes, and Dill
Beautiful food that has the flavor to back it up. Peas, radishes, and wheat berries are tossed in a vibrant dressing made from Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and fresh dill.
Pesto-Stuffed Grilled Portobellos
"These are very easy to assemble with few ingredients, making for an impressive looking side dish," says reviewer France C. Meaty, grilled mushrooms are filled with pesto then topped with a creamy Italian cheese blend.
Egg and Cornbread Bake
This sumptuous casserole combines ham, cornbread stuffing, and cheese for an Easter bake that will have your guests raving. Get your recipe cards ready to share.
Deep-Fried Dandelions
These tempura-style dandelion flowers will make an unexpectedly delicious addition to your Easter meal. Serve warm and garnish with petals.
Carrot Soufflé
A top-rated side dish with old school attitude. "My diners from age 9 to 94 all LOVED it," says KatyP. "I reduced the sugar to a half cup added 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper before baking."
Sicilian Stuffed Artichokes
Artichokes are stuffed with Pecorino cheese and garlic, then steamed until lusciously tender. The soft, fragrant leaves make a lovely complement to heavier Easter dishes.
Spring Vegetable Tart
Garden to table goodness on top of a buttery, flaky puff pastry. Goat cheese, heavy cream, and fresh herbs create the layer between the greenery and crust. This beautiful tart will be the star of your Easter meal.
Tuscan Panzanella
A flavorful bread and vegetable salad with roots in the Italian countryside."I made this just as directed and it was very easy and delicious," says Doug. "Perfect for a light summer lunch (or anytime)."
Peas and Pancetta
Don't let the simple ingredients fool you — this side dish packs a flavorful punch that is perfect for special occasions. Frozen peas, chopped pancetta, onion, fresh thyme, and white wine come together to make a memorable side dish.
Sweet Potato Rolls
"My family LOVED this recipe," says reviewer krich. "I am the roll maker for holidays and this year I tried this recipe and it was a huge hit!"
Lemon Pepper Green Beans
This recipe is sure to become a family favorite. Lemon pepper seasoning and crunchy, sliced almonds elevate standard green beans for a holiday-worthy dish.
Brussels Sprouts Gratin
"This is an excellent recipe!" raves home cook tina0723. "I read through the comments first and used some of the suggestions — I cut the sprouts in half before I boiled them and I omitted the butter. As a side dish to baked chicken this was perfect!"
Fresh Corn and Zucchini Saute
"The simplicity of this meal is wonderful when the veggies are fresh and showcasing their wonderful flavors," says Emily Moe. "My daughter who always avoids zucchini enjoyed it and said we should make it more — that's always the mark of a winning dish!"
Chef John's Shaved Asparagus Salad
A quick, satisfying side dish recipe for veggie-lovers and carnivores alike. Large asparagus spears are shaved and combined with sliced pastrami, Dijon mustard, and cayenne pepper.
Honey Cornbread
"Moist and sweet not crumbly at all, " says reviewer Rachel. " Just baked this one and love it. The only thing I ended up changing was lowering the temperature to 375 about 5 minutes before it was done. Best cornbread ever!"