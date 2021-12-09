Our 30 Best Easter Dessert Ideas of All Time
We have hundreds of Easter dessert recipes that are worthy of your spread, but only so many can earn a spot on our list of all-time greats. These popular Easter desserts have been vetted by our community of home cooks and have the ratings and reviews to prove it. From traditional Easter desserts like carrot cake and strawberry shortcake, to creative desserts like Creamsicle cheesecake, you're sure to find a crowd-pleasing finale for your Easter celebration.
Carrot Cake III
Our most loved carrot cake recipe has nearly 6,000 five-star ratings — even Peter Cottontail would approve! The homemade cream cheese frosting takes this classic dessert over the top.
Easy Bunny Cake
Don't be intimidated by this adorable bunny cake — it's just a matter of baking two round, 9-inch cake layers and carving out ears and bowtie from one: "I've made this several times now and it's been a big hit every time. The best part is that it's sooo easy!" says reviewer ttsmom9103.
Grandma's Lemon Meringue Pie
Pucker up for this sweet-tart lemon pie that's just like Grandma made! A zesty lemon custard filling is topped with a creamy meringue.
Old Fashioned Coconut Cream Pie
You can't go wrong with this old-fashioned coconut cream pie. For a richer coconut flavor, substitute half of the cream with coconut milk, as reviewer H suggests.
Banana Cream Pie I
Here's another classic pie that will make for a memorable ending to your Easter dinner. "This is one you won't soon forget," says reviewer Curt McLey.
Coconut Macaroons III
Recipe creator Kristil Kimbro Lyle says these macaroons won 1st place at the state fair. Bonus: They travel well if you're looking for a dessert to take on the road to your post-church lunch or to Grandma's house.
Fresh Rhubarb Pie
Rhubarb has an infamously short season — just April through July — so be sure to take advantage of this seasonal favorite's tart flavor while you can.
Strawberry Pie II
Strawberry season begins to rear its head in late spring, depending on what part of the country you're in. Regardless, you can find strawberries in the supermarket year round for this fan-favorite pie.
Rhubarb and Strawberry Pie
You get the best of both worlds with this pie thanks to the combination of tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries. Serve with vanilla ice cream.
Lemon Pie Bars
Always reliable and crowd-pleasing, lemon bars are the perfect dessert for serving a large group on Easter. Try making a glaze from powdered sugar and lemon juice, as reviewer Amy W suggests.
Green Grape Salad
If you're looking for a lighter dessert to end your meal, look no further than this simple dessert salad. For individually portioned desserts, serve the salad in martini glasses.
Mini Cheesecakes III
By using a muffin pan, you can create single-serve cheesecakes that are sure to make everyone say, "Aww!" Garnish with fresh fruit and mint leaves, or a fruit compote.
Carrot Cupcakes with White Chocolate Cream Cheese Icing
Don't leave out the crushed pineapple in this carrot cupcake recipe: Adding crushed pineapple to carrot cake batter actually helps to tenderize the cake. The enzymes help to break down proteins, resulting in a more moist cake.
Lemon Cupcakes
This recipe doubles down on the lemon — lemon cupcakes are topped with a rich lemon cream frosting. "These cupcakes are truly lighter than air and will melt in your mouth," says recipe creator friedbluetomato.
Strawberry Shortcake
Layers of tender shortcake and strawberries are topped with whipped cream in this old-fashioned dessert. Reviewer theweegie used muffin tins to make individually-portioned shortcakes.
Italian Cream Cheese and Ricotta Cheesecake
This traditional Italian cheesecake has been passed down for generations: "This is my grandmother's cheesecake recipe passed down to my entire family. It's the best. I can't believe I'm sharing it, but everyone needs to know how to make an authentic Italian cheesecake," says recipe creator April Caudle. Italian cheesecake calls for ricotta cheese, which results in a lighter cake.
Lemon Cake with Lemon Filling and Lemon Butter Frosting
Calling all lemon lovers: "For someone that loves lemon everything, I found this recipe to be nothing short of exceptional! The flavor was so intense!" says reviewer Amanda.
Old Fashioned Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Use what leftover pineapple you have from your Easter ham to make this iconic, fruit-studded dessert.
Lemon-Buttermilk Pound Cake with Aunt Evelyn's Lemon Glaze
"If you're in search of a good lemon, buttermilk and/or pound cake, stop here," says reviewer naples34102. "This one is all you'd hope for. Moist, great flavor, tender crumb, not too dense (the small amount of baking soda gives it just the right amount of lift) and beautiful."
Rhubarb Crunch
This rhubarb crunch gives you all the fruit-and-pastry goodness of pie, without the fuss of making a crust. Don't forget the vanilla ice cream!
Sour Cream Pound Cake
Sour cream brings its signature tang and adds moisture to this classic pound cake recipe. "This is an easy to follow recipe with a tremendous pay off!" says reviewer Laury Dyke.
Lemon Icebox Pie III
You can prepare this easy no-bake pie in the morning, stick it in the fridge, and it will be ready to enjoy by lunch time. Garnish with whipped cream and mint leaves.
Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake
For an Easter breakfast or brunch, this top-rated coffee cake certainly fits the bill: "For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs. So here I significantly upped the amounts used," says Chef John.
Macaron (French Macaroon)
Macarons are notoriously tricky to make, but this recipe breaks it down step by step. For colorful cookies, add gel food coloring while folding the almond mixture into the egg whites.
Peanut Butter Easter Eggs
To help shape the peanut filling into eggs, reviewer NanaZan suggests using a plastic easter egg to mold them before freezing.
Homemade Banana Pudding Pie
For the banana pudding traditionalist, this recipe doesn't use any instant pudding mix or shortcut ingredients. If you prefer a less sweet pie, reduce the sugar by half.
Strawberry Dream Cake I
White cake mix is doctored up with the addition of strawberry puree and cream cheese and frosted with white chocolate frosting. Garnish with fresh strawberries.
Rhubarb Cheesecake
Fresh rhubarb's tart flavor pairs beautifully with creamy cheesecake and sour cream topping: "The crust was perfect, neither too crisp nor too soggy, rhubarbs were soft and tasty, cream cheese was rich and creamy and the sour cream-topping added a final touch," says reviewer qsti.
Strawberry Chocolate Mousse Cake
Strawberries and chocolate are one of the all-time great flavor combinations, and this mousse cake is just more proof of that. A chocolate cookie crust is topped with a light and fluffy chocolate mousse, whipped topping, and fresh strawberries.
Creamsicle Cheesecake
Inspired by the old-fashioned ice cream treat, this cheesecake will make you feel like a kid again.
