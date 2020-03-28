Our 12 Best Easter Brunch Recipes
Easter brunch is the second most important brunch of the year. (Mom, your brunch is always #1!) To ensure your Easter Sunday brunch is top notch, we've put together our favorite Easter brunch menu ideas, featuring top-rated brunch recipes. And after Easter? Keep these recipe ideas close at hand, they're good for brunching any time.
Raspberry Cheesecake Stuffed French Toast
This special stuffed French toast was created by a bed-and-breakfast owner. Raspberry puree and cream cheese are sandwiched between slices of French bread, then battered and browned in a skillet. "I came up with this recipe one morning while preparing breakfast for guests at my bed and breakfast," says LADYHEN76. "It became one of our most requested dishes and I later included it in our inn's cookbook!"
Asparagus Pie
This crustless asparagus pie is a cousin to quiche. Featuring spears of seasonal asparagus, it's the perfect savory selection for Easter brunch. Rosettaw gave it 5-stars and raved about its "nice, light texture."
Pull-Apart Easter Blossom Bread
"A rich eggy dough is twisted into pretty flowers, then filled with jam in this decadent Easter bread," says Sarah-May. "Be sure to look at the pictures for how it is formed (or watch the video!). Lemon curd is an option to replace the jam."
Eggs Benedict Casserole
Here's a top-rated Easter brunch casserole that's easy to make ahead. This baked egg casserole features English muffins, Canadian bacon, and a creamy Hollandaise sauce.
Pecan Sour Cream Coffee Cake
"For me, the best part about coffee cake is the crispy, crunchy, buttery crumbs," says Chef John. "So here I significantly upped the amounts used. Bake times will vary according to pan size and composition."
Chef John's Hot Cross Buns
Hot cross buns are another Easter brunch must-have. Chef John shows you how to make the real deal: "Real hot cross buns have the cross baked into them, not piped on afterwards," he says. "These are studded with rum-soaked currants."
Bird's Nest Breakfast Cups
Crispy hash browns, bacon, eggs, and diced red peppers make a delicious, easy, savory Easter brunch muffin. "These little nests can be made ahead, which I love," says EPHESIS. "They are delicious, easy to make, and can be customized to your own tastes. I not only use the recipe as a delicious grab-and-go breakfast, but serve it to guests nestled into some lovely cheese grits, alongside fresh fruits and French toast made on a panini press. Oh, and don't forget the mimosas!"
Cinnamon Roll Bunnies
These adorable bunny treats will be the star of Easter brunch. And they're are easier to make than you'd think. You'll simply unroll your cinnamon refrigerator dough and make a few cuts and rolls to form a body, tail and head with two ears. See how it's done!
Sausage Egg Casserole
Here's a classic egg-and-sausage breakfast casserole with sautéed mushrooms, green chile peppers, and Jack cheese. "Assemble the ingredients the night before, and bake this casserole in the morning," says KNITWIT. "Stand back and wait for the compliments."
Strawberry Cream Cheese French Toast
If fresh strawberries are in season when it's time for Easter brunching, grab a big bunch and make this breakfast casserole! You'll finish this French toast casserole with a drizzle of warm homemade strawberry sauce. "Fantastic! And easy to prepare," says Melanie. "Rave reviews from family and friends at Easter Brunch. I used one loaf of challah bread."
Chef John's Quiche Lorraine
"In my opinion, a proper quiche should be rich, custardy, and luxurious — not some kind of dense, baked omelet," writes recipe creator Chef John. "This has only enough eggs and yolks to hold things together, but that means you need to let it cool to just warm before serving, to fully enjoy the experience."
Easter Deviled Eggs
These pretty pastel-colored deviled eggs are another must-have for Easter Brunch. "A very easy, special touch for Easter and fun to do at baby showers as well," says NancyClancy. "Do some plain white ones to keep everyone happy."