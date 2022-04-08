Our 10 Best Easter Bread Recipes of All Time Make For Delicious Centerpieces

For many who celebrate Easter, bread is more than an menu item — it can also be rich with religious symbolism that evokes the story of Easter. A braided ring of bread, for example, symbolizes the Holy Trinity of Father, Son, and Holy Spirit as well as the crown of thorns worn by Jesus Christ. And eggs baked into the bread symbolize rebirth and Christ rising from the dead. But there are also Easter breads that mark the day simply as a celebration of springtime with sweet, bright flavors. To make your Easter celebration complete, we've searched through our 100+ Easter bread recipes to find our best-of-the-best Easter bread recipes, from braided yeast breads to hot cross buns, and lemon breads to sweet rolls. Scroll through to find top-rated Easter breads you and your family will love.