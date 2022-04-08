Our 10 Best Easter Bread Recipes of All Time Make For Delicious Centerpieces
For many who celebrate Easter, bread is more than an menu item — it can also be rich with religious symbolism that evokes the story of Easter. A braided ring of bread, for example, symbolizes the Holy Trinity of Father, Son, and Holy Spirit as well as the crown of thorns worn by Jesus Christ. And eggs baked into the bread symbolize rebirth and Christ rising from the dead. But there are also Easter breads that mark the day simply as a celebration of springtime with sweet, bright flavors. To make your Easter celebration complete, we've searched through our 100+ Easter bread recipes to find our best-of-the-best Easter bread recipes, from braided yeast breads to hot cross buns, and lemon breads to sweet rolls. Scroll through to find top-rated Easter breads you and your family will love.
Pull-Apart Easter Blossom Bread
You don't have to be a professional chef to make this pretty pull-apart bread. The yeast bread is wrapped into flower-like pieces, then baked. After that, fill the bread with your favorite jam or curd — this recipe calls for raspberry jam or lemon curd.
Hot Cross Buns I
These currant- and cinnamon-packed hot cross buns are always an Easter favorite. While some traditional hot cross bun recipes call for the cross pattern to be baked into the top, these popular buns use a confectioners' sugar, vanilla, and milk glaze to make the signature cross.
Lemon Blueberry Bread
This quick bread is loaded with bright spring flavors, like lemon and blueberries. You can use fresh or frozen blueberries — and be sure to coat them in a little flour if you're worried about the berries sinking during the bake.
Easy Cream Cheese Danish
This cream cheese danish will be a tasty addition to your brunch spread and it's incredibly easy to make thanks to refrigerated crescent roll dough. Simply roll out the dough in a 9x13-inch pan, top with cream cheese filling, then finish off with more crescent roll dough.
Braided Easter Egg Bread
Talk about a gorgeous edible centerpiece! This sweet yeast bread has dyed Easter eggs baked right into it. Make sure to use raw eggs (not hard-boiled) because they will cook through as the bread bakes in the oven.
Kouign-Amann
"The irresistible combination of sweet, salty, sticky, buttery, crispy, flaky, and tender is something you must experience to believe. Made with bread flour, the dough is a little different from croissants or puff pastry. Salt is also key here; the authentic ones are about as savory as they are sweet," says recipe creator Chef John.
Choereg (Armenian Easter Bread)
The key to this flavorful, slightly sweet bread is the mahleb, which is a spice made from the seeds of particular cherries. Recipe creator Ani says you can find it at Middle Eastern grocery stores — especially during the Easter season.
Ooey-Gooey Cinnamon Buns
Skip the pre-made cinnamon rolls and try this homemade recipe instead — you will never go back to store-bought. Reviewers say these sweet cinnamon buns don't even need an icing — but a cream cheese glaze will never hurt!
Old World Poppy Seed Roll
"Tender, soft, sweet yeast bread swirled with a creamy homemade poppy seed filling. Looks complicated, but is easy enough to make for an Old-World treat. I like it best after the second day," says recipe contributor Linda.
Lavender Tea Bread
This quick bread is incredibly easy to make with just a few pantry staple ingredients. The recipe calls for fresh lavender, but if you can't find fresh, dried lavender works too.