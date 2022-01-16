Although this isn't a one-pot meal, we had to include this top-rated fried chicken recipe made with the help of a Dutch oven. The heavy construction and overall design of a typical Dutch oven make it ideal for deep-frying: The cast iron helps keeps the oil at a steady temperature and the high sides keep the splatters to a minimum. "This fried chicken recipe is absolutely fantastic, if you take your time get all your ingredients together in two groups, it is easy to make. It smells so good while it is cooking, and the taste is truly unbelievable. The recipe looks intimidating, but it isn't. Try it, you will see how easy it is," says reviewer cornhat.