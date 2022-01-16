Our 10 Best Dutch Oven Chicken Dinners of All Time
The Dutch oven is truly a kitchen workhorse. From stovetop cooking to baking, it really is the perfect vessel for the ultimate one-pot meals. If you're looking for an excuse to use your Dutch oven this week, look no further than these delicious chicken dinner recipes. Our top-rated Dutch oven chicken recipes include classic comfort food, like chicken and dumplings and fried chicken, plus new recipes that will become fast favorites, like drunk chicken and chicken street tacos. So get out your Dutch oven, and get ready for some easy one-pot meals that are sure to satisfy.
Chef John's Chicken and Dumplings
"Followed the recipe and video exactly. It is SO good and SO easy! I've never had success with making dumplings until tonight, and it is getting thumbs up from the whole family," says home cook michelleauer.
Arroz Con Pollo
"I have made this twice in the past 2 weeks. My husband is very picky and also on a health kick, and I feel this recipe fit the bill for him. Don't skip the raisins! I thought they sounded a little odd but they added a wonderful sweet kick," says home cook Julia Wooters.
Drunk Chicken in Gravy
Yes, the chicken is super juicy, but reviewers say the real winner in this recipe is the gravy made with beer, orange juice, thyme, parsley, onions, garlic, and bacon. For a thicker gravy, you can add a slurry of cornstarch to the mixture (a little at a time) and let it simmer until it reaches the desired thickness.
Tarragon Chicken and Rice Soup
"When I make this soup, I always get rave reviews. The tarragon gives it a special taste. Tastes great the next day for leftovers! To be honest I don't measure the ingredients when I make this recipe, so this is my best guess at how much of each I use. This makes a very thick soup, with a bite of something in every spoonful," says recipe creator RUBYJEWEL.
Mom's Chicken En Cocotte
If you like pot roast, you'll love this chicken recipe made with potatoes, carrots, and celery. While this recipe uses a whole chicken, you can use any cut of chicken that you have on hand, such as chicken thighs.
Chicken and Chorizo Chili
"This is easy to prepare. Kind of hard to go wrong. It tastes really good. In order to accommodate the taste buds of a five-year-old I did 'kick it down' just a tad by using only 3 tablespoons chili powder. I will make this again," says reviewer John Humphrey.
Chef John's Chicken Cacciatore
Chef John's Chicken Cacciatore is an easy Italian one-pot meal loaded with flavors and veggies. Chef John uses a whole roasting chicken for this recipe, but you can use chicken breasts or thighs if that's what you have on hand. And feel free to add more veggies, like zucchini, to this meal too.
Butternut Squash Chicken Street Tacos
"A tasty spin on a classic chicken taco. The butternut squash adds flavor and dense nutrition to a family favorite meal. Your kiddos will love these! Serve with warm corn tortillas and a side of rice; garnish with lime, chopped cilantro, and sour cream," says recipe contributor RusticJoyfylFood.
Cilantro Chicken Breasts
This easy chicken and rice dish is beautifully seasoned with fresh cilantro, cumin, and oregano. The one-pot meal is loaded with veggies, like bell pepper, onion, and diced tomatoes. If you like a little heat, reviewers suggest using diced tomatoes with green chiles or adding cayenne pepper.
Chef John's Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Although this isn't a one-pot meal, we had to include this top-rated fried chicken recipe made with the help of a Dutch oven. The heavy construction and overall design of a typical Dutch oven make it ideal for deep-frying: The cast iron helps keeps the oil at a steady temperature and the high sides keep the splatters to a minimum. "This fried chicken recipe is absolutely fantastic, if you take your time get all your ingredients together in two groups, it is easy to make. It smells so good while it is cooking, and the taste is truly unbelievable. The recipe looks intimidating, but it isn't. Try it, you will see how easy it is," says reviewer cornhat.